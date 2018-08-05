Target Cartwheel Deals August 5th to August 11th
10% Off Super Bomberman R for PS4 or Xbox One (Expires 8/11/2018)
Pretty much the same deals as the last few weeks. They are really pushing the 10% off Bomberman. This is the third or fourth week in the past two months that this has been a Cartwheel deal.
You'd think they'd get the hint to maybe raise the discount percentage this week. I'm guessing its selling poorly which is why they keep assigning a CW offer to it.
Are the gold and regular edition skus merged for ghost recon?
Yep. Merged a while back.
In a FB group I follow a lady was trying to get the game for 75% off, not the preorder card. She argued with the manager who said he'd call her back. Lol, people not just reading what the cards say.
