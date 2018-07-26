Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings - Nintendo Switch $29.99/GCU $23.99

Posted 26 July 2018 - 07:40 PM

I mentioned in the Japanese games thread, but historically the PS4 versions get to $20 before selling out and getting delisted from Best Buy. There's only one other Gust Switch release so far and that sold out at $29.99

The costumes seen on the product page are actually pre-release content that is no longer available. PS4 has an exclusive free Everybody's Golf (Hot Shots Golf) crossover outfit.

The $80 season pass has 2 characters and 3 maps then alternate costumes for the female characters. The characters and maps bought alone are $53. Maps appear in the last chapter, the characters appear during the main game.

The game features two sisters trying to become the best alchemists in Adelet which they promised their late mother. Their dad is an alchemist as well but keeps wasting their money on painting supplies and other useless things. The kingdom starts a ranking system and they take part. It also attracts characters from previous games in the Mysterious series. They are granted access to Mysterious Paintings which contain worlds with different materials than what can be found in the real world. At certain points they take a promotion test which ranks up their atelier and grants access to another painting.

If you've played Atelier Shallie it's pretty much the same kind of gameplay except there is a day/night cycle always running instead of eternal daylight. Traveling around is like Rorona with pretty much every location accessible through fast travel and no Totori style map or Firis style open world.