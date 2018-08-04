Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PS4 - NIS America Games @ Best Buy: Silver Case $10, 25th Ward $20, Danganronpa V3 Day One $40 +More

By Smithers123, Aug 04 2018 01:03 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 04 August 2018 - 01:03 AM

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case [bestbuy.com] - $19.99 ($15.99 w/GCU) (currrently OOS)
 
 
The Silver Case [bestbuy.com] - $9.99 ($7.99 w/GCU)
 
 
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Day One Edition [bestbuy.com] - $39.99 ($31.99 w/GCU)
 
 
Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle - $9.99 ($7.99 w/GCU)  (currrently OOS)
 
 
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 - $39.99 ($31.99 w/GCU)
 
 
Demon Gaze II - $29.99 ($23.99 w/GCU) 
 

#2 bradbo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   858 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

bradbo

Posted 04 August 2018 - 03:13 AM

The witch and the hundred nights 2 has decent reviews. Itching for a mindless romp. Is it good anyone?

#3 TYBG   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   325 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

TYBG

Posted 04 August 2018 - 03:17 AM

Wish Ys VIII was on sale :/

#4 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8727 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 04 August 2018 - 03:21 AM

Too bad so many not available at all...good luck finding any.


#5 The Dead Texan   Rest in Peace, Big Rizzle CAGiversary!   3687 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

The Dead Texan

Posted 04 August 2018 - 11:28 PM

Never played V3 despite getting the platinum in all the other Dangan games. It'd feel wrong to own this on PS4 when all my other games are on the vita


#6 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2147 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 05 August 2018 - 12:33 AM

Gamestop has The 25 Ward for $17.99 New/$15.99 Used if you want to go that route.

#7 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8727 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 05 August 2018 - 12:35 AM

Gamestop has The 25 Ward for $17.99 New if you want to go that route.

 

Will do that.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy