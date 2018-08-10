Users with Expired GCU: Preorders appear to be honored

Posted 10 August 2018 - 09:17 AM

Just a bit of an update for those who made preorders for games that came out after their memberships expired. I know there was a lot of uncertainty as for whether or not preorders made before membership expirations would be honored or charged at the regular price. Well, my Gamer's Club ran out in July but my WoW Collector's Edition I preordered in June was just charged to my account with the 20% off, so it appears those of us that made tons of preorders beforehand are safe as we all had hoped.

To be clear, I preordered online through Bestbuy.com and did not do so in person at retail as their staff said in store preorders have their price calculated not when the preorder is made, but once it is sold. I did not pay the entire balance up front with paypal, but rather by debit card that puts an authorization charge on your bank account before going away in a few days until just before the game ships.