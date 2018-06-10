Jump to content

Valkyria Revolution: Vanguard Edition - $14.99/$11.99 GCU

By Bount, Today, 08:29 PM

Bount  

Bount

Posted Today, 08:29 PM

don't expect chronicles.  picked this up mainly for the pin:

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5848019

 

 


superxgaga  

superxgaga

Posted Today, 08:46 PM

Game is terrible

nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 09:04 PM

This is worth it as a PS+ game.


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 10:02 PM

Pretty sure this got terrible reviews which is why I returned it last year. The pin was pretty legit, but even for $12 I'm meh over it.


JodouKastBizmuth.jpg

MaximusDM  

MaximusDM

Posted Today, 10:11 PM

Can't be worse than Metal Gear Survive.


