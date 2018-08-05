Fry's Ads 8/5-11

Posted 05 August 2018 - 05:37 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$149.99

Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld



PS4



$24.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $29.99 (8/7)

The Persistence (PSVR)



$29.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$34.99

Hori Fighting Commander



$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $39.99 (8/7)

Mega Man X: Legacy Collection



$39.96

Kingdom Come: Deliverance



$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $49.99 (8/10)

White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership



$54.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) (8/10) $59.99

Madden NFL '19



$129.95 / $119.95 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) (8/9)

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$319 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349

Gaems Vanguard



Switch



$19.99

Emio Travel Kit



$29.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

Minecraft



$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $39.99 (8/7)

Mega Man X: Legacy Collection



$39.99

myCharge Charging Pack

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido



$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $49.99 (8/10)

White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$44.99 (8/7)

Go Vacation



$45

Emio Switch Pad



$49.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim



$59.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $69.99 (8/10)

Pro Controller



XBox One



$19.99

Disneyland Adventures

Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure

Super Lucky's Tale

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection



$24.99

XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)



$29.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $39.99 (8/7)

Mega Man X: Legacy Collection



$39.96

Kingdom Come: Deliverance



$39.99

Forza Horizon 3



$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $49.99 (8/10)

White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$44.99

Forza Motorsport 7



$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $49.99 (8/7)

No Man's Sky



$54.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) (8/10) $59.99

Madden NFL '19



$99.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $119.99

Razer Wolverine Controller: Tournament Edition



$109.99 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $117.99 (8/8)

Seagate 4TB Game Drive



$129.95 / $119.95 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) (8/9)

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199.99

Razer Atrox Arcade Stick



less than $299.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $299.99 (8/11)

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, Grand Theft Auto V, Free Game from select $59.99 titles



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle



$319 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349

Gaems Vanguard



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



PC



$29.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$32.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $37.99 (8/11)

8Bitdo NES30 Gamepad Pro Controller

8Bitdo FC30 Gamepad Pro Controller



$39.99

Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse



$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $49.99 (8/10)

White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$39.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $49.99 (8/11)

Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard



$49.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse

Gamdias Hades M1 Wired/Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard



$69.99

Corsair Void Pro USB RGB Gaming Headset

Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$79.99

Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset

Logitech G610 Orion Brown Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer Ornata Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard



$99.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $119.99

Razer Wolverine Controller: Tournament Edition



Miscellaneous



$19.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $24.99 (8/6)

My Arcade Gamer V Portable Handheld Gaming System



$39.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $49.99 (8/7)

Atari Flashback Portable Game Player



$39.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $49.99 (8/11)

Sega Genesis Classic Game Console



$59.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $69.99 (8/10)

Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

Retro-bit Super Retro-cade Plug and Play Console



Blu-Ray



$1.99

America's National Treasures

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)

Ganges

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways

Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: Planet Water



$2.99

22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

Bad Boys II

Bulletproof Monk

Child's Play

Courage Under Fire

Dances With Wolves

Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Die Hard

Dr. Dolittle

The Family (Blu+DVD)

The Fifth Element

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)

Home of the Brave

Hoosiers

In Time

Jeepers Creepers

The Karate Kid (2010)

Me, Myself & Irene

Men in Black

Mr. Brooks

One Hour Photo

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Spy

Taken 2

Teen Wolf

This Means War

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

The Usual Suspects



$4.99 (8/10)

Badges of Fury

The Bodyguard

The Final Master (Blu+DVD)

Kung Fu Yoga (Blu+DVD)

Operation Mekong (Blu+DVD)

Police Story: Lockdown (Blu+DVD)



$5.99

Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition

The Blues Brothers

The Boss (Blu+DVD)

Everest (Blu+DVD)

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

King Kong (2005): Ultimate Edition

London Has Fallen

Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)

Minions (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (1999)

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Nocturnal Animals (Blu+DVD)

Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)

Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)

Waterworld



$8.99

Baby Driver

The Dark Tower

Furious 7 (Blu+DVD)

The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)

Only the Brave

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter



$9.99

Dredd (4K+Blu)

Escape Plan (4K+Blu)

Ex Machina (4K+Blu)

Kill Bill: Volume 1/Volume 2

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)



$11.99? (8/11)] / $18.99

Darkest Hour (Blu+DVD)

The Foreigner (Blu+DVD)

Happy Death Day (Blu+DVD)

Molly's Game (Blu+DVD)

Pitch Perfect 3 (Blu+DVD)

The Snowman (Blu+DVD)

Thank You for Your Service (Blu+DVD)



$12.99

Everest (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)



$14.99

Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)

Beirut (Blu+DVD) (8/11)

Blockers (Blu+DVD)

The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Freed (Blu+DVD)

The Great Wall (4K+Blu)

Jumanji (4K+Blu)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy Ultimate Collection

Pacific Rim: Uprising (Blu+DVD)

Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)

Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)

Trolls (4K+Blu)

Truth or Dare (Blu+DVD)



$19.96 (8/7)

A Quiet Place (Blu+DVD)



$19.99

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Edition (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Freed (4K+Blu)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (4K+Blu)



$24.95 (8/7)

Rampage (Blu+DVD)

Ready Player One (Blu+DVD)



$24.96 (8/7)

A Quiet Place (4K+Blu)



$24.99 (valid thru Wed.) (8/7)

It (4K+Blu)

Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)



$29.95 (8/7)

Rampage (4K+Blu)

Ready Player One (4K+Blu)



DVD



$1.99

4 Classic Horse Adventures

4 Family Movies: Family Heartwarmers

The Amazing Spider-Man

Cheech and Chong's Nice Dreams/Things Are Tough All Over

The Dark Knight

The Devil Wears Prada

Independence Day

Little Heroes

Octopussy

Superbad



$2.99

Barney: Let's Go to the Fire House

Barney: We Love Our Family

The Dark Knight Rises

The Land Before Time: Friends Forever

The Land Before Time: The Wisdom of Friends

Sesame Street: Bert and Ernie's Great Adventures

Sesame Street: Wild Words and Outdoor Adventures



$6.99

Hidden Figures

Independence Day: Resurgence

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

X-Men: Apocalypse

