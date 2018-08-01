Best Buy - $32 Kirby Star Allies (Switch) GCU

Posted 01 August 2018 - 09:15 PM

I paid $44 a few weeks ago to give it to my son for his Birthday in 2 weeks, bought it to early I guess! Oh well, I'm outside the returns window.

Do they still adjust the price for GCU? I bought it for about $39 last week.

I'd like to second the price adjustment question. Also, for purposes of the return window, does that window start at the time you placed an order, or when you've picked it up from the store? Because if it's the former than I'm too late but if it's the latter then I still have a day or two left to do it.

Probably varies according to your Best Buy but I was able to get a price match on South Park when it went on sale 3 weeks after I bought it. Not only did they price match but the guy on the phone (since the order originated on) gave me more than the difference. He gave me the price sale price with GCU and then gave me 20% off. Got an extra 8 bucks out of it. So it's worth a shot is what I'm saying, Best Buy has treated me well so far.

I jumped on this offer since my wife loves Kirby and since it has Co-op I can probably play with her.