Posted 28 July 2018 - 01:27 AM

"Oh man you guys, just look at this deal I found on the website I happen to own. You won't find a better deal than this, and I can vouch for it since I put the bundles together. You're basically paying full retail price for the Switch and one of the games, but that SECOND game is only like $10. It's a huge savings passed directly onto you!

P.S.: You don't support small-time businesses if you don't appreciate the deals I find and post from my own site. It's for the benefit of everyone!"