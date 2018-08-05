Jump to content

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Target Cartwheel Deals August 5th to August 11th

By Zantra, Aug 05 2018 07:26 AM

Zantra

Posted 05 August 2018 - 07:26 AM

10% Off Super Bomberman R for Switch (Expires 8/11/2018)

10% Off Super Bomberman R for PS4 or Xbox One (Expires 8/11/2018)

Zantra

Posted 05 August 2018 - 07:39 AM

Pretty much the same deals as the last few weeks. They are really pushing the 10% off Bomberman. This is the third or fourth week in the past two months that this has been a Cartwheel deal.

Josef

Posted 05 August 2018 - 08:03 AM

Pretty much the same deals as the last few weeks. They are really pushing the 10% off Bomberman. This is the third or fourth week in the past two months that this has been a Cartwheel deal.

You'd think they'd get the hint to maybe raise the discount percentage this week.  I'm guessing its selling poorly which is why they keep assigning a CW offer to it.


Zantra

Posted 05 August 2018 - 08:14 AM

I'm honestly surprised that the Switch version wasn't clearanced out a while ago, since it was a launch title for the console.

ilikecheese9000

Posted 05 August 2018 - 12:00 PM

Are the gold and regular edition skus merged for ghost recon?

Zantra

Posted 06 August 2018 - 07:25 AM

Expired deals Removed from OP. If this week is anything like the previous few weeks, we will probably get a new deal or two on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

jvang117

Posted 06 August 2018 - 09:38 AM

Are the gold and regular edition skus merged for ghost recon?


Yep. Merged a while back.

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 06 August 2018 - 10:57 PM

In a FB group I follow a lady was trying to get the game for 75% off, not the preorder card. She argued with the manager who said he'd call her back. Lol, people not just reading what the cards say.


Zantra

Posted 07 August 2018 - 07:16 AM

Expired deal removed from the OP. Unfortunately, no new deals that I can see. I will update this thread if that changes.
