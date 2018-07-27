darkest dungon 4 ps4 $11.61 with free shiping if u hav prime

darkest dungon ps4 vers is $11.61 wtih free shiping if u have prime. not a bad deal i order 1 and it contain dlc. i cant post link becus im new member but some1 else can 4 me. thx tim.
Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:31 AM
Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:32 AM
Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:35 AM
who the f*** is pepsiman im new here ples dont acuse me of being old member that is bulying and libel... and yes i kno about libel law my dad is a lawyier and will sue ur a** so ples delete or edit ur post. and can u post the link 4 this deal. thx.
Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:38 AM
Glad to have you back my main man. Hope your account stays here for a while. Here is a link
https://www.amazon.c...LPKL&ref=plSrch
Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:41 AM
bryan thx 4 posting the link but u hav my confuse with him... he have good taste in drink i must admit but we r difernet ppl here is proof he orginal joined in 2007 and has been baned over 100 acount since then. i register in 2018 and jus found out about this site last week so i can c y ur confuse. ples edit ur post so its not libel becus even if its done online ppl do get sued over it. trust me my dad is lawyer in montgomery county md.
Posted 27 July 2018 - 05:54 AM
Give it a rest.... He asked a question and *YOU* started throwing libel out there. A *QUESTION* does not intend libel.
Ask yer dad tht.
Posted 27 July 2018 - 06:07 AM
This will be in the $5 bin no time
Posted 27 July 2018 - 06:10 AM
Dude. It would be funnier if you changed it up a bit and posted about other Pepsi products, or even stopped citing your old account join dates and signing your posts "thx tim" (spoiler: we all know you're the same Tim).
Posting the same old tired shit every half a year makes it seem less like a running gag and more like you're legitimately mentally challenged. What happened to the dick pic shtick you were doing, where you just asked people for dick pics and wanted to get cuckolded? That was actually funny.
Posted 27 July 2018 - 06:13 AM
Still pissed I paid $20 for this. Thought it wouldn't get too much lower than that...
Posted 27 July 2018 - 06:36 AM
Posted 27 July 2018 - 08:07 AM
I'm pretty sure this post is just a straight up copypasta of one of his old posts.
Posted 28 July 2018 - 02:25 AM
Posted 29 July 2018 - 01:55 AM
This looks like a damn phone game
Posted 29 July 2018 - 02:26 AM
Posted 29 July 2018 - 02:53 AM
I paid 23 bucks for this on release day with 20% off.... man I wish i didn't now lol
Posted 29 July 2018 - 05:36 AM
I just joined and I am not this person you keep saying I am....
BUT! I know when he joined, how many accounts he had banned, have a similar username, and type with the same broken-ass "English" (if you can even call it that).
You sir are a duck....
Posted 29 July 2018 - 07:50 AM
what in the sam hell happened here lol
Posted 29 July 2018 - 07:56 AM
what in the sam hell happened here lol
Pepsiman spread his sugary sweet seed over all of us.