Black Ops 3 Free With PS Plus

For everyone not paying attention to E3... Black Ops 3 is available to claim now until July 11th for Plus users.
https://store.playst...LACKOPS3GAME000
Jump to content
Posted Today, 03:06 AM
For everyone not paying attention to E3... Black Ops 3 is available to claim now until July 11th for Plus users.
https://store.playst...LACKOPS3GAME000
Posted Today, 03:07 AM
grabbed it, thanks, thats awesome!
Posted Today, 03:08 AM
Posted Today, 03:09 AM
Got it. Thanks OP
Posted Today, 03:10 AM
does it include the zombie DLC?
Posted Today, 03:12 AM
Posted Today, 03:22 AM
does it include the zombie DLC?
I didn't think so but the description kinda makes it sound like it?
and it doesn't show up in the addons for the game sooooo maybe?
Posted Today, 03:26 AM
Posted Today, 04:09 AM
Zombies is included! It just asked me what I wanted to download first!
Posted Today, 04:42 AM