Recore & Gears of War Ultimate Ed. $4.99 Best Buy

$4 w/ GCU
Recore
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9093265
Gears of War Ultimate
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9094122
Just realized they're sold out online. You'd have to look for a local store.
Posted 06 August 2018 - 02:16 AM
Posted 06 August 2018 - 02:21 AM
Posted 06 August 2018 - 02:33 PM
Yeah, no Recore around me within 250 miles. I never picked that one up, but for this price, I was all about it.
Posted 06 August 2018 - 06:05 PM
Posted 06 August 2018 - 08:42 PM
Posted 06 August 2018 - 08:44 PM
Best Buy has really turned into a big bag of $#%t. Never able to get these deals and my GCU runs out soon.
Got to be quick with CAG posting deals to FB and Twitter it makes the lurkers not even have to try anymore....
Posted 06 August 2018 - 09:15 PM
These are just clearance games that dropped in price Saturday night. They were barely in stock at any stores nationwide/ online. Clearance games will always be YMMV. BBY is usually pretty good about stock for their advertised sales.
Posted 06 August 2018 - 10:11 PM
Both great games.
For those who don't know, the Definitive Edition of Recore is a free update if you're playing on a vanilla edition disc so you won't miss out on anything if you pick this up.
Posted 07 August 2018 - 07:31 AM
Both of these games were available for shipping many hours into the morning on Sunday morning. You just got to get in the habit of checking Best Buy for sales and price drops on early Sunday morning as that is when their best sales tend to happen.
Posted 07 August 2018 - 08:14 AM
Posted 07 August 2018 - 01:25 PM
I wanted a cheap copy of Recore too, but these are clearance prices for games that have barely been stoked for well over a year now in many stores. These games will be cheap again in the future, maybe not this cheap for a new copy, but they have always been cheap.