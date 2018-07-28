MyFavouriteMagazine 30% Off Gaming Guides & Specials

Jump to content

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

By chrislaustin, Jul 28 2018 02:46 PM

Posted 28 July 2018 - 02:46 PM

For those not familiar with this site, they publish many of the last gaming magazine's and unofficial books, ect within the UK(Retro Gamer, Edge, Games tm,etc). Use code: READ30 at checkout, to get 30% off your order of guides/specials.

 

The link is for the gaming guides & specials page, but they have many different books that many may find useful across many subjects. Shipping to me in the US averages about 14 days(2 weeks). Shipping cost to the US is also included within the cost given for each book. This offer ends on July 31, at 10:00 BST(which is about 2 days 18 hours from the time of this post).

 

They ship in those foldable mailers, which is OK, but nothing great as the cardboard is very thin. CS is OK, but nothing amazing, but they will resend any damages without much issue, but they may be slow getting back to you. 

 

https://www.myfavour...s-and-specials/


Posted 28 July 2018 - 02:52 PM

I've ordered copies of Retro Gamer and Games tm from Future Publishing before. They were shipped promptly. Is this the same company? If so, I might have to take advantage of this deal. American gaming magazines pretty much suck.

Posted 28 July 2018 - 03:16 PM

If you don't mind digital, you can get all those British game mags cheap, including Retro Gamer, if you subscribe monthly on Google Play. So let's take Retro Gamer for example: its "monthly" rate is $3.99, but you'll get two issues - the current issue and the next one that will be published before your next billing date. You'll keep the magazines once your subscription expires and won't need to pay for the traditional annual sub - you can just pick and choose issues that interest you. Even if you want all the issues in a year, that'll run you only about $24, a substantial savings over print. If you want to save even more money, the last page in Retro Gamer and the other Future game mags tell you when the next issue will hit newsstands - I was able to get three consecutive issues with 1 monthly sub this way just recently.

A great enthusiast mag that is probably overlooked outside of the UK is GamesMaster. It's written in the enthusiastic hobbyist tone like GameFan, Game Players, or PSM compared to today's mostly dry mags. Its monthly rate is only $2.99, so that's only $1.50 an issue.

Posted 28 July 2018 - 03:38 PM

I've ordered copies of Retro Gamer and Games tm from Future Publishing before. They were shipped promptly. Is this the same company? If so, I might have to take advantage of this deal. American gaming magazines pretty much suck.

Yep, same place. Some of the magazines used to be done by Imagine(Retro Gamer), but Future bought them out about a year ago or so, now everything you see comes from Future.

 

 

A great enthusiast mag that is probably overlooked outside of the UK is GamesMaster. It's written in the enthusiastic hobbyist tone like GameFan, Game Players, or PSM compared to today's mostly dry mags. Its monthly rate is only $2.99, so that's only $1.50 an issue.

Good to know, as I see GameMaster all the time at Barnes & Noble, but I can't remember if I ever looked through an issue or not. I used to get Game Players, PSM and Diehard back in the day. I sold my Game Players & PSM ages ago, as neither set was complete, or even near for that matter. But my Diehard collection is 100% complete, so I'll have to give this one a look see when I get the chance.


Posted 28 July 2018 - 06:19 PM

Thanks for the heads-up.

 

I subscribe to three of their lesser US magazines, but I've always wanted to get an issue or two of their more premium products.

Glad to get two Specials.  :)


Posted 28 July 2018 - 07:58 PM

Yeah, besides their game related books, I get their music ones from time to time, as well as some car related books(mostly Porsche ones). Then they'll have an occasional comic or movie related book that fits a need and I'll grab those to. Overall their books are a nice quality, and very informative overall. The reason I have a Barnes & Nobles membership is pretty much because of all these Future Publication titles, as I used to buy so many at store level. Now that they offer pretty decent deals each month online, I just seem to order direct more often now.


Posted 30 July 2018 - 12:38 PM

Bump, last 20 hours remaining.


Posted 30 July 2018 - 01:13 PM

Bump, last 20 hours remaining.


Thanks! I plumb forgot. Now I have to choose something to buy.

Posted 31 July 2018 - 01:59 PM

Went on this morning and discovered that I owned the first editions of most of the specials that were offered but I did order some back issues of Retrogamer. Riding back and forth to Barnes and Noble to buy these mags has become so inconvenient over the years, but they really are well-written resources for hardcore gamers and retrogaming enthusiasts.
