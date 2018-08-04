PS4 - NIS America Games @ Best Buy: Silver Case $10, 25th Ward $20, Danganronpa V3 Day One $40 +More
#1
Posted 04 August 2018 - 01:03 AM
- redreflect likes this
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 858 Posts Joined 10.4 Years Ago
Posted 04 August 2018 - 03:13 AM
#3 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 325 Posts Joined 5.6 Years Ago
Posted 04 August 2018 - 03:17 AM
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 8727 Posts Joined 12.0 Years Ago
Posted 04 August 2018 - 03:21 AM
Too bad so many not available at all...good luck finding any.
#5 Rest in Peace, Big Rizzle CAGiversary! 3687 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted 04 August 2018 - 11:28 PM
Never played V3 despite getting the platinum in all the other Dangan games. It'd feel wrong to own this on PS4 when all my other games are on the vita
- Miker525 likes this
#6 Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary! 2147 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted 05 August 2018 - 12:33 AM
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 8727 Posts Joined 12.0 Years Ago
Posted 05 August 2018 - 12:35 AM
Gamestop has The 25 Ward for $17.99 New if you want to go that route.
Will do that.