CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Shadow of war and season pass 19.99 total at gamestop ps4 only

By erikjo, Jul 26 2018 07:10 PM

#1 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:10 PM

It is in the weekly ad in a small box. Just bought it. Can confirm you get season pass too. Ps4 only

#2 ShadowCyclone  

ShadowCyclone

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:16 PM

Not to sound underhanded. Bur what if we return shadow of war? Will we get to keep the season pass? Or will there be a price difference in return value? I just need the season pass, got the game for $10 awhile ago.

#3 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:17 PM

No idea. It prints on the receipt.

#4 shadowassailantx   Trophy Hunter CAGiversary!   89 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

shadowassailantx

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:28 PM

Not to sound underhanded. Bur what if we return shadow of war? Will we get to keep the season pass? Or will there be a price difference in return value? I just need the season pass, got the game for $10 awhile ago.

If the employee knows about the promotion you will most likely get refused, possibly even tagged as a scammer. Otherwise, it should return for the full price. The game trades in for like $7 though, so why not just trade it in and eat the $3. Its still a fantastic deal, the season pass is still $40 on it's own.


#5 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:31 PM

If the employee knows about the promotion you will most likely get refused, possibly even tagged as a scammer. Otherwise, it should return for the full price. The game trades in for like $7 though, so why not just trade it in and eat the $3. Its still a fantastic deal, the season pass is still $40 on it's own.


I agree. I thought 20 for everything is amazing. I did nt own the game,been waiting for this price for the inevitable game of the year edition. I figure for it to be announced and drop to 20 dollars will take 6 months to a year though.

#6 Razzel   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   501 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Razzel

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:35 PM

PS4 only is a bummer, the difference between the pro and the one x is supposed to be pretty big for this game

#7 ShadowCyclone  

ShadowCyclone

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:48 PM

I would eat the $3. It will be more like $13 dollars at I only paid $10. Then having to pay $20 for the new product. Then my copy is new in plastic. So. I will see.

#8 knothead65  

knothead65

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:51 PM

I would eat the $3. It will be more like $13 dollars at I only paid $10. Then having to pay $20 for the new product. Then my copy is new in plastic. So. I will see.

It trades in for $10.15 at Best Buy if you shop there.


#9 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:52 PM

If the employee knows about the promotion you will most likely get refused, possibly even tagged as a scammer. Otherwise, it should return for the full price. The game trades in for like $7 though, so why not just trade it in and eat the $3. Its still a fantastic deal, the season pass is still $40 on it's own.

In my experience, I bet most employees don't even know this promo is going on and definitely won't remember it 30 days from now.


#10 ShadowCyclone  

ShadowCyclone

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:57 PM

While I can return it in a few days. I have like three different gamestops in my area.

#11 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2853 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted 26 July 2018 - 08:01 PM

Great game and DLC great price worth it.


#12 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 26 July 2018 - 08:06 PM

Not to sound underhanded. Bur what if we return shadow of war? Will we get to keep the season pass? Or will there be a price difference in return value? I just need the season pass, got the game for $10 awhile ago.

You do sound underhanded.  I read your post as "How can I get away with a free season pass by abusing the return system?"


#13 ShadowCyclone  

ShadowCyclone

Posted 26 July 2018 - 08:14 PM

Well $13 game and season pass. Isn't to bad. A trade is a trade. Fair enough.

#14 ShadowCyclone  

ShadowCyclone

Posted 26 July 2018 - 08:24 PM

But who hasn't thought up thr idea of putting a game on pre-order for the beta codes or thr pre order bonus. Just to move the money to another game after they find out the game the pre ordered wasn't for them. After using a one time code. Hmm?

#15 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 26 July 2018 - 08:31 PM

But who hasn't thought up thr idea of putting a game on pre-order for the beta codes or thr pre order bonus. Just to move the money to another game after they find out the game the pre ordered wasn't for them. After using a one time code. Hmm?

"after they find out the game the(y) pre ordered wasn't for them."

 

Those people didn't make the pre-order with the intent of abusing the system.  They also didn't post to ask how to abuse the system with a lead of "Not to sound underhanded" (and then proceeding to sound exactly that)


#16 shinnocturne   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   60 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

shinnocturne

Posted 26 July 2018 - 08:31 PM

Just picked up my copy and the GS employees were well aware of the promotion. Just a heads up though: I couldn't redeem my code on mobile, but it worked on desktop.


#17 aceinu  

aceinu

Posted 26 July 2018 - 08:39 PM

Could I get a link please?


#18 ShadowCyclone  

ShadowCyclone

Posted 26 July 2018 - 08:42 PM

Well thanks for all your advice. Best Regards to one and all. No hard feelings.

#19 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 26 July 2018 - 08:57 PM

I redeemed mine in the store on my ps4. Worked fine.

It is in the weekly ad. I had to download the pdf and show her. The ad doesnt work on my phone. Not sure why.

#20 heroes159   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   397 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

heroes159

Posted 26 July 2018 - 09:20 PM

IS there anyway to buy this online or do i have to got to store ?


#21 JDKingdomHeartsFAN4LIFE  

JDKingdomHeartsFAN4LIFE

Posted 26 July 2018 - 09:53 PM

Is this the expansion pass or just the story pass

#22 ETERNIA FOREVER   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   98 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

ETERNIA FOREVER

Posted 26 July 2018 - 09:55 PM

It is in the weekly ad in a small box. Just bought it. Can confirm you get season pass too. Ps4 only

Any expiration date on the season pass or no ??


#23 CamperinaBush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   563 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

CamperinaBush

Posted 27 July 2018 - 12:33 AM

Any expiration date on the season pass or no ??


The receipt I got today says 12/31/18.

#24 simmias   Likely to be eaten by a grue CAGiversary!   4700 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

simmias

Posted 27 July 2018 - 01:00 AM

Is this the expansion pass or just the story pass

It's the expansion pass.  The $40 one.


#25 Aleth   Shhhhh...I'm waiting... CAGiversary!   229 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

Aleth

Posted 27 July 2018 - 01:09 AM

I think I’ll pick this up tomorrow as long as Amazon hasn’t shipped my gold edition.

#26 Leoheart   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Leoheart

Posted 27 July 2018 - 01:28 AM

Instore only?


#27 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 27 July 2018 - 02:15 AM

I think so. Since the pass prints on the receipt. Mine had an exp date too.

#28 Fatbot3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3417 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

Fatbot3

Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:17 AM

FYI they patched out loot boxes, added skins, items, etc. to the game and I've been playing the DLC and it's decent. I don't regret paying 80 bucks at launch despite WB being to cheap for a steelbook. 


#29 Leoheart   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Leoheart

Posted 27 July 2018 - 05:08 AM

Crap I bought this for $20 in canada used and I want the season pass. Anyone want to sell me the season pass for 10USD?


#30 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 27 July 2018 - 11:57 AM

Crap I bought this for $20 in canada used and I want the season pass. Anyone want to sell me the season pass for 10USD?

Sent PM


