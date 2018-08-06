C64 mini preorders!
It seems like only two stores are doing this right now Walmart and GameStop. I was going to order through GameStop’s website because I’m almost at the point where I can get a five dollars off a used game or such, blah blah blah.....but I noticed if you do in-store pick up they have a notation that you have to buy the extended warranty on it or the protection plan, as they call it, otherwise there will be a five dollar shipping charge?! I just think it’s BS so looks like I’m getting at Walmart, and they are the typical 3 cents cheaper?$#!
C64 mini info
https://thec64.com/
GameStop
https://www.gamestop...-console/166451
Walmart
https://www.walmart....GL001/228650387
BTW .....LOVE THE C64!!
I remember the good old days of the c64. Wake up in the morning, put in the word processor program (easy word). type in (load "*",8,1) get ready, have breakfast, go to school, get home from school, fix a snack, feed the dog and sit in front of the computer and still wait 10 minutes for it to finishing to load.
I feel like there are a lot of great games missing from this and instead they loaded it up with "meh" titles instead. I see on the website you can load your own games onto it though, which is news I had not heard. Does anyone know if you can save the game on the machine or can you only load games from the usb stick (and since you have to rename the file to a specific thing to load, you could only have 1 game on the usb stick at a time)?
Indeed....actually did all the same things you just mentioned but after that would sit there till 1130 at night typing in code out of a Computes Gazette magazine to play a video game, only to find when I typed run, it crashed and then find out I left a damn comma out somewhere ?!
I have a friend of mine that’s been transferring our old floppy disks onto a USB drive....I’m hoping that we can plug that in and get it to load from there .... I’m happy it’s coming, you can plug in a usb keyboard and its a fully working C64, because it’s likely emulating it’s probably just as slow...
https://c64preservation.com
I don't think anyone cares that you're a "conservative gamer" dude. No need to act victimized. I actually care more about people buying all these separate single board computers when they could just DIY a Pi and load it up with roms. My C64 folder has all the games and some apps and takes up about 500MB on my 64GB micro SD.
I think of this every time I hear people bitching about modern load times.
Here's to hoping it's quality craftsmanship like the NES and SNES classic editions. Not garbage like the Sega Editions with their piss poor emulation, muddy sound and/or shitty controllers.
Oh man, just seeing the box covers of the Epyx "Games" series brings back some memories. Played the hell out of Street Sports Baseball as well.
LOL, yeah, I had this same problem with my Apple II back in the day. That's probably when I realized I had no future in programming, as it was never fun to spend hours typing something, only to realize shit happened someplace in the process. LOL
How is this a thing?
That C64 Mini has always looked cool, but I feel like $70 is steep for what it is. I am also not nostalgic for the C64 either.
I remember my brother and I would ask for new 2600 game once a week at least, so our dad went out and got Computes Gazette instead. Not the same thing dad.
https://www.amazon.c...k/dp/B000701CSM
Yeah, while I'm nostalgic for the C64 I realize I wouldn't spend more than a few minutes with each game today before I got bored. Watching some videos on YouTube when the nostalgia hits is enough for me.
C64 has aged really really terribly, I can't imagine there's too much of a market for this
I agree, it's aged worse than the Atari 2600 and no one wants that stuff either. As far as retro gaming goes there isn't much of a market for anything older than the NES/Master System that I can think of.
Why the hate on the C64? It is a amazing computer that still has great games being created to this day. Sam's Journey and Galencia are fucking awesome.
I don't think anyone is hating on the C64. The older games that would be included with this C64 Mini a few of us are saying they don't hold up and that the Mini isn't worth $70. I didn't grow up with the C64 though and had an Atari 5200 and NES as my first game systems. I grew up a Nintendo and Sega kid for the most part so I am just not nostalgic for the C64 either.
Well, If any of you bought this C64 handheld device with games included, back in the day, it’s worth quite a bit now I think I paid $12 for it at KB toys now it’s worth $120!?
Yeah, that's just what an Amazon seller is asking for, doesn't mean he's getting. Most on Ebay average much lower, and while many are used, several new ones have gone for much less as well. I personally see this device having a similar fate over time, unless this unit can be used like the "N" Minis, where many games and system can be emulated.
Gotcha, misundertood. In regards to the mini then I would hope the modders unlock some very cool features. I may very well be interested if that was the case. I also recommend to anyone even remotely curious to scope out facebook marketplace and craigslist and find a C64 and maybe (hopefully) a commodore monitor. I lucked out bigger than shit when I picked up mine. Even repairing is pretty straight forward thanks to the community.
How is this a thing?
Well, way back in the day when some people were playing Nintendos, other people were playing games on computers and building their gaming memories that way.
However, I don't really get the whole retro-nostalgia gaming craze in general. I had fun back then but I've moved on to other newer fun things and, if I ever feel like I must play Project: Firestart, I can download an emulator, play it for a few hours and say "Well, that was that. See you in 2025 when I want to get it out of my system again". I'm simply not going to make playing Project: Firestart a weekly event that I need a dedicated machine for it.
Agreed that most of the games on this look ho-hum, although it does have Paradroid and that game was awesome.
That was my brother! You knew when he finished putting in code because he would always start yelling/weeping. Wait, are you my brother?
