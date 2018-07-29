Target Cartwheel July 29th to August 4th: Call of Duty Black Ops 4

Posted 29 July 2018 - 07:03 PM

Target is getting really annoying with cartwheel now. Target exclusive lenticular Ready player one shows online as on sale for $19.99 but the digital print ad shows it as $24.99 then says if you use cw you can get 20% off.



Are they just pretending to alienate themselves or can i go there and get it for $15.99? That's my buy price.

Whatever price it shows online usually includes the cartwheel offer. In store it's 24.99 then you can use cartwheel to take 20% off. You could try to price match the online price in store then use cartwheel if you have employees that don't know the policy. Very ymmv though.