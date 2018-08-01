Titan Quest: Standard Edition - Xbox One $5.82 Add-on Item @ Amazon

https://www.amazon.c...duct/B0785P5D6N
Currently $6.86 as of posting. This one's a dropper.
Update 8/4: Down to $5.82 now.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 06:31 AM
Update 8/4: Down to $5.82 now.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 06:33 AM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 06:50 AM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 01:10 PM
Oof this game. Even after several patches (including a hilarious one that killed the framerate on regular Xboxes because it made the game render in 4k by accident) it still has a myriad of issues not limited to: crashing, being unable to interact with npcs, being unable to complete quests for a variety of reasons, and being unable to pick items up. There's been so many returns of the PS4 version that Amazon is investigating it, which is why the Xbox version is an add-on.
Can't wait to see how the Switch port is!
Posted 01 August 2018 - 02:22 PM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 03:53 PM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 04:02 PM
If you have an echo, dot, or other Amazon device, you can usually order it from it and avoid the add on requirements.
Just in case anyone didn't know that. 😁
Posted 01 August 2018 - 09:40 PM
Pretty sure from reports I have been hearing Amazon disabled ordering add-ons via Alexa. You can always just pre-order a game though and cancel it later.
Posted 01 August 2018 - 09:59 PM
Reviews weren't that hot on the console ports, anyone have first have experience?
Yes.
I finished the standard campaign on XBox One X.
Using a a archer/spell caster or anyone that has to target individual enemies sucked (don't know how much of this got patched) because the targeting was wonky. However, I played the campaign as a warrior character and it was a 1:1 Diablo experience. Biggest annoyance was selling things in mass/looting which got improved in the last patch.
It's basically Diablo 2 lite with a so-so story. Kill enemies, loot, level up, repeat.
I couldn't get pass the last act aka expansion immortal throne. Was hard as hell.
Co-Op seemed to work well from what I played although loot is seen by everyone so there's no screen specific loot like Diablo 3.
It's a older game (10+ years at this point) so even with the 4K patch It's not gonna blow your mind. But on the X it was near locked 60fps alone, not sure about co-op.
Easily recommended at $7. If you love Diablo you'll feel at home with Titan Quest.
Keep in mind the switch version is gonna be 30fps.
Edit: This is also after numerous patches. There are still some occasional issues and you still get the rare crash sadly.
Posted 02 August 2018 - 12:53 AM
Now $6.66!!!!
Posted 02 August 2018 - 01:02 AM
Pretty sure from reports I have been hearing Amazon disabled ordering add-ons via Alexa. You can always just pre-order a game though and cancel it later.
Posted 02 August 2018 - 03:39 AM
Posted 02 August 2018 - 10:29 PM
I played it on PS4 (pro if that matters). I had a lot of fun with it. Like David Hibiki said it is an old game so go in with your expectations in check. But it doesn't look THAT bad considering how old it is. But its age shows in a lot of the mechanics and UI. But it also has a lot of content and customization with the classes.
I had a blast with it. But the first patch was the really needed. The game was still click to walk but with an analog stick emulating the clicking, so you would always overshoot where you went. Was annoying. I don't think I crashed at all, if so only once or twice. But I never finished it, so it might happen more in the last chapter.
Playing with a friend is awesome. But iirc when I played earlier this year, there was no couch coop (I think it was planned in a patch, so it might have been added by now), and there were very few people playing.
I agree, I think if you like D2 you will like this game.
Posted 02 August 2018 - 10:35 PM
Posted 03 August 2018 - 03:12 PM
anyone know if it’s possible to get this price matched at target or best buy? Or does it being an “add on item” not qualify?
Probably just depends on who you get. They might not care or they could have been instructed to not match prime exclusives or add-on items.
Posted 03 August 2018 - 03:50 PM
You can. You just risk Amazon starting to crack down on it when it becomes a wide spread abuse.
So if you preorder something and then cancel it later they don’t go back and try to charge you shipping on the add-on item?
Posted 04 August 2018 - 11:00 PM
Now down to $5.82.
Posted 06 August 2018 - 08:41 PM
Posted 07 August 2018 - 12:46 AM
Posted 07 August 2018 - 01:24 AM
Posted 08 August 2018 - 05:30 AM
Back to $10 but with non add-on shipping now. Let's see if it drops again.
Posted 08 August 2018 - 04:30 PM
....annnnd now reading as $19.99.