AMAZON - Metal Gear Solid Survive XBOX One $11.62
I'm waiting for this to hit $5 on PS4 so I can sit on my shelf, that is worth $5 to me.
Thanks OP. Caved in and finally picked it up. Now to finish it before Spiderman releases next month...
It's actually a pretty fun game. The problem is that the playerbase is rather small so matchmaking can be a real bitch
This game should be free on PS Plus by the year's end.
And there’s no offline content is there?
Technically no
There's a lot of singleplayer content, however you must be online at all times, which is annoying if you have an unstable connection.
The story is shitty, but if you're into survival games the singleplayer campaign is actually pretty fun, especially the further you get as you'll get blueprints to more complex weapons and tools
I will buy this for $3 for the lulz and for being a hopeless collector of things both cool and dumb af.