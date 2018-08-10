https://www.boxlunch...e/11148423.html
Other stuff also 30% off, they are owned by hot topic so they constantly have site wide flash sales. Genji Figma is like 59 I think
Tracer Figma $48.99 at Boxlunch
By Jurai, Aug 10 2018 12:06 AM
Posted 10 August 2018 - 12:06 AM
Posted 10 August 2018 - 12:42 AM
preview images obscure her asscrack, how can i tell if this is a quality figure
Posted 10 August 2018 - 12:45 AM
Buy and sniff (box lunch is owned by hot topic, all items are legit)