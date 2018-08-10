Jump to content

CAGcast #556: It's a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

- - - - -

Tracer Figma $48.99 at Boxlunch

By Jurai, Aug 10 2018 12:06 AM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 10 August 2018 - 12:06 AM

https://www.boxlunch...e/11148423.html

Other stuff also 30% off, they are owned by hot topic so they constantly have site wide flash sales. Genji Figma is like 59 I think

Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted 10 August 2018 - 12:42 AM

preview images obscure her asscrack, how can i tell if this is a quality figure


Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 10 August 2018 - 12:45 AM

preview images obscure her asscrack, how can i tell if this is a quality figure


Buy and sniff (box lunch is owned by hot topic, all items are legit)
