CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

AMAZON - Metal Gear Solid Survive XBOX One $11.62

By MichaelGTdriver, Aug 07 2018 07:00 PM

#1 MichaelGTdriver
Posted 07 August 2018 - 07:00 PM  

MichaelGTdriver

Posted 07 August 2018 - 07:00 PM

Also available for PS4 just over $12

#2 Sigma
Posted 07 August 2018 - 07:32 PM  

Sigma

Posted 07 August 2018 - 07:32 PM

I'm waiting for this to hit $5 on PS4 so I can sit on my shelf, that is worth $5 to me. 


#3 BigGameFan
Posted 07 August 2018 - 07:49 PM  

BigGameFan

Posted 07 August 2018 - 07:49 PM

Thanks OP. Caved in and finally picked it up. Now to finish it before Spiderman releases next month...


#4 miyamotorola
Posted 07 August 2018 - 09:01 PM  

miyamotorola

Posted 07 August 2018 - 09:01 PM

:o it'll be cheaper than a small pizza by black Friday. My lard ass can wait.

#5 ianharwood
Posted 07 August 2018 - 10:17 PM  

ianharwood

Posted 07 August 2018 - 10:17 PM

It's actually a pretty fun game. The problem is that the playerbase is rather small so matchmaking can be a real bitch


#6 Stridix
Posted 08 August 2018 - 12:08 PM  

Stridix

Posted 08 August 2018 - 12:08 PM

This game should be free on PS Plus by the year's end.


#7 Wrectifyy  

Wrectifyy

Posted 08 August 2018 - 01:29 PM

And there’s no offline content is there?

#8 ianharwood
Posted 08 August 2018 - 01:48 PM  

ianharwood

Posted 08 August 2018 - 01:48 PM

And there’s no offline content is there?

Technically no

 

There's a lot of singleplayer content, however you must be online at all times, which is annoying if you have an unstable connection.

 

 

The story is shitty, but if you're into survival games the singleplayer campaign is actually pretty fun, especially the further you get as you'll get blueprints to more complex weapons and tools


#9 BadWaluigi  

BadWaluigi

Posted 08 August 2018 - 07:22 PM

I will buy this for $3 for the lulz and for being a hopeless collector of things both cool and dumb af.


