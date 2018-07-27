Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * - - - 2 votes

darkest dungon 4 ps4 $11.61 with free shiping if u hav prime

By pepsi.com , Jul 27 2018 03:31 AM

#1 pepsi.com   Banned Banned   23 Posts   Joined 0.1 Years Ago  

pepsi.com

Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:31 AM

darkest dungon ps4 vers is $11.61 wtih free shiping if u have prime. not a bad deal i order 1 and it contain dlc. i cant post link becus im new member but some1 else can 4 me. thx tim.


#2 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1102 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:32 AM

Pepsiman is that you?

#3 pepsi.com   Banned Banned   23 Posts   Joined 0.1 Years Ago  

pepsi.com

Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:35 AM

who the f*** is pepsiman im new here ples dont acuse me of being old member that is bulying and libel... and yes i kno about libel law my dad is a lawyier and will sue ur a** so ples delete or edit ur post. and can u post the link 4 this deal. thx.


#4 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1102 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:38 AM

who the f*** is pepsiman im new here ples dont acuse me of being old member that is bulying and libel... and yes i kno about libel law my dad is a lawyier and will sue ur a** so ples delete or edit ur post. and can u post the link 4 this deal. thx.


Glad to have you back my main man. Hope your account stays here for a while. Here is a link

https://www.amazon.c...LPKL&ref=plSrch

#5 pepsi.com   Banned Banned   23 Posts   Joined 0.1 Years Ago  

pepsi.com

Posted 27 July 2018 - 03:41 AM

bryan thx 4 posting the link but u hav my confuse with him... he have good taste in drink i must admit but we r difernet ppl here is proof he orginal joined in 2007 and has been baned over 100 acount since then. i register in 2018 and jus found out about this site last week so i can c y ur confuse. ples edit ur post so its not libel becus even if its done online ppl do get sued over it. trust me my dad is lawyer in montgomery county md.


#6 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   1787 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 27 July 2018 - 05:54 AM

bryan thx 4 posting the link but u hav my confuse with him... he have good taste in drink i must admit but we r difernet ppl here is proof he orginal joined in 2007 and has been baned over 100 acount since then. i register in 2018 and jus found out about this site last week so i can c y ur confuse. ples edit ur post so its not libel becus even if its done online ppl do get sued over it. trust me my dad is lawyer in montgomery county md.

 

Give it a rest.... He asked a question and *YOU* started throwing libel out there. A *QUESTION* does not intend libel. 

Ask yer dad tht.  ;)


#7 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 27 July 2018 - 06:07 AM

This will be in the $5 bin no time


#8 Blade   Imminently Punchable CAGiversary!   13909 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted 27 July 2018 - 06:10 AM

Dude. It would be funnier if you changed it up a bit and posted about other Pepsi products, or even stopped citing your old account join dates and signing your posts "thx tim" (spoiler: we all know you're the same Tim).

 

Posting the same old tired shit every half a year makes it seem less like a running gag and more like you're legitimately mentally challenged. What happened to the dick pic shtick you were doing, where you just asked people for dick pics and wanted to get cuckolded? That was actually funny.


#9 folnevar   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   113 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

folnevar

Posted 27 July 2018 - 06:13 AM

Still pissed I paid $20 for this. Thought it wouldn't get too much lower than that...


#10 PsychoNinja1994  

PsychoNinja1994

Posted 27 July 2018 - 06:36 AM

Paid 13 for it a few weeks ago. Great game. Although the Disc version has a couple annoying bugs with the dlc that haven't been patched yet just a warning.

#11 Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted 27 July 2018 - 08:07 AM

who the f*** is pepsiman im new here ples dont acuse me of being old member that is bulying and libel... and yes i kno about libel law my dad is a lawyier and will sue ur a** so ples delete or edit ur post. and can u post the link 4 this deal. thx.

I'm pretty sure this post is just a straight up copypasta of one of his old posts.


#12 redreflect   I am the Wolf CAGiversary!   1424 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

redreflect

Posted 28 July 2018 - 02:25 AM

Just picked up a very good copy on Amazon Prime for $10! Thanks!! :)

#13 The Lord of Awesome   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1064 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

The Lord of Awesome

Posted 29 July 2018 - 01:55 AM

This looks like a damn phone game


#14 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2147 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 29 July 2018 - 02:26 AM

I sure wouldn’t pay $11 for dark dung but to each their own.

#15 lutz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1200 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

lutz

Posted 29 July 2018 - 02:53 AM

I paid 23 bucks for this on release day with 20% off.... man I wish i didn't now lol


#16 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6638 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted 29 July 2018 - 05:36 AM

bryan thx 4 posting the link but u hav my confuse with him... he have good taste in drink i must admit but we r difernet ppl here is proof he orginal joined in 2007 and has been baned over 100 acount since then. i register in 2018 and jus found out about this site last week so i can c y ur confuse. ples edit ur post so its not libel becus even if its done online ppl do get sued over it. trust me my dad is lawyer in montgomery county md.

I just joined and I am not this person you keep saying I am....

BUT! I know when he joined, how many accounts he had banned, have a similar username, and type with the same broken-ass "English" (if you can even call it that).

You sir are a duck....


#17 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 29 July 2018 - 07:50 AM

what in the sam hell happened here lol


#18 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11218 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted 29 July 2018 - 07:56 AM

what in the sam hell happened here lol

Pepsiman spread his sugary sweet seed over all of us.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy