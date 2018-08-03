Jump to content

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 8/5-8/11

By Tyrok, Aug 03 2018 08:35 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1939 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 03 August 2018 - 08:35 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition $79.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Overcooked! 2 $29.99
  • :switch: Overcooked! 2 $39.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Madden NFL 19 $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: We Happy Few $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: We Happy Few Deluxe Edition $79.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Crew 2 $39.99 Save $20

Everything Else:

  • Xbox One X PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds 1TB Console $499.99
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox Console
  • Buy 3 Months of Xbox Live and get a Madden Starter Pack
  • Save $10 on 12-Months of PlayStation Plus with purchase of a PlayStation 4 Console
  • Trade in Madden NFL 18 and receive a $10 coupon towards Madden NFL 19 (https://www.bestbuy....cat748302046646) Good through 8/9. Coupon valid through 8/19
  • Save 25% on KontrolFreek Thumbsticks when you buy a controller or video game
  • Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Headset $129.99 Save $20

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • The Death of Superman $17.99 Save $2
  • The Death of Superman with Only @ BB Graphic Novel $22.99 Save $2
  • The Death of Superman 4K $27.99
  • Breaking In $19.99 Save $5
  • Life of the Party $22.99 Save $2
  • Predator 4K $29.99
  • Predator Trilogy 4K $46.99 Save $3
  • Marrowbone $12.99 Save $2
  • Marrowbone 4K $17.99 Save $2

#2 wildthing2022000   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   163 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

wildthing2022000

Posted 03 August 2018 - 08:44 PM

The Nintendo tax is still a thing I see.


#3 sasuke543  

sasuke543

Posted 03 August 2018 - 08:49 PM

Why is Overcooked 2 on the Switch $10 more?


#4 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   560 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 03 August 2018 - 08:53 PM

Why is Overcooked 2 on the Switch $10 more?


Making those carts taste bitter costs money, friend.

#5 MrHyde   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   31 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

MrHyde

Posted 03 August 2018 - 08:55 PM

The Nintendo tax is still a thing I see.


Believe it or not, the carts cost more than a disc.

#6 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1303 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted 03 August 2018 - 08:58 PM

What the shit is these happy few?  Playstation Store has had it on there for what seems like a year for purchase/preorder whatever.  So this is saying it's actually coming out?  


#7 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   3754 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted 03 August 2018 - 09:07 PM

What the shit is these happy few?

Brave New World, the video game.


#8 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   589 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 03 August 2018 - 09:14 PM

Any recommendations on a PSVR? I really want one all of a sudden but probably feel like it's because I have disposable income.

#9 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 03 August 2018 - 09:27 PM

What the shit is these happy few? Playstation Store has had it on there for what seems like a year for purchase/preorder whatever. So this is saying it's actually coming out?


Finally leaving early access, hopefully with the full promised story instead of the bullshit survival they debuted as.

And PSVR was just on sale, wait for the next one.

#10 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1183 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted 03 August 2018 - 09:29 PM

Why is Overcooked 2 on the Switch $10 more?


I don’t trust the switch version after the first one had issues not present the pc/PS4 version.

#11 Z-Saber   Dancing is about butts now CAGiversary!   5947 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Z-Saber

Posted 03 August 2018 - 09:30 PM

The Nintendo tax is still a thing I see.

SHHH! Gizmo might be listening.

#12 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   886 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted 03 August 2018 - 09:33 PM

Any recommendations on a PSVR? I really want one all of a sudden but probably feel like it's because I have disposable income.


It’s fantastic and well worth getting. That being said, there have been some pretty deep discounts lately and you’re probably better off sticking the money in savings until the next big sale on it. I assume you’d probably be mad at yourself if it went on sale for like $75-100 off after you already bought it? If not, go ahead and jump in now

#13 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2687 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 03 August 2018 - 09:50 PM

Finally leaving early access, hopefully with the full promised story instead of the bullshit survival they debuted as.

And PSVR was just on sale, wait for the next one.

I got it in Early Access and they did already add some of those story elements to it a while back, as well as really toning down the survival stuff.

 

I think it'll be pretty good, but I haven't checked on it in a while because I wanted to see everything when it fully releases. Not a fan of how when Gearbox came into the fold they jacked up the price, though.


#14 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1049 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted 03 August 2018 - 10:08 PM

Starting to think we won't be seeing any actual sales until the holidays.


#15 SideQuestsSuck  

SideQuestsSuck

Posted 03 August 2018 - 10:20 PM

Free game up to $59.99 with any Xbox console...Been looking for a deal towards a One X and I'm guessing this is about as good an incentive for it we're going to see at BB for awhile? (unless I missed a previous offer).


#16 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1939 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 03 August 2018 - 10:27 PM

I wouldn't expect any deep discounts on the X until holiday. They obviously priced it at $500 to not lose money even though everyone was insisting that $400 would be the sweet spot.


#17 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3796 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 03 August 2018 - 10:27 PM

Thx Tyrok!

#18 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   164 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 03 August 2018 - 10:47 PM

Believe it or not, the carts cost more than a disc.

I believe that, but $10 more? Pressing a Blu-ray film costs about $2. I imagine a game is similar or more expensive. I doubt it costs $12 to manufacture a single cartridge.


#19 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted 03 August 2018 - 10:51 PM

Starting to think we won't be seeing any actual sales until the holidays.


Looking like it. Was really hoping to see Detroit sub-40 by now. Also keeping an eye on stuff like Vampyr and Sushi Striker, but they've been stubborn thus far. The black Friday list grows.

#20 mitch079   Don't be a moron! CAGiversary!   12698 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

mitch079

Posted 03 August 2018 - 11:37 PM

Free game up to $59.99 with any Xbox console...Been looking for a deal towards a One X and I'm guessing this is about as good an incentive for it we're going to see at BB for awhile? (unless I missed a previous offer).

If you waited this long, what's another 3 months or so to see what BF has to offer?


#21 mitch079   Don't be a moron! CAGiversary!   12698 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

mitch079

Posted 03 August 2018 - 11:42 PM

I believe that, but $10 more? Pressing a Blu-ray film costs about $2. I imagine a game is similar or more expensive. I doubt it costs $12 to manufacture a single cartridge.

You can sit on your ass on your couch and play it on your tv and you can sit on your ass on a bus or a plane or a train or a rickshaw and play it.  That's worth $10 more each time.  You certainly shouldn't deny yourself that experience.


#22 SideQuestsSuck  

SideQuestsSuck

Posted 04 August 2018 - 01:19 AM

If you waited this long, what's another 3 months or so to see what BF has to offer?

Yeah I guess so. Don't think there were any One X BF deals last year...only for the S.  Not a surprise, since it was brand new. But with it being one year older, maybe this time. Gonna dive in at some point.


#23 e3man01   Cheap Assin' before most of you even picked up a controller CAGiversary!   320 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

e3man01

Posted 04 August 2018 - 02:10 AM

Yeah I guess so. Don't think there were any One X BF deals last year...only for the S.  Not a surprise, since it was brand new. But with it being one year older, maybe this time. Gonna dive in at some point.


During E3 it was $450. Can't imagine it won't be at least that as well. I'd love if it was $100 off. Not for myself but others who want one. Got my PSE console at launch.

#24 protivakid   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

protivakid

Posted 04 August 2018 - 03:26 AM

Any links to the full ad? Looking for other deals

#25 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   1787 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 04 August 2018 - 03:52 AM

Any links to the full ad? Looking for other deals

Wont see it yet, that rarely leaks early.

**

Just as a side note.. had to go into BB tonight to pick up an order for my parents (long story)
Anyway... while waiting i asked the clerk about GCU and if he heard if BB will be replacing it.. he was a gamer and was bummed about it going away also.
He has heard nothing.. the only thing they ever heard about it was the day BB killed it, that memo that was leaked. He has seen nothing after that. Sucks.

Take it as-is, could mean nothing.

**

Anyway, back to the N tax bitching.

#26 Abeja   CAG with No Title CAGiversary!   3188 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Abeja

Posted 04 August 2018 - 04:19 AM

Wont see it yet, that rarely leaks early.

**

Just as a side note.. had to go into BB tonight to pick up an order for my parents (long story)
Anyway... while waiting i asked the clerk about GCU and if he heard if BB will be replacing it.. he was a gamer and was bummed about it going away also.
He has heard nothing.. the only thing they ever heard about it was the day BB killed it, that memo that was leaked. He has seen nothing after that. Sucks.

Take it as-is, could mean nothing.

**

Anyway, back to the N tax bitching.

That was announced like a month or two ago.


#27 GangbangOrangutang  

GangbangOrangutang

Posted 04 August 2018 - 04:24 AM

Does PUBG look good on the One X or more like a polished turd?


#28 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2650 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted 04 August 2018 - 04:36 AM

Why is Overcooked 2 on the Switch $10 more?

The kicker is that it's $15 more than the eShop price.

I don’t trust the switch version after the first one had issues not present the pc/PS4 version.

The issues were patched pretty early on. I've enjoyed Overcooked 1 without any major issues post-patch.

I believe that, but $10 more? Pressing a Blu-ray film costs about $2. I imagine a game is similar or more expensive. I doubt it costs $12 to manufacture a single cartridge.

It's the combination of licensing, manufacturing, and packaging costs that Nintendo charges to third-party publishers (http://www.nintendol..._use_game_cards). Nintendo argues that higher capacity carts do cost more, so unfortunately, the Switch tax is real.

#29 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   1787 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 04 August 2018 - 04:46 AM

That was announced like a month or two ago.

And if you read it... it said they planned to replace gcu.
We are waiting for that replacement, which we doubt there even is one.

#30 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 04 August 2018 - 06:07 AM

Does PUBG look good on the One X or more like a polished turd?

 

I'm sorry.

 

You're name.

 

I lost it.

 

Also


