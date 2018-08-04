Jump to content

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Limited Edition) - $15.xx (AMAZON)

By phoenixlau, Aug 04 2018 07:18 PM

phoenixlau

Posted 04 August 2018 - 07:18 PM

https://www.amazon.c...e the storm ps4

 

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Limited Edition) - $15.xx from Amazon

 

Includes (the game + bonus episode "Farewell" as DLC voucher)

+ Before the Storm soundtrack

+ Before the Storm artbook

 

I've been watching this gradually drop from ~$20 for the last few days.  It bottomed out at ~$15, and is starting to rise again in price, so get it while the deal Is good.  Cheaper than the standard edition currently.  There are some used copies from Amazon Warehouse for a few dollars cheaper, but I highly recommend getting the new one to ensure an unused code for the bonus episode "Farewell".


MR_E

Posted 06 August 2018 - 02:04 AM

Thanks for the heads up!  Already have the digital deluxe, but I grabbed this for the soundtrack and artbook.  Will probably trade in the game.  I did the same thing with the first Life Is Strange game to get the extras when Gamestop either dropped the deluxe price super low or converted it to used (I can't remember which).  Also saw online that one of the Daughter songs on the soundtrack CD is apparently a different version than the one on their own digital soundtrack album for the game, so I was kind of interested in checking it out, anyway.


blacktrinary

Posted 06 August 2018 - 04:40 AM

Thanks for sharing this deal with everyone. I don't know what's the lowest price, but I grabbed it when it was $15.33.

 

As of now it's $16.37 and still fluctuating up and down.


Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted 06 August 2018 - 05:12 AM

This game made me hate every character in the series aside from Max and Chole's mom.


CaoPi

Posted 06 August 2018 - 09:10 PM

currently $16.xx


Miker525

Posted 06 August 2018 - 09:51 PM

This game made me hate every character in the series aside from Max and Chole's mom.


Huh... I had heard this was a really well done prequel. Either way $17 for the special edition is okay by me. The soundtrack was one of my favorite parts of the original so I'm very down for picking this up.

MR_E

Posted 06 August 2018 - 10:17 PM

Huh... I had heard this was a really well done prequel. Either way $17 for the special edition is okay by me. The soundtrack was one of my favorite parts of the original so I'm very down for picking this up.

I really liked the game, myself (like I said, I already have the digital deluxe and am just buying this for the sountrack and artbook).  I loved the original game (maybe my game of the year).  This one wasn't quite as good (and obviously scrapped all of the sci-fi elements and went for more straightforward gameplay), but it was still solid.  The soundtrack is great, too.  Some of the score and the original music was composed/performed by Daughter, which kind of fits the vibe and the other licensed music perfectly.


phoenixlau

Posted 07 August 2018 - 02:25 AM

I really liked the game, myself (like I said, I already have the digital deluxe and am just buying this for the sountrack and artbook).  I loved the original game (maybe my game of the year).  This one wasn't quite as good (and obviously scrapped all of the sci-fi elements and went for more straightforward gameplay), but it was still solid.  The soundtrack is great, too.  Some of the score and the original music was composed/performed by Daughter, which kind of fits the vibe and the other licensed music perfectly.

Yeah, I actually liked Before the Storm better than the original Life is Strange due to the better writing/character development, although it's hard to separate the two games since they build upon each other so much.  LIS makes BTS better because it adds extra emotional resonance to some scenes (e.g. one of the optional D&D scenes had me crying out of nowhere due to the obvious callback to a certain situation from the first game), and vice versa BTS retroactively makes LIS better because you understand Chloe's motivations a lot deeper (even before the first line of dialogue in BTS, just looking through Chloe's text messages from Max is brutal and makes you reevaluate their interactions in LIS in a new light).

 

Besides the writing, the soundtrack to Before the Storm is definitely the standout feature.  I would place it as my #1 video game soundtrack of all time.  Unfortunately, Daughter's "Music from Before the Storm" album doesn't have a physical CD version and has a lot of songs that are missing from the one included in BTS limited edition, but the one here also has a lot of great licensed tracks to make up for it.


kube00

Posted 07 August 2018 - 04:21 AM

This seems like a good price and reminds me I need to finish the damn game


Miker525

Posted 07 August 2018 - 03:22 PM

Yeah, I actually liked Before the Storm better than the original Life is Strange due to the better writing/character development, although it's hard to separate the two games since they build upon each other so much. LIS makes BTS better because it adds extra emotional resonance to some scenes (e.g. one of the optional D&D scenes had me crying out of nowhere due to the obvious callback to a certain situation from the first game), and vice versa BTS retroactively makes LIS better because you understand Chloe's motivations a lot deeper (even before the first line of dialogue in BTS, just looking through Chloe's text messages from Max is brutal and makes you reevaluate their interactions in LIS in a new light).

Besides the writing, the soundtrack to Before the Storm is definitely the standout feature. I would place it as my #1 video game soundtrack of all time. Unfortunately, Daughter's "Music from Before the Storm" album doesn't have a physical CD version and has a lot of songs that are missing from the one included in BTS limited edition, but the one here also has a lot of great licensed tracks to make up for it.


LiS is one of those games I went into with super low expectations and ended up falling in love with. Besides my issues with the ending, overall I thought it was amazing. The writing and directing was really well done. Glad to hear BtS is equally great. Very excited to play it now
