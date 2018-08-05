Fry's Ads 8/5-11

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld
PS4
$24.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $29.99 (8/7)
The Persistence (PSVR)
$29.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$34.99
Hori Fighting Commander
$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $39.99 (8/7)
Mega Man X: Legacy Collection
$39.96
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $49.99 (8/10)
White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership
$54.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) (8/10) $59.99
Madden NFL '19
$129.95 / $119.95 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) (8/9)
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$319 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349
Gaems Vanguard
Switch
$19.99
Emio Travel Kit
$29.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
Minecraft
$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $39.99 (8/7)
Mega Man X: Legacy Collection
$39.99
myCharge Charging Pack
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $49.99 (8/10)
White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$44.99 (8/7)
Go Vacation
$45
Emio Switch Pad
$49.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
$59.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $69.99 (8/10)
Pro Controller
XBox One
$19.99
Disneyland Adventures
Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
Super Lucky's Tale
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
$24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)
$29.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $39.99 (8/7)
Mega Man X: Legacy Collection
$39.96
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
$39.99
Forza Horizon 3
$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $49.99 (8/10)
White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$44.99
Forza Motorsport 7
$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $49.99 (8/7)
No Man's Sky
$54.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) (8/10) $59.99
Madden NFL '19
$99.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $119.99
Razer Wolverine Controller: Tournament Edition
$109.99 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $117.99 (8/8)
Seagate 4TB Game Drive
$129.95 / $119.95 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) (8/9)
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199.99
Razer Atrox Arcade Stick
less than $299.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $299.99 (8/11)
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, Grand Theft Auto V, Free Game from select $59.99 titles
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$319 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349
Gaems Vanguard
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PC
$29.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$32.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $37.99 (8/11)
8Bitdo NES30 Gamepad Pro Controller
8Bitdo FC30 Gamepad Pro Controller
$39.99
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse
$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $49.99 (8/10)
White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$39.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $49.99 (8/11)
Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard
$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse
Gamdias Hades M1 Wired/Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse
Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard
$69.99
Corsair Void Pro USB RGB Gaming Headset
Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
Logitech G610 Orion Brown Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Ornata Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard
$99.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $119.99
Razer Wolverine Controller: Tournament Edition
Miscellaneous
$19.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $24.99 (8/6)
My Arcade Gamer V Portable Handheld Gaming System
$39.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $49.99 (8/7)
Atari Flashback Portable Game Player
$39.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $49.99 (8/11)
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
$59.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $69.99 (8/10)
Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Retro-bit Super Retro-cade Plug and Play Console
Blu-Ray
$1.99
America's National Treasures
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Ganges
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Water
$2.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Bad Boys II
Bulletproof Monk
Child's Play
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Die Hard
Dr. Dolittle
The Family (Blu+DVD)
The Fifth Element
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Home of the Brave
Hoosiers
In Time
Jeepers Creepers
The Karate Kid (2010)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black
Mr. Brooks
One Hour Photo
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Spy
Taken 2
Teen Wolf
This Means War
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
The Usual Suspects
$4.99 (8/10)
Badges of Fury
The Bodyguard
The Final Master (Blu+DVD)
Kung Fu Yoga (Blu+DVD)
Operation Mekong (Blu+DVD)
Police Story: Lockdown (Blu+DVD)
$5.99
Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition
The Blues Brothers
The Boss (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
King Kong (2005): Ultimate Edition
London Has Fallen
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
Minions (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Nocturnal Animals (Blu+DVD)
Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Waterworld
$8.99
Baby Driver
The Dark Tower
Furious 7 (Blu+DVD)
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
Only the Brave
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
$9.99
Dredd (4K+Blu)
Escape Plan (4K+Blu)
Ex Machina (4K+Blu)
Kill Bill: Volume 1/Volume 2
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)
$11.99? (8/11)] / $18.99
Darkest Hour (Blu+DVD)
The Foreigner (Blu+DVD)
Happy Death Day (Blu+DVD)
Molly's Game (Blu+DVD)
Pitch Perfect 3 (Blu+DVD)
The Snowman (Blu+DVD)
Thank You for Your Service (Blu+DVD)
$12.99
Everest (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
$14.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
Beirut (Blu+DVD) (8/11)
Blockers (Blu+DVD)
The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Freed (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Jumanji (4K+Blu)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy Ultimate Collection
Pacific Rim: Uprising (Blu+DVD)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)
Trolls (4K+Blu)
Truth or Dare (Blu+DVD)
$19.96 (8/7)
A Quiet Place (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Edition (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Freed (4K+Blu)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)
Pacific Rim: Uprising (4K+Blu)
$24.95 (8/7)
Rampage (Blu+DVD)
Ready Player One (Blu+DVD)
$24.96 (8/7)
A Quiet Place (4K+Blu)
$24.99 (valid thru Wed.) (8/7)
It (4K+Blu)
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)
$29.95 (8/7)
Rampage (4K+Blu)
Ready Player One (4K+Blu)
DVD
$1.99
4 Classic Horse Adventures
4 Family Movies: Family Heartwarmers
The Amazing Spider-Man
Cheech and Chong's Nice Dreams/Things Are Tough All Over
The Dark Knight
The Devil Wears Prada
Independence Day
Little Heroes
Octopussy
Superbad
$2.99
Barney: Let's Go to the Fire House
Barney: We Love Our Family
The Dark Knight Rises
The Land Before Time: Friends Forever
The Land Before Time: The Wisdom of Friends
Sesame Street: Bert and Ernie's Great Adventures
Sesame Street: Wild Words and Outdoor Adventures
$6.99
Hidden Figures
Independence Day: Resurgence
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
X-Men: Apocalypse
Fry's Ads 8/5-11
#1
Posted 05 August 2018 - 05:37 AM
#2
Posted 05 August 2018 - 06:11 AM
#3
Posted 06 August 2018 - 05:22 AM
Monday promo code - valid through Tuesday:
$19.99 (Misc.): My Arcade Gamer V Portable Handheld Gaming System
#4
Posted 07 August 2018 - 05:59 AM
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$24.99 (4K+Blu): It, Wonder Woman
$39.99 (Misc.): Atari Flashback Portable Game Player
#5
Posted 07 August 2018 - 11:24 PM
Tuesday new releases:
$19.96 (Blu+DVD): Quiet Place
$24.95 (Blu+DVD): Rampage, Ready Player One
$24.96 (4K+Blu): Quiet Place
$24.99 (PSVR): Persistence
$29.95 (4K+Blu): Rampage, Ready Player One
$34.99 (PS4/Switch/One): Mega Man X: Legacy Collection
$44.99: Go Vacation (Switch), No Man's Sky (One)
#6
Posted 09 August 2018 - 05:03 PM
Thursday promo code - valid through Friday:
$119.95 (PS4/One): Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
#7
Posted 10 August 2018 - 05:00 PM
Friday promo code:
$4.99 (Blu+DVD): Badges of Fury (Blu), Bodyguard (Blu), Final Master, Kung Fu Yoga, Operation Mekong, Police Story: Lockdown
$39.99 (PS4/Switch/One/PC): White Asus Cerbereus Gaming Headset
$54.99 (PS4/One): Madden NFL '19
$59.99: Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console (Misc.), Pro Controller (Switch)
#8
Posted Yesterday, 07:53 AM
Saturday promo code:
$11.99 (Blu+DVD): Darkest Hour, Foreigner, Happy Death Day, Molly's Game, Pitch Perfect 3, Snowman, Thank You for Your Service
$14.99 (Blu+DVD): Beirut
$32.99 (PC): 8Bitdo FC30 Gamepad Pro Controller, 8Bitdo NES30 Gamepad Pro Controller
$39.99: Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard (PC), Sega Genesis Classic Game Console (Misc.)
less than $299.99 (One): XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, Grand Theft Auto V, Free Game