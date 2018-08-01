Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy - $32 Kirby Star Allies (Switch) GCU

By CamperinaBush, Aug 01 2018 12:34 AM

#1 CamperinaBush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   563 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

CamperinaBush

Posted 01 August 2018 - 12:34 AM

Kirby Star Allies for Nintendo Switch is currently $39.99 ($31.99 with GCU) at Best Buy. Save an extra $1 with in-store pickup.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5896302

#2 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2342 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 01 August 2018 - 12:51 AM

I beat it in about 5 hours, I'd say it's worth it at this price if you've been interested.

#3 Donken   President CAGiversary!   3156 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted 01 August 2018 - 03:45 AM

I paid $44 a few weeks ago to give it to my son for his Birthday in 2 weeks, bought it to early I guess! Oh well, I'm outside the returns window.


#4 Whisnant   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Whisnant

Posted 01 August 2018 - 04:09 AM

Think it will get cheaper than this anytime soon? 


#5 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3022 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted 01 August 2018 - 05:13 AM

Do they still adjust the price for GCU? I bought it for about $39 last week.

#6 e3man01   Cheap Assin' before most of you even picked up a controller CAGiversary!   320 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

e3man01

Posted 01 August 2018 - 08:02 AM

Also, Splatoon 2 is on sale for $52.99/$42.39 GCU.

#7 redrum666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   177 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

redrum666

Posted 01 August 2018 - 10:08 AM

also on sale

 

Mario tennis aces $52.99 GCU $42.39

Mario kart 8 $54.99 GCU $43.99

super Mario odyssey $49.99 GCU $39.99

Zelda: Breath of the Wild $54.99 GCU $43.99

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $53.99 GCU $43.19

Fire Emblem Warriors $49.99 GCU $39.99

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting $29.99 GCU $23.99


#8 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3518 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 01 August 2018 - 10:49 AM

Do they still adjust the price for GCU? I bought it for about $39 last week.

i hope so. I need to call in later.

#9 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3548 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 01 August 2018 - 12:56 PM

I want this game, but I don't want to spend more than $20-$25 on it, which it may eventually get that cheap, but I don't see it getting cheaper than this anytime soon. If my damn RZ points would clear so I could use a couple of certs, I'd be all over this though. 


#10 Sonicyogurt   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   92 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Sonicyogurt

Posted 01 August 2018 - 01:18 PM

If my damn RZ points would clear so I could use a couple of certs, I'd be all over this though. 

Yeah, I was in the same boat.  Given that it's something I'll probably blow through in a weekend and never touch again, I'd love to see the game get down to ~$30 pre-GCU.  That's probably not going to happen anytime soon, so I just burned off a bunch of Reward certs.


#11 Thewilyranger   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   72 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

Thewilyranger

Posted 01 August 2018 - 01:23 PM

Any idea how long this sale will go on for?


#12 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3548 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 01 August 2018 - 01:33 PM

Yeah, I was in the same boat.  Given that it's something I'll probably blow through in a weekend and never touch again, I'd love to see the game get down to ~$30 pre-GCU.  That's probably not going to happen anytime soon, so I just burned off a bunch of Reward certs.

If my RZ points come through before the sale is over I will do the same thing, but I do think it will at least be this price again come Black Friday, if not slightly cheaper. Out of all the first-party Switch games, I imagine Kirby Star Allies, ARMS, and 1-2-Switich  all have a good chance of having some decent Black Friday prices. 


#13 CaptainJoel   In Brightest Day CAGiversary!   15410 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

CaptainJoel

Posted 01 August 2018 - 01:36 PM

This is a must buy for this price. It's an incredibly high quality game and great addition to the Kirby series, but it is short. You'll have it finished in probably around 5 hours and that is with 100%ing most of the levels.


#14 vyt219  

vyt219

Posted 01 August 2018 - 02:47 PM

Meh, not even for $20


#15 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1682 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted 01 August 2018 - 03:14 PM

My son really liked this game and plays it a lot (he is 9, by the way).  They have had a couple updates to add new characters as well (including one last Friday).  If you like Kirby, you will enjoy this game - but if you just want a game to beat it and be done, it is a bit short.


#16 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   1787 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 01 August 2018 - 04:09 PM

Any idea how long this sale will go on for?

Is t this the sunday ad sale?
Pretty sure i saw it at this price sunday.. i check switch “on sale” games at BB every few days.

Edit: looks like its a PM to walmart.

#17 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3518 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 01 August 2018 - 05:12 PM

U da real mvp

#18 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted 01 August 2018 - 05:33 PM

I'd like to second the price adjustment question. Also, for purposes of the return window, does that window start at the time you placed an order, or when you've picked it up from the store? Because if it's the former than I'm too late but if it's the latter then I still have a day or two left to do it.

#19 CamperinaBush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   563 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

CamperinaBush

Posted 01 August 2018 - 06:07 PM

Fire Emblem Warriors is now $36 new at GS and Amazon. I wonder why all of the sudden NSW game sales...

#20 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2147 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 01 August 2018 - 07:16 PM

I think I’ll bite at this price knowing I can get back the same if not close to what I pay.

#21 mokmoof   Me Bil CAGiversary!   1568 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

mokmoof

Posted 01 August 2018 - 07:46 PM

Grabbed a copy. Thanks, OP!


#22 PAULINK   Woah, I can edit this? CAGiversary!   397 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

PAULINK

Posted 01 August 2018 - 08:22 PM

Take note these are online prices only, Tried to ring these up at the register and asked for full price, had to make an in store pick up order while I was at the store in order to get the discount + GCU


#23 shadowassailantx   Trophy Hunter CAGiversary!   89 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

shadowassailantx

Posted 01 August 2018 - 08:27 PM

Take note these are online prices only, Tried to ring these up at the register and asked for full price, had to make an in store pick up order while I was at the store in order to get the discount + GCU

Its probably a mistake or the in store price hasn't updated yet, cause these are on sale at walmart and amazon right now for the same price.


#24 7String  

7String

Posted 01 August 2018 - 08:28 PM

Very nice, thanks OP

#25 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3022 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted 01 August 2018 - 08:41 PM

I wonder if they'll match Amazon and Gamestop's price for Fire Emblem Warriors. I'm going to wait awhile so I don't have to do a price adjustment twice.


#26 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   174 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted 01 August 2018 - 09:15 PM

I paid $44 a few weeks ago to give it to my son for his Birthday in 2 weeks, bought it to early I guess! Oh well, I'm outside the returns window.

 

 

Do they still adjust the price for GCU? I bought it for about $39 last week.

 

 

I'd like to second the price adjustment question. Also, for purposes of the return window, does that window start at the time you placed an order, or when you've picked it up from the store? Because if it's the former than I'm too late but if it's the latter then I still have a day or two left to do it.

 

Probably varies according to your Best Buy but I was able to get a price match on South Park when it went on sale 3 weeks after I bought it.  Not only did they price match but the guy on the phone (since the order originated on) gave me more than the difference.  He gave me the price sale price with GCU and then gave me 20% off.  Got an extra 8 bucks out of it.  So it's worth a shot is what I'm saying, Best Buy has treated me well so far.

 

I jumped on this offer since my wife loves Kirby and since it has Co-op I can probably play with her.


#27 CamperinaBush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   563 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

CamperinaBush

Posted 01 August 2018 - 09:59 PM

Amazon’s TIV is $36.98 currently for Kirby and has to be shipped by 8/8. Buy it, beat it, and trade for a few dollars more than it costs.

#28 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11368 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 02 August 2018 - 02:00 PM

Just chatted with BB customer service and got an $8 credit applied for when I bought this a couple weeks ago at $48.99 before GCU.


#29 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted 02 August 2018 - 03:09 PM

To update - I did get the price adjusted, though apparently if you order it online (even if you're doing in-store pickup) you have to call 1-888-BEST-BUY and they'll refund the difference from there. I originally got it almost a month ago when it was only $5 off before GCU (since I was under the mindset that since it's Nintendo sales will be hard to come by). With GCU applied and taxes taken into account, I got a refund credit of $12.84.

Oh, and for future reference, your return window for store pickups starts when you pick the item up, not when you placed the order.

#30 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1939 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 02 August 2018 - 03:36 PM

Its probably a mistake or the in store price hasn't updated yet, cause these are on sale at walmart and amazon right now for the same price.

Nah. Switch games have been on sale on the website quite frequently lately but full price in store. It's totally on purpose. ;)


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy