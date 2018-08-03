PSN Store: Ex Layer Light Edition $22.39 | Standard Edition $39.59
Posted 03 August 2018 - 12:47 AM
It's a great game especially for the $22.39 price. The Light Edition includes the full game minus 1 character and 10 Gougi decks. Gougi decks are not a big deal unless you are a hardcore player.
I apologize in advance if this was posted elsewhere. I'm aware there is a PlayStation section but I feel this deal deserves a thread of its own. Arika needs all the support it can get.
<3 Skullomania!
Posted 03 August 2018 - 01:53 AM
Wonder if the game tanked as that's a pretty big sale for a game that's barely a month old. Also worth noting that the Platinum can be obtained with the Light edition.
Posted 03 August 2018 - 06:02 AM
Posted 03 August 2018 - 03:17 PM
I kind of wish they would have just teamed up with Capcom to make a Street Fighter EX game. Then again, that's no guarantee that it would have shipped complete, as Street Fighter V proves.
But I'm babbling. What's the progress on one player modes? Last I checked, there wasn't so much an arcade mode as a kumite mode buried deep in the training options.
Posted 03 August 2018 - 04:01 PM
Thanks OP, wouldn’t have known about this sale otherwise. I don’t follow the psn thread all that often. Glad it’s on sale and happy to support Arika.
No problem, hope you'll enjoy it! I'm a little rusty but I've been having a blast so far.
Posted 03 August 2018 - 04:26 PM
I remember I read somewhere that they'd be happy to partner with Capcom In the future.
To answer your question, they've added Arcade Mode and are working to add 2 new characters to the roster (for free) on the next update.
In case anybody is wondering, online matchmaking is not too bad. I was able to get into a match about 5-7 minutes into Arcade mode. I didn't do so well my first few matches but had a hard earned victory on my last match, that felt so so so good, hahaha.
Overall Ex Layer is a pretty solid Fighter. I highly recommend it if you are still on the fence.
Posted 03 August 2018 - 06:32 PM
Not surprised if it tanked. They were providing less contents than SFV at launch and charged full price. They must think they are better than Capcom. lol The reality is, Capcom can get away with it and make a comeback simply cause it's Street Fighter, the daddy of all fighters. Everyone at least heard this name before. Ex Layer is a niche among niche fighter. You either come as a full package at full price or current state at half the price at launch. If you missed that opportunity at launch, you are not getting a second chance like Street Fighter.
Posted 04 August 2018 - 12:14 AM
Single-player content in a fighting game is a nice bonus but fighting the CPU gets dull pretty quickly to me. I think Arika delivered a respectable package from the money they had to work with. The big thing was online worked properly out of the gate with blind select and very little lag from my experience. I mean, for example, Mortal Kombat X has all that single-player content but no blind select in ranked matches?
Posted 04 August 2018 - 12:35 AM
Posted 04 August 2018 - 01:03 AM
Wonder if the game tanked as that's a pretty big sale for a game that's barely a month old. Also worth noting that the Platinum can be obtained with the Light edition.