Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Recore & Gears of War Ultimate Ed. $4.99 Best Buy

By VidgamesgivemeA_D_D, Aug 06 2018 02:16 AM

#1 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2115 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted 06 August 2018 - 02:16 AM

$4 w/ GCU

 

Recore

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9093265

 

Gears of War Ultimate 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9094122

 

Just realized they're sold out online. You'd have to look for a local store. 


#2 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2342 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 06 August 2018 - 02:21 AM

Neither available near me

#3 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3548 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 06 August 2018 - 02:33 PM

Yeah, no Recore around me within 250 miles. I never picked that one up, but for this price, I was all about it. 


#4 Troe123  

Troe123

Posted 06 August 2018 - 06:05 PM

Have to ask but I’m assuming there’s no way to get this for digital?

#5 tightclaws   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1868 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

tightclaws

Posted 06 August 2018 - 08:42 PM

Best Buy has really turned into a big bag of $#%t. Never able to get these deals and my GCU runs out soon.

#6 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   5506 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted 06 August 2018 - 08:44 PM

Best Buy has really turned into a big bag of $#%t. Never able to get these deals and my GCU runs out soon.

 Got to be quick with CAG posting deals to FB and Twitter it makes the lurkers not even have to try anymore....


#7 shadowassailantx   Trophy Hunter CAGiversary!   89 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

shadowassailantx

Posted 06 August 2018 - 09:15 PM

Best Buy has really turned into a big bag of $#%t. Never able to get these deals and my GCU runs out soon.

These are just clearance games that dropped in price Saturday night. They were barely in stock at any stores nationwide/ online. Clearance games will always be YMMV. BBY is usually pretty good about stock for their advertised sales.


#8 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   334 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted 06 August 2018 - 10:11 PM

Both great games.

 

For those who don't know, the Definitive Edition of Recore is a free update if you're playing on a vanilla edition disc so you won't miss out on anything if you pick this up.


#9 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11368 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 07 August 2018 - 07:31 AM

Both of these games were available for shipping many hours into the morning on Sunday morning.  You just got to get in the habit of checking Best Buy for sales and price drops on early Sunday morning as that is when their best sales tend to happen.


#10 padlok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   329 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

padlok

Posted 07 August 2018 - 08:14 AM

Both of these games were available for shipping many hours into the morning on Sunday morning. You just got to get in the habit of checking Best Buy for sales and price drops on early Sunday morning as that is when their best sales tend to happen.


Follow CAG on Facebook or other social media to see these deals sooner. I saw this on Facebook this weekend used my B.B. Elite + to get free shipping.

#11 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3548 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 07 August 2018 - 01:25 PM

Best Buy has really turned into a big bag of $#%t. Never able to get these deals and my GCU runs out soon.

I wanted a cheap copy of Recore too, but these are clearance prices for games that have barely been stoked for well over a year now in many stores. These games will be cheap again in the future, maybe not this cheap for a new copy, but they have always been cheap. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy