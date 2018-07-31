B1G1 $19.99 & Under thru 8/2 at Vintage Stock/EntertainMart/Movie Trading Company
Around 8:30 this morning, I got a text reminding me that I had agreed to receive texts from them, which I thought was random.
Around 9:30 tonight, I got a text with a link to a coupon for B1G1 on anything used $19.99 or under from 7/31 to 8/2. I'll likely use it more for used Scream Factory and Criterion Blu-Rays, but I would think there have to be at least *some* good deals to be had on games. It is Vintage Stock, so I might very well be wrong on that.
Feel free to share any decent GS or BB flips (assuming any exist).
I have MTC near me. Do you remember how you signed up? I have some of their money doing nothing and I'd like to spend it.
If its anything like Vintage Stock, I just signed up in store. One of those things they ask you during checkout if I remember right.
Will probably drop by and see whats available.
Yeah, they just asked for my cell number the last time I was there, which was the 4th of July weekend sale.
I just got one too. It says single use but I wonder how accurate that is...
in my experience, their coupons are always one time use.
Oh nice, got it in my email I signed up in-store. Says "no duplication." So I'm guessing it's a one time use.
I double-checked my email and the coupon was waiting for me. Thanks for the heads up!
Without posting my code... Does anyone else's end in 59U? Just to see if they are really all the same?
Mine ends in 59U and has a whole lot of sixes
I was hesitant to post my code, but I also have a strong suspicion every code is the same.