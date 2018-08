Posted 28 July 2018 - 02:06 PM

https://www.newegg.c...eoGames-_-LEB0A

Pretty sure that's the link. Promo code I got was EMCPWRX33

I put a Qanba Dragon ($299) and it marked it down to 209. Multiple Qanba sticks available, and the Mad Catz TE2.