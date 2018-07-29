Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

* * - - - 3 votes

Target Cartwheel July 29th to August 4th: Call of Duty Black Ops 4

By Zantra, Jul 29 2018 07:39 AM

#1 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 29 July 2018 - 07:39 AM

75% Off Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Pre Sell Card + Beta Access (Expires 8/6/2018)

35% Off Friday The 13th The Game PS4 or Xbox One (Expires 8/4/2018)

50% Off Assassin's Creed Origins PS4 or Xbox One (Expires 8/5/2018)

60% Off Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands PS4 or Xbox One (Expires 8/5/2018)

35% Off Far Cry 5 PS4 or Xbox One (Expires 8/5/2018)

50% Off South Park The Fractured But Whole PS4 or Xbox One (Expires 8/5/2018)

35% Off The Crew 2 PS4 or Xbox One (Expires 8/5/2018)

20% Off The Crew 2 Gold PS4 or Xbox One (Expires 8/5/2018)

#2 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 29 July 2018 - 07:41 AM

Bonus deal: All DVDs, Blu Rays, and 4K films are 20% Off with Cartwheel coupon. Expires August 4th.

#3 Zimmy  

Zimmy

Posted 29 July 2018 - 11:59 AM

Another week and no video game deals in the Weekly Ad.


#4 karkyco  

karkyco

Posted 29 July 2018 - 02:02 PM

Hmmmm...that 20% off movies is tempting.  But what to use it on?


#5 Kerig  

Kerig

Posted 29 July 2018 - 03:46 PM

Target is getting really annoying with cartwheel now. Target exclusive lenticular Ready player one shows online as on sale for $19.99 but the digital print ad shows it as $24.99 then says if you use cw you can get 20% off.

Are they just pretending to alienate themselves or can i go there and get it for $15.99? That's my buy price.

#6 Kb824  

Kb824

Posted 29 July 2018 - 07:03 PM

Target is getting really annoying with cartwheel now. Target exclusive lenticular Ready player one shows online as on sale for $19.99 but the digital print ad shows it as $24.99 then says if you use cw you can get 20% off.

Are they just pretending to alienate themselves or can i go there and get it for $15.99? That's my buy price.

Whatever price it shows online usually includes the cartwheel offer. In store it's 24.99 then you can use cartwheel to take 20% off. You could try to price match the online price in store then use cartwheel if you have employees that don't know the policy. Very ymmv though.

#7 squidboy  

squidboy

Posted 30 July 2018 - 07:51 PM

I just noticed these on Cartwheel:

 

Assassin's Creed Origins   50% off

 

Ghost Recon Wildlands     60% off

 

Far Cry 5                            35% off

 

South Park FBW                50% off

 

The Crew 2                        35% off

 

The Crew 2 Gold               20% off

 

PS4 and XBone. Expires August 5th


#8 johnnymavrik  

johnnymavrik

Posted 30 July 2018 - 11:00 PM

That makes FBW 19.99 on the PS4, btw.

#9 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 31 July 2018 - 08:50 AM

I just noticed these on Cartwheel:
 
Assassin's Creed Origins   50% off
 
Ghost Recon Wildlands     60% off
 
Far Cry 5                            35% off
 
South Park FBW                50% off
 
The Crew 2                        35% off
 
The Crew 2 Gold               20% off
 
PS4 and XBone. Expires August 5th


Yeah, I was just about to add those. Thanks for posting them. Adding them to the OP now.

#10 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 31 July 2018 - 08:56 AM

New deals added to OP.

#11 Jake-McCall  

Jake-McCall

Posted 03 August 2018 - 02:47 AM

Anyone know if there is also a get 30% off a current game with the purchase of a BO4 (or other) pre-sell card like they usually have at least once a year? Might be a really good deal if you can stack it with a Cartwheel offer.


#12 soonerdoc  

soonerdoc

Posted 03 August 2018 - 11:49 PM

Anyone tried to see if this works on far cry 5 gold, which is $60 at most stores?

#13 Kb824  

Kb824

Posted 04 August 2018 - 01:46 AM

Anyone tried to see if this works on far cry 5 gold, which is $60 at most stores?

Probably won't work because they still have separate dpci.
