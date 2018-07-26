Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Resident Evil 2 Collector's Edition back in stock at Gamestop

By ismegamanthere, Jul 26 2018 07:23 PM

#1 ismegamanthere   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   476 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

ismegamanthere

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:23 PM

https://www.gamestop...ly at GameStop/

 


#2 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 26 July 2018 - 09:14 PM

First

#3 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2687 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 26 July 2018 - 09:22 PM

gonna jerk off on this statue of Rookie Cop Leon S Kennedy and post it to reddit


#4 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 26 July 2018 - 09:37 PM

Lol

#5 JBLAZEisaCAG   Deal seeker CAGiversary!   61 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

JBLAZEisaCAG

Posted 27 July 2018 - 05:07 PM

$200?  Whoa.


#6 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 27 July 2018 - 05:13 PM

gonna jerk off on this statue of Rookie Cop Leon S Kennedy and post it to reddit


Welp

#7 Saraph   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Saraph

Posted 27 July 2018 - 09:53 PM

I get a ton of collector's editions, but man am I so incredibly glad I don't get them for the RE series. Not getting this actually feels like I'm winning the collector's lottery right now.


#8 MR_E   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1837 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

MR_E

Posted 27 July 2018 - 11:19 PM

Oh, come on.  The fact that they couldn't even be bothered to press the soundtrack screams $200 value!  It's a bargain!


#9 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2687 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 29 July 2018 - 11:13 AM

Welp

ok fine ill post it here too


#10 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3518 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 29 July 2018 - 11:17 AM

$200? Someone needs to be castrated.

#11 rtehrani  

rtehrani

Posted 30 July 2018 - 11:26 PM

gonna jerk off on this statue of Rookie Cop Leon S Kennedy and post it to reddit



Is this cheap ass gamer or creep ass gamer?

But seriously, I lol'd.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy