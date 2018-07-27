Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Product Information

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PC-Steam) $18, Next Generation DLC $13 at Greenman Gaming

By CheapyD, Jul 27 2018 08:42 PM

Posted 27 July 2018 - 08:42 PM

I picked them both up for $31.16 as its cheaper if you buy separately. The bundle is $43.55.

 

Big pluses for me:

  • VR is no longer required
  • Cross play with PS4 players

Star Trek: Bridge Crew $17.97

The Next Generation DLC $13.19

 

note: uPlay also required.  Keys are for Steam.

 

 

Posted 28 July 2018 - 02:00 AM

I've been waiting forever for this to go on sale. It's so weird that PSVR game prices fell like a rock while VR games on the PC saw its prices stay firm.  Usually PC games get the deepest discounts.


Posted 28 July 2018 - 02:29 AM

Hmm, I have the game on the oculus store, which still uses uplay. I wonder if I can get this and will it show up in uplay and work?


Posted 28 July 2018 - 02:47 AM

Hmm, I have the game on the oculus store, which still uses uplay. I wonder if I can get this and will it show up in uplay and work?

If its like the steam-uplay integration I assume if you try to launch it from uplay its going to popup oculus home. However that would happen anyway with a rift so Im not sure it matters either way, and since its uplay based it should use uplay matchmaking no matter the store just like rainbow6 (I assume)


Posted 28 July 2018 - 03:32 AM

If its like the steam-uplay integration I assume if you try to launch it from uplay its going to popup oculus home. However that would happen anyway with a rift so Im not sure it matters either way, and since its uplay based it should use uplay matchmaking no matter the store just like rainbow6 (I assume)

Yeah, that's what I'm not sure about. If its worth the gamble to try it or not.


Posted 28 July 2018 - 03:44 AM

Historical low is 16$ at humble anyway, and if you had the monthly discount even cheaper, so its not a really low price. No harm in waiting, however looks like most stores only sell steam keys for it, which is surprising since its on uplay, usually 3rd party stores in those cases mostly sell uplay keys which are also generally cheaper than steam ones

 

In this instance though I would want either a uplay or steam based key, for future proofing, instead of one tied to oculus home. Who knows if the next HMD you own would be oculus based or not


Posted 28 July 2018 - 05:09 AM

Historical low is 16$ at humble anyway, and if you had the monthly discount even cheaper, so its not a really low price. No harm in waiting, however looks like most stores only sell steam keys for it, which is surprising since its on uplay, usually 3rd party stores in those cases mostly sell uplay keys which are also generally cheaper than steam ones

 

In this instance though I would want either a uplay or steam based key, for future proofing, instead of one tied to oculus home. Who knows if the next HMD you own would be oculus based or not

I already own the base game on oculus. But it shows up in Uplay. I was trying to see since everything syncs with uplay. That if I buy the steam/expansion will that show up in uplay so I can use it on my oculus version.

 

When I first got my rift I was the same way and tried to get everything in steam. But steamvr is extremely hit or miss for me. I know some people it works great for, that isn't me though. Sometimes it works flawlessly with no problems. Other times it fails to open correctly, doesn't find my hmd/controllers, or is laggy beyond belief where it feels like I'm playing myst in my hmd.

 

And not to rip on htc but I do not think they are capable (money wise) of putting the research in to make VR better. Valve has dropped money on knuckles and lighthouses but until they partner with another company for the hmd (LG had a demo unit about a year and a half ago but nothing has came from it). And seeing what Oculus is doing with half dome is super compelling and making me think that my next upgrade will probably be the rift 2. Cause I can see them coming up with something like knuckles (touch is pretty good as it is).


Posted 29 July 2018 - 03:35 PM

It's a steam key that unlocks the the game in uplay.


