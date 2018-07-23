Yea I know it isn't a deal, but I wanted to share this with anyone having a hard time finding a second controller for the NES Classic:
https://www.amazon.c...uct_top?ie=UTF8
Out here in SoCal I have NEVER seen these out in the wild. Plus it is a limit of 1 per customer so that helps.
ALSO, I am not worried about the negative reviews. This is shipped and sold by Amazon so I don't think it is a 3rd party knockoff.
*DEAD* NES Classic Controller - Amazon (Limited Availability)
Posted 23 July 2018 - 08:47 PM
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:03 PM
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:08 PM
nice!
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:17 PM
Neat. This will be nice to have for the NES games on the SNESC
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:22 PM
I can never find this in the stores. Thanks so much for posting, I finally got one.
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:36 PM
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:41 PM
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:43 PM
Is this one the officially liscensed by Nintendo because I was reading some of the reviews and they say it's the knock off.
Did the reviewers buy from Amazon or a 3rd party? The problem with many reviewers is they mistake a review of the product with a review of the seller. This is shipped and sold by Amazon so I'm 99% sure it's not a knockoff
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:45 PM
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:46 PM
The negative reviews are from like 2016, so my guess is the shit sold out after the initial run, and Amazon suggested replacements, that people bought from third-party sellers, that were knockoffs. That's the problem with reviews on products that are suggested. Either way, I think these are legit, moreso because of the ship and sold from Amazon, and also because there is a time limit.
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:47 PM
Posted 23 July 2018 - 09:58 PM
Thanks for showing this. Got NES classic for my bro for b-day so getting him the extra controller as well.
Posted 23 July 2018 - 10:08 PM
I have 2 of these that I'll send to anybody here for cost plus shipping. Just an FYI in case anyone is having trouble.
I'll be in touch if this shit is indeed bootlegg lol. Been trying to find one of these out in the wild and have had ZERO luck. I will know Wednesday.
Posted 23 July 2018 - 10:19 PM
If this is bootleg, Amazon will take care of us no problem. But I feel its legit as its sold by Amazon themselves.
Posted 23 July 2018 - 10:38 PM
It's not limited anymore to just one per person.
Posted 23 July 2018 - 10:41 PM
Got one thanks!!
Posted 24 July 2018 - 12:42 AM
It's not limited anymore to just one per person.
Are you sure? I can add a second order to cart but fail at checkout due to product limit per person
Posted 24 July 2018 - 12:53 AM
Is the cord just as short as the original?
Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:38 AM
Are you sure? I can add a second order to cart but fail at checkout due to product limit per person
It got taken off the lightning deals now. I bought one when it was on it and couldn't add anymore. Now I can add it to my cart and then go to the cart and edit how many I want all the way to 10+.
Posted 24 July 2018 - 02:54 AM
Posted 24 July 2018 - 03:16 AM
Thanks. Bought one. Not sure why, have an SNES Classic with the included 2 controllers already.
I bought one for the 8BitDo Mod Kit. Take a peek here cagbro!
https://shop.8bitdo....ssic-controller
Posted 24 July 2018 - 11:57 AM
Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:00 PM
I bought one for the 8BitDo Mod Kit. Take a peek here cagbro!
I did the same going to use it wtih my analogue nt mini...
I wish the the new 8bitdo controller for the nes classic was bluetooth.
Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:21 PM
I bought one for the 8BitDo Mod Kit. Take a peek here cagbro!
Wow. Had no idea about this. Glad I ordered one as now I am going to do this.
Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:32 PM
I bought one for the 8BitDo Mod Kit. Take a peek here cagbro!
Only issue I see is how the do you charge it without opening it up each time? Lol
Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:40 PM
Only issue I see is how the do you charge it without opening it up each time? Lol
8bitdo says this on the video on their site:
"You can recharge it just like normal controller. We designed a custom component that fits in your original controller's wired cable hole. Rechargeable batter right on the PCB. Includes a special cable with a USB plug on the end that allows you to recharge. Bringing the 90's to 2018."
Maybe put the special cable into the port that lights up that covers the hole the original wire came out of?
Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:47 PM
Only issue I see is how the do you charge it without opening it up each time? Lol
I image that is what the included usb cable is for.
Posted 24 July 2018 - 01:56 PM
FYI - It is cheaper to buy an original NES controller from gamestop and use 8bitdo's original NES controller mod kit
https://www.gamestop...ntroller/122900
Posted 24 July 2018 - 02:17 PM
I image that is what the included usb cable is for.
Yea but you would need to cut the shell to access the port.
Posted 24 July 2018 - 02:19 PM
Yea but you would need to cut the shell to access the port.
They use the hole that the original cable went through.