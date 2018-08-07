T-Mobile Tuesday 25% off Google Express

Jump to content

By CamperinaBush, Aug 07 2018 06:58 PM

#1 CamperinaBush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   563 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

CamperinaBush

Posted 07 August 2018 - 06:58 PM

T-Mobile Tuesday customers get 25% off Google Express this week. A few notable deals on Switch games at Walmart:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $41.24
Super Mario Odyssey $36.50
Skyrim $37.85
Yoku’s Island Express $29.93
Fire Emblem Warriors $28.01

Feel free to post any other deals with the 25% off Google Express.

#2 sorabora  

sorabora

Posted 07 August 2018 - 09:20 PM

What's the max discount?


#3 GeeWiz   Cheaper than Cheap! CAGiversary!   2209 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

GeeWiz

Posted 07 August 2018 - 09:21 PM

What's the max discount?


Up to $40

#4 Cyril Amethyst   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   64 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Cyril Amethyst

Posted 07 August 2018 - 10:02 PM

Any way to use this on eshop cred?

#5 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   513 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted 07 August 2018 - 10:20 PM

Any way to use this on eshop cred?

Nerp

#6 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 07 August 2018 - 11:28 PM

Street fighter 30th Anniversary (Switch) $22.50 after discount

#7 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   513 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted 08 August 2018 - 02:20 AM

I can’t find anything I want to buy but I did see it works on preorders.

#8 anarchyburger   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1278 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

anarchyburger

Posted 08 August 2018 - 05:30 AM

I can’t find anything I want to buy but I did see it works on preorders.

Which preorders are you seeing?


#9 MrSmiley1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   173 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

MrSmiley1

Posted 08 August 2018 - 02:03 PM

Which preorders are you seeing?


I was wondering the same thing. I looked up 10 games I want that are coming out soon and can't find a single one.

#10 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   513 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted 08 August 2018 - 02:28 PM

I was wondering the same thing. I looked up 10 games I want that are coming out soon and can't find a single one.

 

I found a bunch for walmart such as the new Wolfienstien that comes out next year.


#11 SirConnery   I'm selling all my Game Boy games! CAGiversary!   933 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

SirConnery

Posted 10 August 2018 - 07:23 AM

If you read this and don't have T-Mobile, you can still get 20 percent off using the code SUMMERFUN with max discount of $20. New Google Express accounts only.
