Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Limited Edition) - $15.xx (AMAZON)

I really liked the game, myself (like I said, I already have the digital deluxe and am just buying this for the sountrack and artbook). I loved the original game (maybe my game of the year). This one wasn't quite as good (and obviously scrapped all of the sci-fi elements and went for more straightforward gameplay), but it was still solid. The soundtrack is great, too. Some of the score and the original music was composed/performed by Daughter, which kind of fits the vibe and the other licensed music perfectly.

Yeah, I actually liked Before the Storm better than the original Life is Strange due to the better writing/character development, although it's hard to separate the two games since they build upon each other so much. LIS makes BTS better because it adds extra emotional resonance to some scenes (e.g. one of the optional D&D scenes had me crying out of nowhere due to the obvious callback to a certain situation from the first game), and vice versa BTS retroactively makes LIS better because you understand Chloe's motivations a lot deeper (even before the first line of dialogue in BTS, just looking through Chloe's text messages from Max is brutal and makes you reevaluate their interactions in LIS in a new light).

Besides the writing, the soundtrack to Before the Storm is definitely the standout feature. I would place it as my #1 video game soundtrack of all time. Unfortunately, Daughter's "Music from Before the Storm" album doesn't have a physical CD version and has a lot of songs that are missing from the one included in BTS limited edition, but the one here also has a lot of great licensed tracks to make up for it.