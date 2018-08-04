Jump to content

Meijer Game Sale BOGO 40% off select games + Meijer Bucks Mperks Promo & more..

By miyamotorola, Aug 04 2018 02:49 PM

miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 04 August 2018 - 02:49 PM

I can't believe I'm the one making this thread. What the hell happened to the Meijer sale guys? I'm here for comic relief that pushes the envelope just enough where I don't get banned. But now here I am posting this. Ya'll gettin' sloppy up in here.

 

Meijer's got a 2 day sale going on, today's the last day actually, where they're offering over $50 in Meijer Bucks through mPerks.

 

$3 off 1 item priced $14.99+

$5 off 1 item priced $24.99+

$10 of 1 item priced $49.99+

$15 off 1 item priced $74.99+

$20 of 1 item priced $99.99+

 

Each of these Meijer Bucks coupons can be used on 1 item. Video games qualify and they've got sale going on too:

 

Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off: Games with this sticker at my store included Mario Tennis Aces, Mario v Rabbids, Assassin's Creed Origins (XB1), Crash N Sane Trilogy (Switch and PS4), Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Destiny 2 (PS4), Detroit Become Human, God of War, Fary Cry 5 (PS4), Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (XB1)

 

They also have a Switch promo where if you buy a Switch console, you get $30 off select Switch games but the only sticker I saw this on was Breath of the Wild.

 

The PS4 Star Wars Battle Front 2 Console Bundle is $299.99 and you get a coupon for $50 off your next shopping trip.

 

Assassin's Creed Origins Gold is $69.99 for both PS4 and XB1.

 

Oh and Amazon tablets are on sale too with mPerks:
$20 off 1 Amazon Fire 7 Tablet w/ Alexa (8gb)
$30 off 1 Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet w/ Alexa (16 gb)
$50 off 1 Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet w/ Alexa (32 gb)

 

About a month ago they sent me coupons in the mail and one was $10 of $50 which stacked with the Meijer bucks so I picked up a NES Classic for $42.

 

Well.. that's it. 


bjaigorgor  

bjaigorgor

Posted 04 August 2018 - 02:52 PM

Bogo 40%? That's like 20% per game which is similar to GCU

miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 04 August 2018 - 02:53 PM

Bogo 40%? That's like 20% per game which is similar to GCU

But then you also get the mperk Meijer Bucks discount on both. So you save another $8-$15 vs GCU


Dustmite72  

Dustmite72

Posted 04 August 2018 - 03:14 PM

Actually, the math will be even more in your favor with this sale.

 

I was just at Meijer today, and while I have a backlog of games that would rival any of you, I needed socks and underwear.  (Trust me, I'm going somewhere with this).  I bought a $25 package of boxers, and a $15 package of socks.  They had a sale on those essentials in addition to the Meijer Bucks, BOGO 50%.  So, I was able to save $7.50 on my socks.  But, the neat part was the Meijer Bucks triggered off of the original price!  So, I was able to use the $5 Meijer Bucks for the boxers and the $3 Meijer Bucks on the socks, in addition to the BOGO 50%.

 

So, video game hunters, here's what you need to do.  Most Meijers have paper copies of the coupons either at the register, or at the front door (if you use your Mperks, you only get one of each dollar amount) and grab two of the $10 off 49.99 or higher items.  Pick out two $60 games, and your grand total is going to be $76 (60+60 = 120-10-10-24 = 76).  Two $40 games would only stack the two $5 coupons, not 10, so your total would be 80-5-5-16 = $54.

 

Happy Exploiting!


miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 04 August 2018 - 03:20 PM

Actually, the math will be even more in your favor with this sale.

 

I was just at Meijer today, and while I have a backlog of games that would rival any of you, I needed socks and underwear.  (Trust me, I'm going somewhere with this).  I bought a $25 package of boxers, and a $15 package of socks.  They had a sale on those essentials in addition to the Meijer Bucks, BOGO 50%.  So, I was able to save $7.50 on my socks.  But, the neat part was the Meijer Bucks triggered off of the original price!  So, I was able to use the $5 Meijer Bucks for the boxers and the $3 Meijer Bucks on the socks, in addition to the BOGO 50%.

 

So, video game hunters, here's what you need to do.  Most Meijers have paper copies of the coupons either at the register, or at the front door (if you use your Mperks, you only get one of each dollar amount) and grab two of the $10 off 49.99 or higher items.  Pick out two $60 games, and your grand total is going to be $76 (60+60 = 120-10-10-24 = 76).  Two $40 games would only stack the two $5 coupons, not 10, so your total would be 80-5-5-16 = $54.

 

Happy Exploiting!

:o Oh Jesus, I forgot about the sales sheets in the front of the store.


malfcn  

malfcn

Posted 04 August 2018 - 09:10 PM

Should I get a fire 8 or 10?

greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted 04 August 2018 - 09:44 PM

Actually, the math will be even more in your favor with this sale.
 
I was just at Meijer today, and while I have a backlog of games that would rival any of you, I needed socks and underwear.  (Trust me, I'm going somewhere with this).  I bought a $25 package of boxers, and a $15 package of socks.  They had a sale on those essentials in addition to the Meijer Bucks, BOGO 50%.  So, I was able to save $7.50 on my socks.  But, the neat part was the Meijer Bucks triggered off of the original price!  So, I was able to use the $5 Meijer Bucks for the boxers and the $3 Meijer Bucks on the socks, in addition to the BOGO 50%.
 
So, video game hunters, here's what you need to do.  Most Meijers have paper copies of the coupons either at the register, or at the front door (if you use your Mperks, you only get one of each dollar amount) and grab two of the $10 off 49.99 or higher items.  Pick out two $60 games, and your grand total is going to be $76 (60+60 = 120-10-10-24 = 76).  Two $40 games would only stack the two $5 coupons, not 10, so your total would be 80-5-5-16 = $54.
 
Happy Exploiting!


I can call confirm that this works. Also, apparently it includes all Switch games except for Zelda Botw, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Go Kart 8 Deluxe according to an employee I spoke to. It’s not just for the games listed with stickers. The Meijer I went to listed Octopath Traveler but was sold out. I ended up picking up Mario Tennis Aces and Bayonetta 1 + 2 for the Switch as described with the coupons stacking with the sale. Bayonetta did not have a sticker and I otherwise would have picked up Detroit: Become Human if the discount didn’t work, but it worked perfectly at the register. Pretty solid deal.

Kilenem91  

Kilenem91

Posted 05 August 2018 - 01:58 AM

I got mario tenis on the switch and Octopath Traveler for 75.98 before tax. Thanks

sethrhf  

sethrhf

Posted 05 August 2018 - 02:21 AM

I got Sonic Mania Plus and Snipperclips with tax for $37.98 + tax


