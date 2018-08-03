PSN Store: Ex Layer Light Edition $22.39 | Standard Edition $39.59

Posted 03 August 2018 - 03:17 PM

I kind of wish they would have just teamed up with Capcom to make a Street Fighter EX game. Then again, that's no guarantee that it would have shipped complete, as Street Fighter V proves.

But I'm babbling. What's the progress on one player modes? Last I checked, there wasn't so much an arcade mode as a kumite mode buried deep in the training options.