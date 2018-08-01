Jump to content

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Titan Quest: Standard Edition - Xbox One $5.82 Add-on Item @ Amazon

By PimpBot2000, Aug 01 2018 06:31 AM

PimpBot2000  

PimpBot2000

Posted 01 August 2018 - 06:31 AM

https://www.amazon.c...duct/B0785P5D6N

 

Currently $6.86 as of posting. This one's a dropper.

 

Update 8/4: Down to $5.82 now.


PimpBot2000  

PimpBot2000

Posted 01 August 2018 - 06:33 AM

Untitled.jpg


Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 01 August 2018 - 06:50 AM

Reviews weren't that hot on the console ports, anyone have first have experience?

Inriri  

Inriri

Posted 01 August 2018 - 01:10 PM

Oof this game. Even after several patches (including a hilarious one that killed the framerate on regular Xboxes because it made the game render in 4k by accident) it still has a myriad of issues not limited to: crashing, being unable to interact with npcs, being unable to complete quests for a variety of reasons, and being unable to pick items up. There's been so many returns of the PS4 version that Amazon is investigating it, which is why the Xbox version is an add-on.

 

Can't wait to see how the Switch port is!


awp  

awp

Posted 01 August 2018 - 02:22 PM

Heard the Xbox One version isn’t too bad after some updates but dammit now I have to find $19 worth of other stuff.

Edit: been meaning to order Deadpool 2 4K so that will work.

johnnymavrik  

johnnymavrik

Posted 01 August 2018 - 03:53 PM

If you have an echo, dot, or other Amazon device, you can usually order it from it and avoid the add on requirements.

Just in case anyone didn't know that. 😁

awp  

awp

Posted 01 August 2018 - 04:02 PM

If you have an echo, dot, or other Amazon device, you can usually order it from it and avoid the add on requirements.

Just in case anyone didn't know that. 😁


Did not know that and wish I had. But good to know!

SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 01 August 2018 - 09:40 PM

If you have an echo, dot, or other Amazon device, you can usually order it from it and avoid the add on requirements.

Just in case anyone didn't know that.

Pretty sure from reports I have been hearing Amazon disabled ordering add-ons via Alexa. You can always just pre-order a game though and cancel it later.


David Hibiki  

David Hibiki

Posted 01 August 2018 - 09:59 PM

Reviews weren't that hot on the console ports, anyone have first have experience?

Yes.

 

I finished the standard campaign on XBox One X.

 

Using a a archer/spell caster or anyone that has to target individual enemies sucked (don't know how much of this got patched) because the targeting was wonky. However, I played the campaign as a warrior character and it was a 1:1 Diablo experience. Biggest annoyance was selling things in mass/looting which got improved in the last patch.

 

It's basically Diablo 2 lite with a so-so story. Kill enemies, loot, level up, repeat.

 

I couldn't get pass the last act aka expansion immortal throne. Was hard as hell.

 

Co-Op seemed to work well from what I played although loot is seen by everyone so there's no screen specific loot like Diablo 3.

 

It's a older game (10+ years at this point) so even with the 4K patch It's not gonna blow your mind. But on the X it was near locked 60fps alone, not sure about co-op.

 

Easily recommended at $7. If you love Diablo you'll feel at home with Titan Quest.

 

Keep in mind the switch version is gonna be 30fps.

 

Edit: This is also after numerous patches. There are still some occasional issues and you still get the rare crash sadly.


Josef  

Josef

Posted 02 August 2018 - 12:53 AM

Now $6.66!!!!


awp  

awp

Posted 02 August 2018 - 01:02 AM

Pretty sure from reports I have been hearing Amazon disabled ordering add-ons via Alexa. You can always just pre-order a game though and cancel it later.


So if you preorder something and then cancel it later they don’t go back and try to charge you shipping on the add-on item?

DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted 02 August 2018 - 03:39 AM

Now $6.66!!!!


12ts5j.jpg

Midori Monkey  

Midori Monkey

Posted 02 August 2018 - 10:29 PM

I played it on PS4 (pro if that matters).  I had a lot of fun with it.  Like David Hibiki said it is an old game so go in with your expectations in check.  But it doesn't look THAT bad considering how old it is. But its age shows in a lot of the mechanics and UI.  But it also has a lot of content and customization with the classes.

 

I had a blast with it.  But the first patch was the really needed.  The game was still click to walk but with an analog stick emulating the clicking,  so you would always overshoot where you went.  Was annoying.  I don't think I crashed at all, if so only once or twice.  But I never finished it, so it might happen more in the last chapter.

 

Playing with a friend is awesome.  But iirc when I played earlier this year, there was no couch coop (I think it was planned in a patch, so it might have been added by now), and there were very few people playing.

 

I agree, I think if you like D2 you will like this game.


Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 02 August 2018 - 10:35 PM

anyone know if it’s possible to get this price matched at target or best buy? Or does it being an “add on item” not qualify?

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 03 August 2018 - 03:12 PM

anyone know if it’s possible to get this price matched at target or best buy? Or does it being an “add on item” not qualify?

Probably just depends on who you get. They might not care or they could have been instructed to not match prime exclusives or add-on items.


johnnymavrik  

johnnymavrik

Posted 03 August 2018 - 03:50 PM

So if you preorder something and then cancel it later they don’t go back and try to charge you shipping on the add-on item?

You can. You just risk Amazon starting to crack down on it when it becomes a wide spread abuse.

Also thanks everyone on the update regarding ordering from Echo. Had no idea they disabled the free add on ordering.

PimpBot2000  

PimpBot2000

Posted 04 August 2018 - 11:00 PM

Now down to $5.82.


bird48f3  

bird48f3

Posted 06 August 2018 - 08:41 PM

$5.39... how low is this gonna go?

bird48f3  

bird48f3

Posted 07 August 2018 - 12:46 AM

$5.35. Still dropping

awp  

awp

Posted 07 August 2018 - 01:24 AM

Got my $6.86 rip off priced game. :)

Plays quite well on my Xbox One X. Obviously an older game but I’m happy with it so far.

David Hibiki  

David Hibiki

Posted 08 August 2018 - 05:30 AM

Back to $10 but with non add-on shipping now. Let's see if it drops again.


Secretz  

Secretz

Posted 08 August 2018 - 04:30 PM

....annnnd now reading as $19.99.  :shock:


