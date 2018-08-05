Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

1 Year of PS Plus for $46.99 via eBay

By williamspam91, Aug 05 2018 04:04 AM

williamspam91  

williamspam91

Posted 05 August 2018 - 04:04 AM

https://www.ebay.com...W/121345728193?


SynGamer  

SynGamer

Posted 05 August 2018 - 12:47 PM

Digital code, or actually ships? I have a US PS4 and PS+ account but living in Canada so finding these deals given the current exchange rate is really helpful...if it's a digital code.

numchuk nate  

numchuk nate

Posted 05 August 2018 - 07:56 PM

It’s a card that’ll be shipped to you. I ordered this morning and it says it should arrive by Friday. FYI, it’s apparently a deal of the day, and the seller has 99%+ feedback.

Silver Phoenix  

Silver Phoenix

Posted 05 August 2018 - 10:55 PM

I really hate paying full price for PS+ but since this was the cheapest going price lately I decided to get it. I missed out on that $10 ebay promo which sucks but I found a $5 off code so that was at least something.

 

MYFUNFIVE if you want to give it a shot. 


Dabears34  

Dabears34

Posted 06 August 2018 - 03:54 AM

Did not work for me.


