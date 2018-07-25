Sushi Strikers - Nintendo Switch $31 | 3DS $25 | Amazon
Posted 25 July 2018 - 01:12 AM
https://www.amazon.c...aw/d/B07BC46L6F
3DS - $24.99
https://www.amazon.c...8-20&th=1&psc=1
Posted 25 July 2018 - 01:30 AM
Someone convince me otherwise. Please. I haven't spent any money on games in like 2 weeks (besides MMX Legacy Collections today)
Posted 25 July 2018 - 02:17 AM
Always felt this looked like a $10 low quality indie game...
Reviews were strong. Production values on cut scenes seem decent. Has a lot of content it also seems.
I’d say it’s worth it’s price or at least the $40 3DS version price but I’ve only played demo and read reviews
Posted 25 July 2018 - 03:33 AM
Many reviews called out the same thing and then defended it by pointing out there's fully voiced and animated cut scenes and other high production effort. I asked the same thing at launch and people here said the same thing though the question on whether you want a high production match 3 game became the bigger question. I'll wait for 25 at this point.
Posted 25 July 2018 - 03:35 AM
Posted 25 July 2018 - 04:13 AM
I was waiting for best buy to put it on sale for $40 and get it for $32 with GCU, but this is close enough. Haven't heard much on the game but I've been curious. I'm sure I can sell it in the future if I don't like it and recoup most of what I paid.
Posted 25 July 2018 - 04:50 AM
Thing is, the game isn't really a match 3 game, or at least it doesn't feel like one. It's very fast paced and much more action oriented, since the plates are constantly moving and different attacks change the way the type of sushi and speed they move. It's also got some pretty good RPG elements. It's made by the same developers that made the Theatrhythm games, and the way you set up your fighters feels similar. If you like cheesy anime, the cutscenes are fun and zany. The whole premise deals with the Sushi Wars, so clearly the game doesn't take itself very seriously. Personally I enjoy that.
I agree that $50 was a bit higher than I would have liked but it's by no means a throwaway mobile game. In the $30s is a good price to me. But this is all my opinion and both versions have a demo so I would recommend playing it if you're interested. It gives you a good idea of what the game is like, though there is more depth than the demo goes into. It also seems that the majority of people that complain about this game have not actually played it. Most people who have played it have at least enjoyed it.
Posted 25 July 2018 - 05:17 AM
Edit: $35.73 now.
Posted 25 July 2018 - 10:26 AM
Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:58 AM
Posted 25 July 2018 - 12:05 PM
Posted 25 July 2018 - 12:38 PM
Well worth the price on Amazon. I paid full price for it and don't regret it, really fun puzzle game on Switch!
Posted 25 July 2018 - 12:52 PM
Posted 25 July 2018 - 12:53 PM
35.26. Hot diggity dog its dropping like demi Lovato after that overdose
Because that situation is funny. I get it. So fresh.
Posted 25 July 2018 - 01:15 PM
Thanks!
Posted 25 July 2018 - 02:12 PM
I tried it this weekend, it seemed fun. You can go by Target if they have a Switch demo unit and try it if you are curious. Definitely not a $50 game, but it does have good production values and is fun to play. I'd say $30 is a better price, maybe $20 if you aren't that into puzzle games. It definitely beats the hell out of that poorly balanced Tetris/Puyo game and Bomberman R.
Personally, I'm holding out for a $20 or less price on the digital version. It seems like a good game to pull up and play in short bursts, especially on the go (not sure, but it seems touch screen would be nice for this game).
Posted 25 July 2018 - 02:32 PM
How was a game like this even $60 in the first place?
It wasn't, $50 is MSRP
Down to $35.11!
Posted 25 July 2018 - 02:42 PM
I'm not saying their price is unjustified (the hell do I know about dev and animation costs?) But in a crowded marketplace, a consumer sees a game like this and assumes it's an indie price. Hellblade has been teaching us the possibilities.
Posted 25 July 2018 - 02:54 PM
For sure, the game should have released at $30 tops. But it is a Nintendo published game on the switch which typically comes with a premium price tag.
Keeps dropping, down to $35.07
Posted 25 July 2018 - 04:10 PM
For sure, the game should have released at $30 tops. But it is a Nintendo published game on the switch which typically comes with a premium price tag.
ah, the crux of it all
Posted 25 July 2018 - 04:37 PM
#22
Posted 25 July 2018 - 05:08 PM
This is one of those rare games that's played best on the 2DS/3DS imo.
It seems it's designed with DS in mind first and the Switch second. Played the demo on Switch (both controller & touchscreen) and I can definitely see this being a better experience with dual screen & stylus on the DS.
And it's cheaper on 3DS as well (retail).
Posted 25 July 2018 - 05:22 PM
Eh, I prefer it on Switch with the bigger screen and better graphics. Sushi Striker was initially just a 3DS game though, but it plays great on both platforms. You can also always used a stylus on the Switch when playing too. I use one and it works great.
Posted 25 July 2018 - 05:41 PM
It was only $50 because they had to give it the usual $10 SwitchTax on top of the $40 3DS version.
Posted 25 July 2018 - 05:45 PM
Not at all interested in this game... but it's nice to see Amazon do one of their micro price drops again. If no one buys, it keeps dropping. If it spikes back up then wait and if it goes up again then it's almost over and it'll probably spike back up majorly otherwise it may start to fall again. Getting games during these types of market testing sales can be quite good. Hopefully they start doing this more with other games again.
Posted 25 July 2018 - 05:46 PM
I’m downloading the demo but based on what i’ve seen and read this looks like a knockoff of Diner Dash ora similar time mgmt game. They are a dime a dozen on Android and iOS for a few bucks or in some cases free to play. If that’s what this game turns out to be $10 max for me.
it's not, it's basically Puzzles and Dragons.
idk if that's better or worse to you
Posted 25 July 2018 - 05:58 PM
Edit: $34.81
$34.79
$34.76
$34.54
#28
Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:45 PM
Which stylus do you use?
Posted 26 July 2018 - 12:05 AM
Posted 26 July 2018 - 01:04 PM
I just used a cheap stylus similar to this one. It works pretty well on the Switch. I would recommend checking your local Dollar Trees for a cheap stylus though, they usually have very similar ones for $1.
