CAGcast #556: It's a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It's a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Users with Expired GCU: Preorders appear to be honored

By Super Sonic, Aug 10 2018 09:17 AM

Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted 10 August 2018 - 09:17 AM

Just a bit of an update  for those who made preorders for games that came out after their memberships expired. I know there was a lot of uncertainty as for whether or not preorders made before membership expirations would be honored or charged at the regular price. Well, my Gamer's Club ran out in July but my WoW Collector's Edition I preordered in June was just charged to my account with the 20% off, so it appears those of us that made tons of preorders beforehand are safe as we all had hoped.

 

To be clear, I preordered online through Bestbuy.com and did not do so in person at retail as their staff said in store preorders have their price calculated not when the preorder is made, but once it is sold. I did not pay the entire balance up front with paypal, but rather by debit card that puts an authorization charge on your bank account before going away in a few days until just before the game ships. 

 

 


Nocturnx99  

Nocturnx99

Posted 10 August 2018 - 10:27 AM

I had this discussion with best buy unboxed to make sure awhile ago


ME: Now that the program is ending I am curious.
If I've made pre orders using my GCU, is the price still honored when the game actually ships?
I'm pretty sure most of my pre orders are before my membership expires in Nov, but I'm making sure

BB: Good afternoon Nocturnx99 and welcome back!


With Gamers Club Unlocked (GCU) memberships no longer being available to renew, this is a fantastic question to ask as memberships may expire.

Should you place a pre-order while your GCU membership is active, but it is fulfilled after it has expired, generally speaking, you should retain the GCU discount price if your order is not modified in any manner. Should your order be modified (fulfillment modification, payment modification, etc.) after your GCU's expiration, the pricing would be recalculated. Without a current GCU membership, you would be at risk of losing the discount.



I hope this helps! If you should have any other questions, please let me know

BB2:
Please keep in mind that the previously provided information applies to online pre-orders only. As any store pre-orders are merely considered deposits, these would not receive the discount if the GCU membership has expired, regardless of when the pre-order was placed

ZForce  

ZForce

Posted 10 August 2018 - 11:39 AM

This is good to know, I preordered several games before my membership expired, and checking the order status after it did so, they retained the GCU price. 


Shiftygism  

Shiftygism

Posted 10 August 2018 - 11:44 AM

Good to know, my membership ends on New Years, so I'll be sure to reserve some stuff during the holidays.


stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 10 August 2018 - 12:43 PM

Wish my GCU account wasn't banned from ordering online 


Sagenius  

Sagenius

Posted 10 August 2018 - 12:47 PM

I'm going to preorder literally everything before mine expires.

miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 10 August 2018 - 12:51 PM

GCU makes me feel like a man.

gpn  

gpn

Posted 10 August 2018 - 02:09 PM

I had a couple GCU preorders open after mine expired. One was for the Marina/Pearl amiibo pack and that kept the discount. My other is for the Fallout 76 Armor Edition, so I'm feeling better for that one.

Josef  

Josef

Posted 10 August 2018 - 02:14 PM

Post #2 in this thread is key - as long as you don't modify your order, the GCU discount will hold through shipping. 

 

However, if your credit card info changes, becomes compromised, or expires before the game ships - you will lose your GCU discount when you submit a new form of payment.

 

Best bet is to pay by Paypal as that charges in full at the time of the order.


JTHuffy  

JTHuffy

Posted 10 August 2018 - 02:34 PM

Post #2 in this thread is key - as long as you don't modify your order, the GCU discount will hold through shipping. 

 

However, if your credit card info changes, becomes compromised, or expires before the game ships - you will lose your GCU discount when you submit a new form of payment.

 

Best bet is to pay by Paypal as that charges in full at the time of the order.

That's actually a really good tip.  Good call.


LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 10 August 2018 - 03:10 PM

In for 5

Assembler  

Assembler

Posted 10 August 2018 - 04:39 PM

Great, mine expired June 18, but on June 17 I preordered:

 

  • Spider-Man
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Spyro Trilogy
  • Code Vein
  • Hitman 2

 

September was supposed to have a brand new game every Friday of the week for me, but Code Vein's delay cut that dream short.

 

Never the less, these will be my final Best Buy gaming purchases unless GCU magically returns. Since nobody is offering a decent deal program, I'm going back to buying at Mom & Pop Shops so I can at least be able to play a couple of days early.


Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted 10 August 2018 - 05:38 PM

Post #2 in this thread is key - as long as you don't modify your order, the GCU discount will hold through shipping. 

 

However, if your credit card info changes, becomes compromised, or expires before the game ships - you will lose your GCU discount when you submit a new form of payment.

 

Best bet is to pay by Paypal as that charges in full at the time of the order.

 

I made it a point to say you don't need to use paypal to keep the GCU price. Some of us are cheap because we're poor, and can't afford to prepurchase a dozen games at once upfront. :P Though if you've got the free cash just laying around, I suppose paying upfront with paypal is peace of mind if your debit card is expiring in a few months.


syndragore  

syndragore

Posted 10 August 2018 - 07:33 PM

This is great news, thanks for the update. My GCU expires mid-October so I'll make sure to preorder everything coming out afterwards that I'm remotely interested in. I'll most likely do every game in separate transactions to make sure cancelling one won't impact the discount on any others.

 

Also, does it make any difference if we order online for shipping or in-store pickup? I'm ordering everything with shipping just to be safe but curious anyways.


Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted 10 August 2018 - 10:14 PM

It shouldn't be an issue, but for this order it's been shipped to my door.


Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Yesterday, 12:59 AM

So I guess pre order a bunch of games right before it expires

starscream615  

starscream615

Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM

FYI this has always been the case.

MPoWeRM3  

MPoWeRM3

Posted Yesterday, 09:49 PM

 

 

Also, does it make any difference if we order online for shipping or in-store pickup? I'm ordering everything with shipping just to be safe but curious anyways.

I say online order for store pick up is safe. You are charged by .com, not the store.


RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted Yesterday, 10:50 PM

Has anyone else been notified by best buy that they're replacing your best buy credit card with an actual credit card? They say it will not affect rewards and such, but I do have to wonder, with GCU being such a special case. I think I have 4 preorders on the site currently, all placed a few months ago with my old BB credit card which may be outdated soon.

starscream615  

starscream615

Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM

Has anyone else been notified by best buy that they're replacing your best buy credit card with an actual credit card? They say it will not affect rewards and such, but I do have to wonder, with GCU being such a special case. I think I have 4 preorders on the site currently, all placed a few months ago with my old BB credit card which may be outdated soon.


If you don’t do anything and just wait when they attempt to charge the card the worst thing that would happen would be for them to send an email for you to update your payment method.

Sonicyogurt  

Sonicyogurt

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

I seem to remember reading on Best Buy's support forum that if an order is modified beyond just payment stuff -- say, a game you pre-ordered gets an additional bonus, like the Cappy coin with Super Mario Odyssey -- that this triggers a payment re-authorization and may cost you your GCU discount if it's expired.

 

I can't quickly find that post, so don't take that as gospel.


sayu  

sayu

Posted Today, 02:14 AM

I have KH3 preordered with the GCU discount and an additional $12 discount from some promo, but it's on an expired CC so I'm not counting on the discounts sticking.


Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 04:39 AM

If I’m able to pre order instore with gcu and pay off games after it gcu expires then you bet I’d put down $5 on a lot of games lol
