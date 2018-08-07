Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Buy $100 in Xbox Credit Get $15 free - Speedway Gas Stations

By Irukandji, Aug 07 2018 12:31 PM

#1 Irukandji   Lurking and Twerking CAGiversary!   1228 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

Irukandji

Posted 07 August 2018 - 12:31 PM

Speedway is currently running a promotion where if you buy 100 dollars in xbox credit you get an additional 15 as well.

Not an outstanding deal, but with summer sales it still helps those who intend to purchase several games.

#2 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8159 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 07 August 2018 - 02:59 PM

How many speedy points would be racked up from buying $100 in xbox credit?

#3 inky1600   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1561 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

inky1600

Posted 07 August 2018 - 05:04 PM

How many speedy points would be racked up from buying $100 in xbox credit?


2000 not including music and gaming club points (1000 points for every 6 purchased), of which xbox cards are 1 type
