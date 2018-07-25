Sushi Strikers - Nintendo Switch $31 | 3DS $25 | Amazon

Posted 25 July 2018 - 04:50 AM

Many reviews called out the same thing and then defended it by pointing out there's fully voiced and animated cut scenes and other high production effort. I asked the same thing at launch and people here said the same thing though the question on whether you want a high production match 3 game became the bigger question. I'll wait for 25 at this point.

Thing is, the game isn't really a match 3 game, or at least it doesn't feel like one. It's very fast paced and much more action oriented, since the plates are constantly moving and different attacks change the way the type of sushi and speed they move. It's also got some pretty good RPG elements. It's made by the same developers that made the Theatrhythm games, and the way you set up your fighters feels similar. If you like cheesy anime, the cutscenes are fun and zany. The whole premise deals with the Sushi Wars, so clearly the game doesn't take itself very seriously. Personally I enjoy that.

I agree that $50 was a bit higher than I would have liked but it's by no means a throwaway mobile game. In the $30s is a good price to me. But this is all my opinion and both versions have a demo so I would recommend playing it if you're interested. It gives you a good idea of what the game is like, though there is more depth than the demo goes into. It also seems that the majority of people that complain about this game have not actually played it. Most people who have played it have at least enjoyed it.