Posted 07 August 2018 - 09:14 PM

It works on any PS4 or Xbox One game, although they don't have a ton of games to choose from, they do have quite a few newer games. Just add it to your cart and it'll show zero then go pick it up. This is the perfect opportunity for me to check out Detroit.

https://www.gamespot...h/1100-6461007/

PS4

http://www.redbox.co...owse/ps4-games#

Xbox One

http://www.redbox.co.../xboxone-games#

Just remember if you keep it past 9pm the next day you'll be charged $3 per day after.