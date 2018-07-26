Jump to content

Binding of Isaac tabletop kickstarter

By nny, Jul 26 2018 02:29 PM

#1 nny   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   396 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

nny

Posted 26 July 2018 - 02:29 PM

https://www.kickstar...saac-four-souls

 

Today's the last day for the kickstarter. When the game comes to stores next year, it will be more expensive than it is in the kickstarter, so now's a good time to buy if you have any interest.

 

They've also added some goodies exclusive to the kickstarter. All tiers are going to get a few extras like a post card and stickers. Of course going up from the base levels you get even more exclusives.

 

I have a friend who's into Isaac and tabletop games so I was able to split the 2 box option with him which saves even more money.


#2 Colddecembersnow   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   521 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Colddecembersnow

Posted 26 July 2018 - 05:05 PM

Thanks for reminding me. Meant to back this earlier this week.

#3 Flikman24   Blue Lightning CAGiversary!   92 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Flikman24

Posted 26 July 2018 - 05:12 PM

Didn't even realize this was a thing.  Looks awesome.  Thanks for the post!


#4 FattyBucha1080  

FattyBucha1080

Posted 26 July 2018 - 05:29 PM

Is there topic post about tabletop/board games because there should be.


