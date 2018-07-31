Jump to content

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

- - - - -

NES Classic Edition & Controller IN STOCK at Best Buy

By SpraykwoN, Jul 31 2018 03:16 PM

#1 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2577 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 31 July 2018 - 03:16 PM

For anyone that still needs one:

https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys

Have fun


#2 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2853 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted 31 July 2018 - 03:23 PM

grabbed 1 thanks, now to find extension cords.


#3 elvis731   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   450 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

elvis731

Posted 31 July 2018 - 03:30 PM

Thank you.  Finally able to pick up that second controller!


#4 westcoaststyle   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   356 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

westcoaststyle

Posted 31 July 2018 - 03:39 PM

Thanks, finally got a second controller.


#5 KemperJones   MSRP is for suckers. CAGiversary!   1197 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

KemperJones

Posted 31 July 2018 - 03:43 PM

Thanks, got one.


#6 soonersfan60   Longing for retro CAG... CAGiversary!   4353 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

soonersfan60

Posted 31 July 2018 - 06:15 PM

These are way easier to find this time around. Another re-stock at a Walmart near me had 6 more on the shelf... plus consoles.


#7 NeloDiavolo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   313 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

NeloDiavolo

Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:22 PM

Finally got an order in for a second controller after all this time. Thanks!

#8 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11368 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 31 July 2018 - 11:06 PM

Finally got an extra controller - thanks OP!


#9 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted 01 August 2018 - 12:33 AM

Thanks OP. Burnt up my $20 Rewards certificate and used 2 $50 GCs. I put in 2 separate orders. Converting GCs to cash. I'll resell one of them for cost and keep the other.

#10 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted 01 August 2018 - 06:50 AM

Good find OP. Decided to get the bundle that comes with the system and extra controller. Thanks.
