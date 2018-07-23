Jump to content

*DEAD* NES Classic Controller - Amazon (Limited Availability)

By SpraykwoN, Jul 23 2018 08:47 PM

#1 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2577 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 23 July 2018 - 08:47 PM

Yea I know it isn't a deal, but I wanted to share this with anyone having a hard time finding a second controller for the NES Classic:

https://www.amazon.c...uct_top?ie=UTF8

Out here in SoCal I have NEVER seen these out in the wild.  Plus it is a limit of 1 per customer so that helps.

ALSO, I am not worried about the negative reviews.  This is shipped and sold by Amazon so I don't think it is a 3rd party knockoff.  


#2 PeeDeeJay   Who stole my hat? CAGiversary!   751 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

PeeDeeJay

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:03 PM

Got one. Thanks for the heads up.

#3 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2169 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:08 PM

nice!


#4 DickDangus   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   998 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

DickDangus

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:17 PM

Neat. This will be nice to have for the NES games on the SNESC


#5 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3669 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:22 PM

I can never find this in the stores. Thanks so much for posting, I finally got one.


#6 mikeyg76  

mikeyg76

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:36 PM

Got one thanks!!

#7 whathellrudoin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

whathellrudoin

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:41 PM

Sweet. Hopefully it isn't a garbage 3rd party one

#8 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:43 PM

Is this one the officially liscensed by Nintendo because I was reading some of the reviews and they say it's the knock off.

Did the reviewers buy from Amazon or a 3rd party?  The problem with many reviewers is they mistake a review of the product with a review of the seller.  This is shipped and sold by Amazon so I'm 99% sure it's not a knockoff


#9 whathellrudoin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

whathellrudoin

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:45 PM

It's super confusing. Some say it's third-party and others claim it to be legit Nintendo. Who knows. I jumped all over it for 10 bucks.

#10 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2577 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:46 PM

Did the reviewers buy from Amazon or a 3rd party?  The problem with many reviewers is they mistake a review of the product with a review of the seller.  This is shipped and sold by Amazon so I'm 99% sure it's not a knockoff

The negative reviews are from like 2016, so my guess is the shit sold out after the initial run, and Amazon suggested replacements, that people bought from third-party sellers, that were knockoffs.  That's the problem with reviews on products that are suggested.  Either way, I think these are legit, moreso because of the ship and sold from Amazon, and also because there is a time limit.


#11 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   589 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:47 PM

I have 2 of these that I'll send to anybody here for cost plus shipping. Just an FYI in case anyone is having trouble.

#12 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8727 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:58 PM

Thanks for showing this. Got NES classic for my bro for b-day so getting him the extra controller as well.


#13 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2577 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 23 July 2018 - 10:08 PM

I have 2 of these that I'll send to anybody here for cost plus shipping. Just an FYI in case anyone is having trouble.

I'll be in touch if this shit is indeed bootlegg lol.  Been trying to find one of these out in the wild and have had ZERO luck.  I will know Wednesday.


#14 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3669 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 23 July 2018 - 10:19 PM

If this is bootleg, Amazon will take care of us no problem. But I feel its legit as its sold by Amazon themselves.


#15 wakkawakka   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   392 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

wakkawakka

Posted 23 July 2018 - 10:38 PM

It's not limited anymore to just one per person.


#16 RunningMan  

RunningMan

Posted 23 July 2018 - 10:41 PM

Got one thanks!!


#17 Renzler  

Renzler

Posted 24 July 2018 - 12:42 AM

It's not limited anymore to just one per person.


Are you sure? I can add a second order to cart but fail at checkout due to product limit per person

#18 MaximusDM   What is a man!? CAGiversary!   352 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

MaximusDM

Posted 24 July 2018 - 12:53 AM

Is the cord just as short as the original?


#19 wakkawakka   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   392 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

wakkawakka

Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:38 AM

Are you sure? I can add a second order to cart but fail at checkout due to product limit per person

It got taken off the lightning deals now. I bought one when it was on it and couldn't add anymore. Now I can add it to my cart and then go to the cart and edit how many I want all the way to 10+.


#20 LakersHater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   41 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

LakersHater

Posted 24 July 2018 - 02:54 AM

Thanks. Bought one. Not sure why, have an SNES Classic with the included 2 controllers already.

#21 sainrub   CAGisdabomb! CAGiversary!   1442 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

sainrub

Posted 24 July 2018 - 03:16 AM

Thanks. Bought one. Not sure why, have an SNES Classic with the included 2 controllers already.

 

I bought one for the 8BitDo Mod Kit. Take a peek here cagbro!

 

https://shop.8bitdo....ssic-controller


#22 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted 24 July 2018 - 11:57 AM

Says $32 from link posted. I guess it's dead. 0757 Eastern time.

#23 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:00 PM

I bought one for the 8BitDo Mod Kit. Take a peek here cagbro!

 

https://shop.8bitdo....ssic-controller

I did the same going to use it wtih my analogue nt mini... :D

I wish the the new 8bitdo controller for the nes classic was bluetooth.


#24 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3669 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:21 PM

I bought one for the 8BitDo Mod Kit. Take a peek here cagbro!

 

https://shop.8bitdo....ssic-controller

Wow. Had no idea about this. Glad I ordered one as now I am going to do this.


#25 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2577 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:32 PM

I bought one for the 8BitDo Mod Kit. Take a peek here cagbro!

 

https://shop.8bitdo....ssic-controller

Only issue I see is how the Fuck do you charge it without opening it up each time? Lol


#26 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3669 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:40 PM

Only issue I see is how the Fuck do you charge it without opening it up each time? Lol

8bitdo says this on the video on their site:

 

"You can recharge it just like normal controller. We designed a custom component that fits in your original controller's wired cable hole. Rechargeable batter right on the PCB. Includes a special cable with a USB plug on the end that allows you to recharge. Bringing the 90's to 2018."

 

Maybe put the special cable into the port that lights up that covers the hole the original wire came out of?


#27 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:47 PM

Only issue I see is how the Fuck do you charge it without opening it up each time? Lol

I image that is what the included usb cable is for.


#28 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:56 PM

FYI - It is cheaper to buy an original NES controller from gamestop and use 8bitdo's original NES controller mod kit

 

https://www.gamestop...ntroller/122900

https://shop.8bitdo.com/


#29 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2577 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 24 July 2018 - 02:17 PM

I image that is what the included usb cable is for.

Yea but you would need to cut the shell to access the port.


#30 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 24 July 2018 - 02:19 PM

Yea but you would need to cut the shell to access the port.

They use the hole that the original cable went through.


