The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

B1G1 $19.99 & Under thru 8/2 at Vintage Stock/EntertainMart/Movie Trading Company

By WarGames92, Jul 31 2018 03:22 AM

WarGames92  

WarGames92

Posted 31 July 2018 - 03:22 AM

If you're in the midwest, Vintage Stock-EntertainMart-Movie Trading Company officially launched their SMS based marketing today.

Around 8:30 this morning, I got a text reminding me that I had agreed to receive texts from them, which I thought was random.

Around 9:30 tonight, I got a text with a link to a coupon for B1G1 on anything used $19.99 or under from 7/31 to 8/2. I'll likely use it more for used Scream Factory and Criterion Blu-Rays, but I would think there have to be at least *some* good deals to be had on games. It is Vintage Stock, so I might very well be wrong on that.

Feel free to share any decent GS or BB flips (assuming any exist).

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted 31 July 2018 - 03:35 AM

I have MTC near me. Do you remember how you signed up? I have some of their money doing nothing and I'd like to spend it.

4thHorseman  

4thHorseman

Posted 31 July 2018 - 03:50 AM

I have MTC near me. Do you remember how you signed up? I have some of their money doing nothing and I'd like to spend it.


If its anything like Vintage Stock, I just signed up in store. One of those things they ask you during checkout if I remember right.

Will probably drop by and see whats available.

#4 WarGames92  

WarGames92

Posted 31 July 2018 - 04:10 AM

I have MTC near me. Do you remember how you signed up? I have some of their money doing nothing and I'd like to spend it.

Yeah, they just asked for my cell number the last time I was there, which was the 4th of July weekend sale.


Monoxide1986  

Monoxide1986

Posted 31 July 2018 - 05:14 AM

I just got one too. It says single use but I wonder how accurate that is...

#6 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 31 July 2018 - 05:17 AM

I just got one too. It says single use but I wonder how accurate that is...

in my experience, their coupons are always one time use.


anotherpoorgamer  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:39 AM

Oh nice, got it in my email I signed up in-store.  Says "no duplication."  So I'm guessing it's a one time use.


Gurren Lagann  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 31 July 2018 - 11:50 AM

I received 2 emails from them this morning and the coupon is the same so anyone can use it.

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted 31 July 2018 - 03:48 PM

I double-checked my email and the coupon was waiting for me.  Thanks for the heads up!


Monoxide1986  

Monoxide1986

Posted 31 July 2018 - 04:10 PM

in my experience, their coupons are always one time use.


Without posting my code... Does anyone else's end in 59U? Just to see if they are really all the same?

#11 Tothoro  

Tothoro

Posted 31 July 2018 - 04:50 PM

Without posting my code... Does anyone else's end in 59U? Just to see if they are really all the same?

Mine ends in 59U and has a whole lot of sixes


#12 WarGames92  

WarGames92

Posted 31 July 2018 - 06:46 PM

I was hesitant to post my code, but I also have a strong suspicion every code is the same.


