Best Buy - $32 Kirby Star Allies (Switch) GCU
Posted 01 August 2018 - 12:34 AM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5896302
Posted 01 August 2018 - 12:51 AM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 03:45 AM
I paid $44 a few weeks ago to give it to my son for his Birthday in 2 weeks, bought it to early I guess! Oh well, I'm outside the returns window.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 04:09 AM
Think it will get cheaper than this anytime soon?
Posted 01 August 2018 - 05:13 AM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 08:02 AM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 10:08 AM
also on sale
Mario tennis aces $52.99 GCU $42.39
Mario kart 8 $54.99 GCU $43.99
super Mario odyssey $49.99 GCU $39.99
Zelda: Breath of the Wild $54.99 GCU $43.99
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $53.99 GCU $43.19
Fire Emblem Warriors $49.99 GCU $39.99
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting $29.99 GCU $23.99
Posted 01 August 2018 - 10:49 AM
i hope so. I need to call in later.
Do they still adjust the price for GCU? I bought it for about $39 last week.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 12:56 PM
I want this game, but I don't want to spend more than $20-$25 on it, which it may eventually get that cheap, but I don't see it getting cheaper than this anytime soon. If my damn RZ points would clear so I could use a couple of certs, I'd be all over this though.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 01:18 PM
If my damn RZ points would clear so I could use a couple of certs, I'd be all over this though.
Yeah, I was in the same boat. Given that it's something I'll probably blow through in a weekend and never touch again, I'd love to see the game get down to ~$30 pre-GCU. That's probably not going to happen anytime soon, so I just burned off a bunch of Reward certs.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 01:23 PM
Any idea how long this sale will go on for?
Posted 01 August 2018 - 01:33 PM
Yeah, I was in the same boat. Given that it's something I'll probably blow through in a weekend and never touch again, I'd love to see the game get down to ~$30 pre-GCU. That's probably not going to happen anytime soon, so I just burned off a bunch of Reward certs.
If my RZ points come through before the sale is over I will do the same thing, but I do think it will at least be this price again come Black Friday, if not slightly cheaper. Out of all the first-party Switch games, I imagine Kirby Star Allies, ARMS, and 1-2-Switich all have a good chance of having some decent Black Friday prices.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 01:36 PM
This is a must buy for this price. It's an incredibly high quality game and great addition to the Kirby series, but it is short. You'll have it finished in probably around 5 hours and that is with 100%ing most of the levels.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 02:47 PM
Meh, not even for $20
Posted 01 August 2018 - 03:14 PM
My son really liked this game and plays it a lot (he is 9, by the way). They have had a couple updates to add new characters as well (including one last Friday). If you like Kirby, you will enjoy this game - but if you just want a game to beat it and be done, it is a bit short.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 04:09 PM
Is t this the sunday ad sale?
Any idea how long this sale will go on for?
Pretty sure i saw it at this price sunday.. i check switch “on sale” games at BB every few days.
Edit: looks like its a PM to walmart.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 05:12 PM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 05:33 PM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 06:07 PM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 07:16 PM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 07:46 PM
Grabbed a copy. Thanks, OP!
Posted 01 August 2018 - 08:22 PM
Take note these are online prices only, Tried to ring these up at the register and asked for full price, had to make an in store pick up order while I was at the store in order to get the discount + GCU
Posted 01 August 2018 - 08:27 PM
Its probably a mistake or the in store price hasn't updated yet, cause these are on sale at walmart and amazon right now for the same price.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 08:28 PM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 08:41 PM
I wonder if they'll match Amazon and Gamestop's price for Fire Emblem Warriors. I'm going to wait awhile so I don't have to do a price adjustment twice.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 09:15 PM
I paid $44 a few weeks ago to give it to my son for his Birthday in 2 weeks, bought it to early I guess! Oh well, I'm outside the returns window.
Do they still adjust the price for GCU? I bought it for about $39 last week.
I'd like to second the price adjustment question. Also, for purposes of the return window, does that window start at the time you placed an order, or when you've picked it up from the store? Because if it's the former than I'm too late but if it's the latter then I still have a day or two left to do it.
Probably varies according to your Best Buy but I was able to get a price match on South Park when it went on sale 3 weeks after I bought it. Not only did they price match but the guy on the phone (since the order originated on) gave me more than the difference. He gave me the price sale price with GCU and then gave me 20% off. Got an extra 8 bucks out of it. So it's worth a shot is what I'm saying, Best Buy has treated me well so far.
I jumped on this offer since my wife loves Kirby and since it has Co-op I can probably play with her.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 09:59 PM
Posted 02 August 2018 - 02:00 PM
Just chatted with BB customer service and got an $8 credit applied for when I bought this a couple weeks ago at $48.99 before GCU.
Posted 02 August 2018 - 03:09 PM
Oh, and for future reference, your return window for store pickups starts when you pick the item up, not when you placed the order.
Posted 02 August 2018 - 03:36 PM
Its probably a mistake or the in store price hasn't updated yet, cause these are on sale at walmart and amazon right now for the same price.
Nah. Switch games have been on sale on the website quite frequently lately but full price in store. It's totally on purpose.