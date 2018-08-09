Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Walking dead final season. Preorder for 20 on ps4 or xbox get all previous games free.

By erikjo, Aug 09 2018 05:14 PM

#1 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 09 August 2018 - 05:14 PM

Walking dead final season. Preorder for 20 on ps4 or xbox get all previous games free.

Havent seen this posted. Seems too good to pass on.

#2 jmarano7836   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   304 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

jmarano7836

Posted 09 August 2018 - 05:36 PM

Walking dead final season. Preorder for 20 on ps4 or xbox get all previous games free.

Havent seen this posted. Seems too good to pass on.

https://store.playst...DS400000000SPB 

 

Link to playstation store for what you were mentioning. Also includes the Avatars. The previous games are what is included in the "Collection" from what you are describing. 

 

Per the Collection page:

Includes Season One, Two, A New Frontier, 400 Days, and the Michonne mini-series.


#3 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted 09 August 2018 - 05:40 PM

Great deal, but the only one I haven't played is Michonne.  Will probably just gamefly this and call it a series.


#4 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted 09 August 2018 - 05:44 PM

I think this may have been talked about in other threads, but I don't recall it getting its own thread.

 

It's a pretty great deal, and I went ahead and got it a while ago even though I've already played the others. The collection has remastered versions of several of the older seasons, plus all new achievements to grab. Been playing through everything again to refresh my memory before the new season hits.


#5 Saphoon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1862 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Saphoon

Posted 10 August 2018 - 03:19 AM

I think this may have been talked about in other threads, but I don't recall it getting its own thread.

 

It's a pretty great deal, and I went ahead and got it a while ago even though I've already played the others. The collection has remastered versions of several of the older seasons, plus all new achievements to grab. Been playing through everything again to refresh my memory before the new season hits.

I went for it. Played through the first two seasons twice, and 400 days once on PC. I also bought the Michonne pack (though never got around to playing it). The graphical update for PS4 is significant. While it it's not extreme, like using the more advanced engines of later games, it does offer significant changes such as noticeably better lighting, replaced background elements, and higher resolution textures (so things close to the camera no longer turn into a pixelated mess). New Frontier has also not yet been offered cheap (though I imagine that will change). If you've never played any of these, it's a no brainer, as it adds up to about $4 a piece, which is a lot of bang for your buck.


#6 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3669 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 10 August 2018 - 11:01 PM

I haven't played the game since season 2. So I just pre-ordered this and will start from the beginning again as I don't remember too much about it. Thanks for the heads up.


#7 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted Yesterday, 03:53 AM

Ya I haven't played season 3 or michonne either. Looking forward to playing through them all when I get back from vaca

#8 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 06:23 AM

Damn it if it was physical copy I’d jump on it rn

#9 MaximusDM   What is a man!? CAGiversary!   352 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

MaximusDM

Posted Today, 07:43 AM

Damn it if it was physical copy I’d jump on it rn

I always wait for the physical version.


#10 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   387 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 09:20 AM

They probably won't release a physical version with the final game until next gen as The Collection just came out. You won't find a deal this good unless it winds up in a Humble Bundle at some point.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy