Titan Quest: Standard Edition - Xbox One $5.82 Add-on Item @ Amazon

Reviews weren't that hot on the console ports, anyone have first have experience?

Yes.

I finished the standard campaign on XBox One X.

Using a a archer/spell caster or anyone that has to target individual enemies sucked (don't know how much of this got patched) because the targeting was wonky. However, I played the campaign as a warrior character and it was a 1:1 Diablo experience. Biggest annoyance was selling things in mass/looting which got improved in the last patch.

It's basically Diablo 2 lite with a so-so story. Kill enemies, loot, level up, repeat.

I couldn't get pass the last act aka expansion immortal throne. Was hard as hell.

Co-Op seemed to work well from what I played although loot is seen by everyone so there's no screen specific loot like Diablo 3.

It's a older game (10+ years at this point) so even with the 4K patch It's not gonna blow your mind. But on the X it was near locked 60fps alone, not sure about co-op.

Easily recommended at $7. If you love Diablo you'll feel at home with Titan Quest.

Keep in mind the switch version is gonna be 30fps.

Edit: This is also after numerous patches. There are still some occasional issues and you still get the rare crash sadly.