AMAZON - Metal Gear Solid Survive XBOX One $11.62

And there’s no offline content is there?

Technically no

There's a lot of singleplayer content, however you must be online at all times, which is annoying if you have an unstable connection.

The story is shitty, but if you're into survival games the singleplayer campaign is actually pretty fun, especially the further you get as you'll get blueprints to more complex weapons and tools