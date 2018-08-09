Walking dead final season. Preorder for 20 on ps4 or xbox get all previous games free.
#1
Posted 09 August 2018 - 05:14 PM
Havent seen this posted. Seems too good to pass on.
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 304 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted 09 August 2018 - 05:36 PM
Walking dead final season. Preorder for 20 on ps4 or xbox get all previous games free.
Havent seen this posted. Seems too good to pass on.
https://store.playst...DS400000000SPB
Link to playstation store for what you were mentioning. Also includes the Avatars. The previous games are what is included in the "Collection" from what you are describing.
Per the Collection page:
Includes Season One, Two, A New Frontier, 400 Days, and the Michonne mini-series.
- swirly76 likes this
#3
Posted 09 August 2018 - 05:40 PM
Great deal, but the only one I haven't played is Michonne. Will probably just gamefly this and call it a series.
#4
Posted 09 August 2018 - 05:44 PM
I think this may have been talked about in other threads, but I don't recall it getting its own thread.
It's a pretty great deal, and I went ahead and got it a while ago even though I've already played the others. The collection has remastered versions of several of the older seasons, plus all new achievements to grab. Been playing through everything again to refresh my memory before the new season hits.
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 1862 Posts Joined 14.5 Years Ago
Posted 10 August 2018 - 03:19 AM
I think this may have been talked about in other threads, but I don't recall it getting its own thread.
It's a pretty great deal, and I went ahead and got it a while ago even though I've already played the others. The collection has remastered versions of several of the older seasons, plus all new achievements to grab. Been playing through everything again to refresh my memory before the new season hits.
I went for it. Played through the first two seasons twice, and 400 days once on PC. I also bought the Michonne pack (though never got around to playing it). The graphical update for PS4 is significant. While it it's not extreme, like using the more advanced engines of later games, it does offer significant changes such as noticeably better lighting, replaced background elements, and higher resolution textures (so things close to the camera no longer turn into a pixelated mess). New Frontier has also not yet been offered cheap (though I imagine that will change). If you've never played any of these, it's a no brainer, as it adds up to about $4 a piece, which is a lot of bang for your buck.
#6 游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary! 3669 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 August 2018 - 11:01 PM
I haven't played the game since season 2. So I just pre-ordered this and will start from the beginning again as I don't remember too much about it. Thanks for the heads up.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 03:53 AM
#8
Posted Today, 06:23 AM
#9 What is a man!? CAGiversary! 352 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:43 AM
Damn it if it was physical copy I’d jump on it rn
I always wait for the physical version.
#10 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 387 Posts Joined 7.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:20 AM