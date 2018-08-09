Posted 09 August 2018 - 05:36 PM

Walking dead final season. Preorder for 20 on ps4 or xbox get all previous games free.



Havent seen this posted. Seems too good to pass on.

https://store.playst...DS400000000SPB

Link to playstation store for what you were mentioning. Also includes the Avatars. The previous games are what is included in the "Collection" from what you are describing.

Per the Collection page:

Includes Season One, Two, A New Frontier, 400 Days, and the Michonne mini-series.