Sea of Thieves 38.99$
Playeruknowns’s Battlegrounds 12$ - I believe this is just a code not an actual disc.
Should be free shipping
Microsoft Store: Sea of Thieves $39 & PUBG $12
By Formula65, Aug 02 2018 09:33 PM
Posted 02 August 2018 - 09:33 PM
Posted 02 August 2018 - 10:15 PM
Thanks Op! I’ve been waiting for a super sale on PUBG. I got to use my Xbox credit on the Microsoft website which is a real plus for me. Free expedited shipping too.
Posted 03 August 2018 - 04:48 AM
Forgot I had a $5 MS store credit, so I grabbed PUBG for $7. Awesome deal, been meaning to try this game out.
Thanks OP!
Posted 03 August 2018 - 06:56 AM
Fortnite is finally playable somewhat on Xbox now, excellent deal.
Sea of Thieves...yeah unless you’re a big fan of repetition and pirates you won’t get $5 of fun out of it
