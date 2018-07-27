Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PC-Steam) $18, Next Generation DLC $13 at Greenman Gaming

Posted 28 July 2018 - 05:09 AM

Historical low is 16$ at humble anyway, and if you had the monthly discount even cheaper, so its not a really low price. No harm in waiting, however looks like most stores only sell steam keys for it, which is surprising since its on uplay, usually 3rd party stores in those cases mostly sell uplay keys which are also generally cheaper than steam ones In this instance though I would want either a uplay or steam based key, for future proofing, instead of one tied to oculus home. Who knows if the next HMD you own would be oculus based or not

I already own the base game on oculus. But it shows up in Uplay. I was trying to see since everything syncs with uplay. That if I buy the steam/expansion will that show up in uplay so I can use it on my oculus version.

When I first got my rift I was the same way and tried to get everything in steam. But steamvr is extremely hit or miss for me. I know some people it works great for, that isn't me though. Sometimes it works flawlessly with no problems. Other times it fails to open correctly, doesn't find my hmd/controllers, or is laggy beyond belief where it feels like I'm playing myst in my hmd.

And not to rip on htc but I do not think they are capable (money wise) of putting the research in to make VR better. Valve has dropped money on knuckles and lighthouses but until they partner with another company for the hmd (LG had a demo unit about a year and a half ago but nothing has came from it). And seeing what Oculus is doing with half dome is super compelling and making me think that my next upgrade will probably be the rift 2. Cause I can see them coming up with something like knuckles (touch is pretty good as it is).