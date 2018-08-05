https://www.ebay.com...W/121345728193?
1 Year of PS Plus for $46.99 via eBay
Posted 05 August 2018 - 04:04 AM
Posted 05 August 2018 - 12:47 PM
Posted 05 August 2018 - 07:56 PM
Digital code, or actually ships? I have a US PS4 and PS+ account but living in Canada so finding these deals given the current exchange rate is really helpful...if it's a digital code.
It’s a card that’ll be shipped to you. I ordered this morning and it says it should arrive by Friday. FYI, it’s apparently a deal of the day, and the seller has 99%+ feedback.
Posted 05 August 2018 - 10:55 PM
I really hate paying full price for PS+ but since this was the cheapest going price lately I decided to get it. I missed out on that $10 ebay promo which sucks but I found a $5 off code so that was at least something.
MYFUNFIVE if you want to give it a shot.
Posted 06 August 2018 - 03:54 AM
Did not work for me.
