Fry's Ads 7/29-8/4

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$39.99 (8/3)
WarioWare Gold
$69.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $79.99 (8/4)
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
The Persistence (PSVR)
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Mega Man X: Legacy Collection 1 + 2
$49.99
Vampyr
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
$129.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$129.99
Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset
$129.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) (8/3) (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) (7/31) / $149.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
$179.99
Hori Fighting Edge Arcade Stick
$219.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$299
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
Switch
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case
$16.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $19.99
Adjustable Charging Stand
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Mega Man X: Legacy Collection 1 + 2
$39.99
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) (7/31) / $49.99
Go Vacation
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $54.84
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
$299.99
Switch Console
XBox One
$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)
$29.99
Hello Neighbor
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Mega Man X: Legacy Collection 1 + 2
$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $49.99 (7/31)
No Man's Sky
$49.99
Vampyr
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
$54.99
Sea of Thieves
$129.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$129.99
Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$219.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
less than $299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ XBox Live Gold 3-Month Subscription
PC
$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Patriot Viper V330 Stereo Gaming Headset
$19.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $29.99 (8/3)
Enhance Gaming Earbuds
$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
$42.50 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $50 (8/4)
$50 Steam Gift Card
$49.99
Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
$59.99
Gamdias Hades M1 Wired/Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse
$59.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $79.99 (8/4)
Corsair Void Pro Surround Premium Gaming Headset: Cherry
$69.99
Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$89
Roccat Ladr Wireless Multi-Button RGB Gaming Mouse
$99.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$119.99
Razer Man O'War 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$149
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$8.99
Old Skool Classic Extension Controller
$14.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $19.99 (7/31)
MSI TV Arcade Gaming System: Ms. Pac-Man
MSI TV Arcade Gaming System: Space Invaders
$17.99
8Bitdo Bluetooth Retro Receiver
$19.99
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander for SNES Classic
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console
Blu-Ray
$1.99
About Last Night
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (valid thru Fri.) (8/2)
Blitz (valid thru Thu.) (8/1)
Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)
Bruno
Changeling (valid thru Fri.) (8/2)
Command Performance/Direct Contact
Direct Action
Direct Contact (8/4)
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon (8/4)
Good People (8/4)
High Road
Leaves of Grass
Love Happens
Milk (valid thru Fri.) (8/2)
Ninja/Ninja II
Parkland (valid thru Fri.) (8/2)
Reach Me (valid thru Fri.) (8/2)
Shadows and Lies
Stolen
Unleashed
Wonderful World
$2.99
Back to 1942
Blade of Kings (Blu+DVD)
Broken Sword Hero (Blu+DVD)
Dino King 3D (Blu3D/Blu)
Kill 'Em All
Killers
Kundo
Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (Blu+DVD)
Little Big Soldier (Blu+DVD)
McCanick
Mutant Girls Squad (Blu+DVD)
The Pirates
Saving Mr. Wu
Shaolin (Blu+DVD)
Shock Labyrinth 3D (Blu3D/Blu+DVD)
Skating to New York
Snow Girl and the Dark Crystal
Strippers vs. Werewolves
Sword Master (Blu+DVD)
Triple Tap (Blu+DVD)
Vengeance of an Assassin
Victim
War of the Arrows (Blu+DVD)
The Wrath of Vajra
Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)
$3.99
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter 3D/Immortals 3D
Big Momma's 3-Film Collection (8/3)
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Casino Royale (2006)
Daredevil/Elektra/League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Edward Scissorhands
Ghost Rider
Horton Hears a Who
In Time/Runner Runner
Life of Pi
$4.99
Passengers
Zero Dark Thirty (Blu+DVD)
$5.99 (8/4)
Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition
The Blues Brothers
The Boss (Blu+DVD)
The Girl on the Train (Blu+DVD)
Jaws
King Kong (2005): Ultimate Edition
London Has Fallen
The Mummy (1999)
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Waterworld
$8.99
Dracula (1931)
Frankenstein (1931)
The Mummy (1932)
$9.99
The Dark Crystal (4K+Blu)
The Fifth Element (4K+Blu)
$12.99
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
$14.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Battleship (4K+Blu) (8/4)
Get Out (4K+Blu) (8/4)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu) (8/4)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu) (8/4)
$19.95
Blockers (Blu+DVD)
$19.96
A Quiet Place (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
American Assassin (4K+Blu)
The Hitman's Bodyguard (4K+Blu)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
Sicario (4K+Blu)
$22.99
Psycho: Complete 4-Movie Collection
$24.95
Rampage (Blu+DVD)
Ready Player One (Blu+DVD)
$24.96
A Quiet Place (4K+Blu)
$29.95
Rampage (4K+Blu)
Ready Player One (4K+Blu)
$34.99
Fast & Furious: The Ultimate Ride Collection
Fry's Ads 7/29-8/4
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4686 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 29 July 2018 - 04:58 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4686 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 31 July 2018 - 08:03 AM
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$14.99 (Misc.): MSI TV Arcade Gaming: Ms. Pac-Man, MSI TV Arcade Gaming: Space Invaders
$129.99 (PS4): Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4686 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:44 PM
Tuesday new releases:
$44.99: Go Vacation (Switch), No Man's Sky (One)
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4686 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 02 August 2018 - 06:47 AM
Wednesday - valid through Thursday:
$1.99 (Blu): Blitz
Thursday - valid through Friday:
$1.99 (Blu): American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, Changeling, Frost/Nixon, Milk, Parkland, Reach Me
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4686 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 03 August 2018 - 07:57 AM
Friday promo code:
$3.99 (Blu): Big Momma's 3-Film Collection
$19.99 (PC): Enhance Gaming Earbuds
$39.99 (3DS): WarioWare Gold
$129.99 (PS4): Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4686 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 04 August 2018 - 05:40 AM
Saturday promo code:
$1.99 (Blu): Direct Contact, Frost/Nixon, Good People
$5.99 (Blu): Apollo 13, Blues Brothers, Boss (Blu+DVD), Girl on the Train (Blu+DVD), Jaws, King Kong, London Has Fallen, Mummy, Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD), Waterworld
$14.99 (4K+Blu): Battleship, Get Out, Split, Warcraft
$42.50 (PC): $50 Steam Gift Card
$59.99 (PC): Corsair Void Pro Surround Premium Gaming Headset
$69.99 (DS): 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2