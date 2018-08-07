Speedway is currently running a promotion where if you buy 100 dollars in xbox credit you get an additional 15 as well.
Not an outstanding deal, but with summer sales it still helps those who intend to purchase several games.
Buy $100 in Xbox Credit Get $15 free - Speedway Gas Stations
By Irukandji, Aug 07 2018 12:31 PM
Posted 07 August 2018 - 12:31 PM
Posted 07 August 2018 - 02:59 PM
How many speedy points would be racked up from buying $100 in xbox credit?
Posted 07 August 2018 - 05:04 PM
2000 not including music and gaming club points (1000 points for every 6 purchased), of which xbox cards are 1 type