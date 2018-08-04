Meijer Game Sale BOGO 40% off select games + Meijer Bucks Mperks Promo & more..

I can't believe I'm the one making this thread. What the hell happened to the Meijer sale guys? I'm here for comic relief that pushes the envelope just enough where I don't get banned. But now here I am posting this. Ya'll gettin' sloppy up in here.
Meijer's got a 2 day sale going on, today's the last day actually, where they're offering over $50 in Meijer Bucks through mPerks.
$3 off 1 item priced $14.99+
$5 off 1 item priced $24.99+
$10 of 1 item priced $49.99+
$15 off 1 item priced $74.99+
$20 of 1 item priced $99.99+
Each of these Meijer Bucks coupons can be used on 1 item. Video games qualify and they've got sale going on too:
Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off: Games with this sticker at my store included Mario Tennis Aces, Mario v Rabbids, Assassin's Creed Origins (XB1), Crash N Sane Trilogy (Switch and PS4), Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Destiny 2 (PS4), Detroit Become Human, God of War, Fary Cry 5 (PS4), Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (XB1)
They also have a Switch promo where if you buy a Switch console, you get $30 off select Switch games but the only sticker I saw this on was Breath of the Wild.
The PS4 Star Wars Battle Front 2 Console Bundle is $299.99 and you get a coupon for $50 off your next shopping trip.
Assassin's Creed Origins Gold is $69.99 for both PS4 and XB1.
About a month ago they sent me coupons in the mail and one was $10 of $50 which stacked with the Meijer bucks so I picked up a NES Classic for $42.
Well.. that's it.