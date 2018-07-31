Family dollar 10% off xbox, sony, Google gift cards
Posted 31 July 2018
Posted 31 July 2018
That said, get ready for the obligatory "Family Dollar is in the ghetto, I wouldn't be caught dead there unless I was outlined in chalk, and I will be if I shop at Family Dollar" posts that appear every time Family Dollar has a deal.
Posted 31 July 2018
Posted 01 August 2018
Biggest issue with family Dollar is more than once they didn't have the cards with the proper SKU to get the deal. If I find myself near one I might stop in. But I am not making a special trip for it.
Yeah the closest one to me only had the 50 and 20 cards and those didn't get the 10 percent discount. Don't know if it would be worth it to drive 15+ miles to check the other ones nearby.
Posted 01 August 2018
I'm in...definitely for Google Play. Rumor has it that certain Google Play security updates that are expected in August will lead to more game delistings on Google Play according to Reddit, so I have to buy more games. Maybe I'll do a PSN or Xbox card too.
That said, get ready for the obligatory "Family Dollar is in the ghetto, I wouldn't be caught dead there unless I was outlined in chalk, and I will be if I shop at Family Dollar" posts that appear every time Family Dollar has a deal.
Posted 01 August 2018
Posted 01 August 2018
Posted 01 August 2018
Jose kortex Dollar tree owns family so there a them so they are a huge company.I’d rather go to dollar tree if I have to but family is still better then dollar general which looks dirty and is in rural areas and people who look like there from a trailer park.
I personally don't have a problem shopping there other than the fact that people are always loitering outside Family Dollar a lot in the spring and the fall. Not so much in the summertime.
Posted 01 August 2018
Last time I went all they do is scan the card and the code is printed on the receipt. It can be scanned as many times as you want.
Posted 01 August 2018
Posted 01 August 2018
this is how they did it for me. The "card" didn't even have a scratch off code just a bar code.
Last time I went all they do is scan the card and the code is printed on the receipt. It can be scanned as many times as you want.
Posted 02 August 2018
Bought one in the NYC area. No discount for me.
Posted 02 August 2018
Dollar General has a similar deal only it's just PSN, gamestop and some resturants. Spend 30 dollars save 5 dollars instantly.
Thanks for posting this. One of the Family Dollar stores in my area was just converted into a Dollar General. I went there Wednesday night to get two $30 Gamestop GCs. Had no problems getting the $10 off.
Posted 02 August 2018
Thanks for posting this. One of the Family Dollar stores in my area was just converted into a Dollar General. I went there Wednesday night to get two $30 Gamestop GCs. Had no problems getting the $10 off.
I know PSN are set amounts right $10,$25,$50,$100? I mean I can't buy $30 of psn money to get $5 off. But if you are able to buy $30 of gamestop and get $5 off that is clearly the better deal.
Now can you buy PSN cards with gamestop gift cards is the question. Hmmm?
Also is there a limit?
Posted 02 August 2018 - 09:38 PM
Potentially you could get a $10 and a $25 PSN card and get $5 off of $35. $20 cards do exist though as Best Buy sells them, so theoretically you could get $5 off of $30's worth of cards. Except...the one I just stopped by only had $25 cards, making it the exact same deal as the Family Dollar store.
I know PSN are set amounts right $10,$25,$50,$100? I mean I can't buy $30 of psn money to get $5 off. But if you are able to buy $30 of gamestop and get $5 off that is clearly the better deal.
Now can you buy PSN cards with gamestop gift cards is the question. Hmmm?
Also is there a limit?
Posted 03 August 2018
I'm in...definitely for Google Play. Rumor has it that certain Google Play security updates that are expected in August will lead to more game delistings on Google Play according to Reddit, so I have to buy more games. Maybe I'll do a PSN or Xbox card too.
Have a link to that? I'd also like to know what might/will be removed from Google Play.
Posted 03 August 2018
Just rumors. I saw that a few weeks ago on r/androidgaming, so there's not a link for me to send. And with the way Google Play works, a lot of times games will either stop working or disappear from the Play Store without warning. For instance, I can't redownload Soul Calibur or the original release of Virtua Tennis even though I own both. And, Geometry Wars 3 and Sine Mora were also removed from the Play Store recently without warning although those can be redownloaded without any issue if you already owned them. So, no link to credible info. Just my paranoia.
Have a link to that? I'd also like to know what might/will be removed from Google Play.
That said, I'm going to Family Dollar today for Google Play and PSN cards. The one near me won't allow you to pay for gift cards with a debit or credit card. I doubt that is a nationwide policy, but that happens frequently around here with stores in the 'hood. I'm sure they see a lot of stolen credit cards at that store.
Posted 03 August 2018
Well if anyone was wonder about the Dollar General deal (which is better than this at 16.67% off) it took the clerk a minute to figure out how to actually get the deal to work. After purchasing the first $30 card for $25, I then asked the clerk to put $60. It still only gave the $5. So in the end I left with 12 $30 cards totally $360 for the price of $300.
I did have to pay debit or cash. They would not accept credit card which is understandable.
And afterwards I went to gamestop to have them all transferred to one card. Then made a purchase with it to make sure all the money was there and no funny business.
Posted 03 August 2018
Posted 03 August 2018
Well if anyone was wonder about the Dollar General deal (which is better than this at 16.67% off) it took the clerk a minute to figure out how to actually get the deal to work. After purchasing the first $30 card for $25, I then asked the clerk to put $60. It still only gave the $5. So in the end I left with 12 $30 cards totally $360 for the price of $300.
I did have to pay debit or cash. They would not accept credit card which is understandable.
And afterwards I went to gamestop to have them all transferred to one card. Then made a purchase with it to make sure all the money was there and no funny business.
Was this for PSN or Google Play? I don't set foot in DG anymore because of a prior incident with a rude cashier, but I might consider it if it's worth it. And FD is on my way home.
Posted 03 August 2018
You can use those gamestop giftcards to get PSN or XBL giftcards right? I might pick up a few if you can.
I sure hope so.
Was this for PSN or Google Play? I don't set foot in DG anymore because of a prior incident with a rude cashier, but I might consider it if it's worth it. And FD is on my way home.
This was gamestop gift cards.
Google Play cards are just 10% off. You could get the $5 off on the PSN cards but they don't offer a $30 amount to net you the full savings. As long as gamestop lets me pick up PSN cards, even if I have to pick them up online via code e-mail its worth it. Not only that but PSN has a money limit. I learned that last time I got a deal like this and stocked up.
So I was sitting on receipts for a few months. Having the money on a card in my wallet is the better option. Plus I could use it on games as well as PSN cards.
Posted 03 August 2018
Posted 04 August 2018
Have a link to that? I'd also like to know what might/will be removed from Google Play.
Not sure if these updates will cause any games to be removed from the store. Maybe I guess.
http://www.foxnews.c...play-store.html
Posted 04 August 2018
Not sure if these updates will cause any games to be removed from the store. Maybe I guess.
http://www.foxnews.c...play-store.html[/quote
Thanks for linking to that news story. My concern is that older games that I had been planning to buy on Google Play might be unnecessarily yanked by their developers for whatever reason prematurely. They might also require that games are regularly updated because of these changes which I think is currently up to the developer to decide. I always check the permissions required for each game before downloading though. Although I'm not against copying apps that I've paid for to my own Android devices for sideloading purposes, I don't download apps for free from shady sites. Plus, I think that the developers deserve to get paid since in most cases the games typically cost way less on the Play Store than they would on Nintendo e-Shop, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live. Point is, I'm buying games that I've been wanting just in case they turn out to not be available in the near future.
Posted 04 August 2018
Well if anyone was wonder about the Dollar General deal (which is better than this at 16.67% off) it took the clerk a minute to figure out how to actually get the deal to work. After purchasing the first $30 card for $25, I then asked the clerk to put $60. It still only gave the $5. So in the end I left with 12 $30 cards totally $360 for the price of $300.
I did have to pay debit or cash. They would not accept credit card which is understandable.
And afterwards I went to gamestop to have them all transferred to one card. Then made a purchase with it to make sure all the money was there and no funny business.
Is this part of the $5 off $25 FRIDAYFIVE & AUGUSTFIVE coupon/discounts? If this is still active i'll be stocking up today!
Posted 04 August 2018
Is this part of the $5 off $25 FRIDAYFIVE & AUGUSTFIVE coupon/discounts? If this is still active i'll be stocking up today!
Its not a coupon and it has to be done in store. The cashier at first wasn't sure how to do it but it came off at the register without needing to scan anything additional.
Posted 04 August 2018
Is this part of the $5 off $25 FRIDAYFIVE & AUGUSTFIVE coupon/discounts? If this is still active i'll be stocking up today!
Typically, those $5 off $25 purchase coupons don't work on gift cards at Dollar General. Only physical items. I've used them before on household cleaning items, food, and toys there.
Posted 04 August 2018
Dollar General has a similar deal only it's just PSN, gamestop and some resturants. Spend 30 dollars save 5 dollars instantly.
Interesting I didn't know dollar general even 'had' psn cards
anyone have a photo of what the family dollar xbox cards that work look like? was gonna buy some stuff on XBL may as well save a few bucks
edit: assuming these are for XBL $ not just subscriptions for gold
Posted 05 August 2018
Interesting I didn't know dollar general even 'had' psn cards
anyone have a photo of what the family dollar xbox cards that work look like? was gonna buy some stuff on XBL may as well save a few bucks
edit: assuming these are for XBL $ not just subscriptions for gold
Looks same as xbox cards for any store, but she lady told me the sale ends 7pm Saturday night. I picked up 2 Gamestop cards of $30 each for $25. thinking back i should have gotten 3 $25 cards for $20 each, but oh well, i will watch for the next sale for sure. I then used the Gamestop money to buy xbox and psn money through gamestop.com.
Posted 05 August 2018
Looks same as xbox cards for any store, but she lady told me the sale ends 7pm Saturday night. I picked up 2 Gamestop cards of $30 each for $25. thinking back i should have gotten 3 $25 cards for $20 each, but oh well, i will watch for the next sale for sure. I then used the Gamestop money to buy xbox and psn money through gamestop.com.
Ah OP said through the 6th, if it's dead already then oh well