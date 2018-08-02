Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Microsoft Store: Sea of Thieves $39 & PUBG $12

By Formula65, Aug 02 2018 09:33 PM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 02 August 2018 - 09:33 PM

Sea of Thieves 38.99$

https://www.microsof..._web_collection

Playeruknowns’s Battlegrounds 12$ - I believe this is just a code not an actual disc.

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Should be free shipping

#2 Candyvin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   118 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Candyvin

Posted 02 August 2018 - 10:15 PM

Thanks Op! I’ve been waiting for a super sale on PUBG. I got to use my Xbox credit on the Microsoft website which is a real plus for me. Free expedited shipping too.

#3 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2328 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 03 August 2018 - 04:48 AM

Forgot I had a $5 MS store credit, so I grabbed PUBG for $7.  Awesome deal, been meaning to try this game out. 

 

Thanks OP!  :D


#4 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6551 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted 03 August 2018 - 06:56 AM

Fortnite is finally playable somewhat on Xbox now, excellent deal.

Sea of Thieves...yeah unless you’re a big fan of repetition and pirates you won’t get $5 of fun out of it

PUBG...not Fortnite. Don’t know what I was thinking.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy