Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle is $22.79 @ CDKEYS.com PCDD

#1 MusePrime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   738 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

MusePrime

Posted 02 August 2018 - 08:38 PM

Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle is $22.79 @ Cdkeys.com for PCDD. This might be the lowest price recorded for the PC version of the game is more than 50% off. The deluxe version is $46. In my opinion I'd go for the vanilla version as its currently on sale right now on steam as part of the EVO sale. Also you can pick up the DLC pack via steam for 10% off.

 

If your're a fighting game for or even a big fan of Dragon ball fighterz, blazblue series & the guilty gear series this game is absolutely a must buy! 

 

Also: The key on CDKEYS.com is the one that comes with preorder bonuses

 

https://www.cdkeys.c.../b...eam-cd-key 


#2 gogowendigo   King of Dinners CAGiversary!   219 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

gogowendigo

Posted 03 August 2018 - 12:21 AM

Also worth pointing out the game is on free weekend play on Steam right now if you want to try it before you buy it.


