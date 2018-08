Posted 03 August 2018 - 03:21 PM

Since we're all bashing on nintendo here, I just want to say the joycon is one of the worst controllers of all time and totally inaccurate for all but the most casual of games. Ruins handheld mode completely.

I wouldn't say they are the worst controllers of all-time, but they certainly aren't great for a lot of 2D games. I am going to try out that Hori JoyCon with the actual Dpad when it comes out next month, but I do hope Nintendo releases some better JoyCons in the near future.

Pretty sure every game in the OP is Switch only (maybe there last game isn't).

Why does it matter to you what someone can and can't afford in the first place? I am sure he can afford to buy a video game, but this is Cheap Ass Gamer and the point of this forum is to discuss deals and gaming on the cheap.

Also not every game that is multi-platform on across all three platforms is more expensive on Switch. There are definitely several, but it also does cost more to produce the Switch carts than it does a Blu-Ray disc.