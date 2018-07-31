B1G1 $19.99 & Under thru 8/2 at Vintage Stock/EntertainMart/Movie Trading Company

Posted 31 July 2018 - 03:22 AM

If you're in the midwest, Vintage Stock-EntertainMart-Movie Trading Company officially launched their SMS based marketing today.Around 8:30 this morning, I got a text reminding me that I had agreed to receive texts from them, which I thought was random.Around 9:30 tonight, I got a text with a link to a coupon for B1G1 on anything used $19.99 or under from 7/31 to 8/2. I'll likely use it more for used Scream Factory and Criterion Blu-Rays, but I would think there have to be at least *some* good deals to be had on games. It is Vintage Stock, so I might very well be wrong on that.Feel free to share any decent GS or BB flips (assuming any exist).