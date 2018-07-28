MyFavouriteMagazine 30% Off Gaming Guides & Specials

Posted 28 July 2018 - 02:46 PM

For those not familiar with this site, they publish many of the last gaming magazine's and unofficial books, ect within the UK(Retro Gamer, Edge, Games tm,etc). Use code: READ30 at checkout, to get 30% off your order of guides/specials.

The link is for the gaming guides & specials page, but they have many different books that many may find useful across many subjects. Shipping to me in the US averages about 14 days(2 weeks). Shipping cost to the US is also included within the cost given for each book. This offer ends on July 31, at 10:00 BST(which is about 2 days 18 hours from the time of this post).

They ship in those foldable mailers, which is OK, but nothing great as the cardboard is very thin. CS is OK, but nothing amazing, but they will resend any damages without much issue, but they may be slow getting back to you.

https://www.myfavour...s-and-specials/