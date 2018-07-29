Fry's Ads 7/29-8/4

Posted 29 July 2018 - 04:58 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$39.99 (8/3)

WarioWare Gold



$69.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $79.99 (8/4)

Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



PS4



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

The Persistence (PSVR)



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Mega Man X: Legacy Collection 1 + 2



$49.99

Vampyr



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset



$129.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$129.99

Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset



$129.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) (8/3) (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) (7/31) / $149.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai



$179.99

Hori Fighting Edge Arcade Stick



$219.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99

Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$299

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



Switch



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case



$16.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $19.99

Adjustable Charging Stand



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Mega Man X: Legacy Collection 1 + 2



$39.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker



$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) (7/31) / $49.99

Go Vacation



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $54.84

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset



$299.99

Switch Console



XBox One



$24.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)



$29.99

Hello Neighbor



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Mega Man X: Legacy Collection 1 + 2



$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $49.99 (7/31)

No Man's Sky



$49.99

Vampyr



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset



$54.99

Sea of Thieves



$129.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$129.99

Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$219.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99

Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



less than $299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ XBox Live Gold 3-Month Subscription



PC



$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

Patriot Viper V330 Stereo Gaming Headset



$19.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $29.99 (8/3)

Enhance Gaming Earbuds



$39.99

Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse



$42.50 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $50 (8/4)

$50 Steam Gift Card



$49.99

Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset



$59.99

Gamdias Hades M1 Wired/Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse



$59.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $79.99 (8/4)

Corsair Void Pro Surround Premium Gaming Headset: Cherry



$69.99

Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard



$79.99

Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$89

Roccat Ladr Wireless Multi-Button RGB Gaming Mouse



$99.99

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$119.99

Razer Man O'War 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$149

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Miscellaneous



$8.99

Old Skool Classic Extension Controller



$14.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $19.99 (7/31)

MSI TV Arcade Gaming System: Ms. Pac-Man

MSI TV Arcade Gaming System: Space Invaders



$17.99

8Bitdo Bluetooth Retro Receiver



$19.99

Hori Wireless Fighting Commander for SNES Classic



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console



Blu-Ray



$1.99

About Last Night

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (valid thru Fri.) (8/2)

Blitz (valid thru Thu.) (8/1)

Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)

Bruno

Changeling (valid thru Fri.) (8/2)

Command Performance/Direct Contact

Direct Action

Direct Contact (8/4)

Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)

Frost/Nixon (8/4)

Good People (8/4)

High Road

Leaves of Grass

Love Happens

Milk (valid thru Fri.) (8/2)

Ninja/Ninja II

Parkland (valid thru Fri.) (8/2)

Reach Me (valid thru Fri.) (8/2)

Shadows and Lies

Stolen

Unleashed

Wonderful World



$2.99

Back to 1942

Blade of Kings (Blu+DVD)

Broken Sword Hero (Blu+DVD)

Dino King 3D (Blu3D/Blu)

Kill 'Em All

Killers

Kundo

Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (Blu+DVD)

Little Big Soldier (Blu+DVD)

McCanick

Mutant Girls Squad (Blu+DVD)

The Pirates

Saving Mr. Wu

Shaolin (Blu+DVD)

Shock Labyrinth 3D (Blu3D/Blu+DVD)

Skating to New York

Snow Girl and the Dark Crystal

Strippers vs. Werewolves

Sword Master (Blu+DVD)

Triple Tap (Blu+DVD)

Vengeance of an Assassin

Victim

War of the Arrows (Blu+DVD)

The Wrath of Vajra

Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)



$3.99

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter 3D/Immortals 3D

Big Momma's 3-Film Collection (8/3)

The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)

Casino Royale (2006)

Daredevil/Elektra/League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Edward Scissorhands

Ghost Rider

Horton Hears a Who

In Time/Runner Runner

Life of Pi



$4.99

Passengers

Zero Dark Thirty (Blu+DVD)



$5.99 (8/4)

Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition

The Blues Brothers

The Boss (Blu+DVD)

The Girl on the Train (Blu+DVD)

Jaws

King Kong (2005): Ultimate Edition

London Has Fallen

The Mummy (1999)

Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)

Waterworld



$8.99

Dracula (1931)

Frankenstein (1931)

The Mummy (1932)



$9.99

The Dark Crystal (4K+Blu)

The Fifth Element (4K+Blu)



$12.99

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Furious 7 (4K+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)



$14.99

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

Battleship (4K+Blu) (8/4)

Get Out (4K+Blu) (8/4)

John Wick (4K+Blu)

Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)

Split (4K+Blu) (8/4)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu) (8/4)



$19.95

Blockers (Blu+DVD)



$19.96

A Quiet Place (Blu+DVD)



$19.99

American Assassin (4K+Blu)

The Hitman's Bodyguard (4K+Blu)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)

Sicario (4K+Blu)



$22.99

Psycho: Complete 4-Movie Collection



$24.95

Rampage (Blu+DVD)

Ready Player One (Blu+DVD)



$24.96

A Quiet Place (4K+Blu)



$29.95

Rampage (4K+Blu)

Ready Player One (4K+Blu)



$34.99

Fast & Furious: The Ultimate Ride Collection

