CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #549: Anything Goes!

CAGcast #549: Anything Goes!

The gang talks Vampyr, World of Tanks Mercenaries event, GCU abuse, new Far Cry 5 DLC, Mario Tennis Aces, Pre E3 hype, Philips Hue Sync, and so much more!

Bestbuy - Xbox Gamepass 6 months for $30 online and instore

By AdvOfJet, Today, 03:12 PM

AdvOfJet  

AdvOfJet

Posted Today, 03:12 PM

Since Amazon seems to have run out at least temporarily, wanted to point out it was available at BB as well.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6220245

They currently have 6 month codes available for half off. You can stack up to a year and a half I believe. Works in store as well if you don't want to by online. No matching or anything required.

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

I went overboard and got 3 years worth from Amazon can someone confirm max stax?

I know I could but I'm waiting till the last day of the $1 month to get that and then add 'em

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 04:06 PM

Looks like online is limited to 1 per customer, are these physically in store?


Blind Rage  

Blind Rage

Posted Today, 04:59 PM

Looks like online is limited to 1 per customer, are these physically in store?


Make multiple orders.
