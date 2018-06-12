Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #549: Anything Goes!

CAGcast #549: Anything Goes!

The gang talks Vampyr, World of Tanks Mercenaries event, GCU abuse, new Far Cry 5 DLC, Mario Tennis Aces, Pre E3 hype, Philips Hue Sync, and so much more!

Black Ops 3 Free With PS Plus

By DannyEndurance, Today, 03:06 AM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 03:06 AM

For everyone not paying attention to E3... Black Ops 3 is available to claim now until July 11th for Plus users.

 

https://store.playst...LACKOPS3GAME000


#2 pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 03:07 AM

grabbed it, thanks, thats awesome!


#3 jsivley  

jsivley

Posted Today, 03:08 AM

Thanks. I haven’t been paying attention to E3. I think I have it on Xbox One already, but happy to have a free copy on PS4

#4 plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 03:09 AM

Got it. Thanks OP


#5 DANIEL  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 03:10 AM

does it include the zombie DLC?


#6 dougieeb  

dougieeb

Posted Today, 03:12 AM

Thanks!

#7 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 03:22 AM

does it include the zombie DLC?

I didn't think so but the description kinda makes it sound like it?

 

and it doesn't show up in the addons for the game sooooo maybe?


#8 AEJustin1  

AEJustin1

Posted Today, 03:26 AM

Thanks! Downloading now

#9 mt3ch  

mt3ch

Posted Today, 04:09 AM

Zombies is included!  It just asked me what I wanted to download first!


#10 Luigi007  

Luigi007

Posted Today, 04:42 AM

Meh. I'll wait until it gets cheaper.

