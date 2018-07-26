Shadow of war and season pass 19.99 total at gamestop ps4 only
Not to sound underhanded. Bur what if we return shadow of war? Will we get to keep the season pass? Or will there be a price difference in return value? I just need the season pass, got the game for $10 awhile ago.
If the employee knows about the promotion you will most likely get refused, possibly even tagged as a scammer. Otherwise, it should return for the full price. The game trades in for like $7 though, so why not just trade it in and eat the $3. Its still a fantastic deal, the season pass is still $40 on it's own.
I agree. I thought 20 for everything is amazing. I did nt own the game,been waiting for this price for the inevitable game of the year edition. I figure for it to be announced and drop to 20 dollars will take 6 months to a year though.
I would eat the $3. It will be more like $13 dollars at I only paid $10. Then having to pay $20 for the new product. Then my copy is new in plastic. So. I will see.
It trades in for $10.15 at Best Buy if you shop there.
In my experience, I bet most employees don't even know this promo is going on and definitely won't remember it 30 days from now.
Great game and DLC great price worth it.
You do sound underhanded. I read your post as "How can I get away with a free season pass by abusing the return system?"
But who hasn't thought up thr idea of putting a game on pre-order for the beta codes or thr pre order bonus. Just to move the money to another game after they find out the game the pre ordered wasn't for them. After using a one time code. Hmm?
"after they find out the game the(y) pre ordered wasn't for them."
Those people didn't make the pre-order with the intent of abusing the system. They also didn't post to ask how to abuse the system with a lead of "Not to sound underhanded" (and then proceeding to sound exactly that)
Just picked up my copy and the GS employees were well aware of the promotion. Just a heads up though: I couldn't redeem my code on mobile, but it worked on desktop.
Could I get a link please?
It is in the weekly ad. I had to download the pdf and show her. The ad doesnt work on my phone. Not sure why.
IS there anyway to buy this online or do i have to got to store ?
It is in the weekly ad in a small box. Just bought it. Can confirm you get season pass too. Ps4 only
Any expiration date on the season pass or no ??
Any expiration date on the season pass or no ??
The receipt I got today says 12/31/18.
Is this the expansion pass or just the story pass
It's the expansion pass. The $40 one.
Instore only?
FYI they patched out loot boxes, added skins, items, etc. to the game and I've been playing the DLC and it's decent. I don't regret paying 80 bucks at launch despite WB being to cheap for a steelbook.
Crap I bought this for $20 in canada used and I want the season pass. Anyone want to sell me the season pass for 10USD?
Crap I bought this for $20 in canada used and I want the season pass. Anyone want to sell me the season pass for 10USD?
Sent PM