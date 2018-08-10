Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It's a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It's a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

- - - - -

Best Buy Ad 8/12-8/18

By Tyrok, Aug 10 2018 08:50 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 10 August 2018 - 08:50 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :pc: World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth $49.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: XCOM 2: Collection $59.99
  • :switch: Tennis World Tour $59.99
  • :switch: VOEZ $39.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V $19.99 Save $10
  • :ps4: :switch: Owlboy $24.99 Save $5

Everything Else:

  • Free $100 Best Buy Gift Card with the purchase of a Samsung QLED TV and an Xbox One Console
  • Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle $299.99
  • Free select game ($29.99-59.99 value) with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Save $15 when you buy 3 or more Months of Xbox Live and Madden Ultimate Team points
  • Save $15 on 3 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of select Turtle Beach headsets
  • Turtle Beach XO Three Wired Headset for Xbox One $49.99 Save $15
  • Save $10 on 12-Months of PlayStation Plus with purchase of a PlayStation 4 Console

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Avengers: Infinity War $22.99 Save $2
  • Avengers: Infinity War 4K $27.99 Save $2
  • Avengers: Infinity War 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • The Avengers 4K $29.99
  • The Avengers 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron 4K $29.99
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • National Lampoon's Van Wilder 4K $17.99
  • Shock and Awe $15.99 Save $2
  • Arrow: Season Six $37.99 Save $5
  • The Blacklist: Season Five $29.99 Save $8

kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted 10 August 2018 - 08:57 PM

In for Avengers 1 and 2 in 4K. Thanks Tyrok.

FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 10 August 2018 - 09:06 PM

is that Xcom 2 Collection physical or digital?

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

shadowassailantx  

shadowassailantx

Posted 10 August 2018 - 09:09 PM

is that Xcom 2 Collection physical or digital?

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

http://www.playstati...tion-announced/

 

Physical only release


FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 10 August 2018 - 09:10 PM

http://www.playstati...tion-announced/

Physical only release

Sneaky Bestbuy, put the vanilla on clearance 1 week before the Complete Edition announce.

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted 10 August 2018 - 09:27 PM

Have the Infinity War 4K Steelbook preordered, praise be to Thanos


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 10 August 2018 - 09:46 PM

Thx Tyrok

n64ra  

n64ra

Posted 10 August 2018 - 09:47 PM

Finally - $16 GTA5!


BigGameFan  

BigGameFan

Posted 10 August 2018 - 10:05 PM

Finally - $16 GTA5!

I was about to say the same thing. Great price. They must be trying to sell as much as they can before RDR2 releases in October.


Count Van Ghoul  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 10 August 2018 - 10:20 PM

Does the Infinity War 4k steelbook include the Blu-ray too? I couldn't quite tell from the website.

SephirothWF  

SephirothWF

Posted 10 August 2018 - 11:10 PM

Do stores have a card for the digital card for the new Destiny expansion?

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 10 August 2018 - 11:19 PM

Does the Infinity War 4k steelbook include the Blu-ray too? I couldn't quite tell from the website.

It does. That's the only way to watch the extras on the majority of 4K releases.

 

Do stores have a card for the digital card for the new Destiny expansion?

There are preorder cards in stores but they only have PS4 skus. Gotta love Sony's marketing strong-arming Activision into pretending the Xbox version doesn't even exist. ;)


SephirothWF  

SephirothWF

Posted 10 August 2018 - 11:26 PM

Perfect. Thanks Tyrok.

kelo360  

kelo360

Posted 10 August 2018 - 11:48 PM

It does. That's the only way to watch the extras on the majority of 4K releases.

There are preorder cards in stores but they only have PS4 skus. Gotta love Sony's marketing strong-arming Activision into pretending the Xbox version doesn't even exist. ;)


Would GCU work on the expansion cards for Destiny 2?

Dr0p119  

Dr0p119

Posted 10 August 2018 - 11:57 PM

No

lilytrabbit  

lilytrabbit

Posted 10 August 2018 - 11:59 PM

If you don't mind digital Gamestop is selling the XCom collection for $50 till the 19th. 


GreyFox787  

GreyFox787

Posted Yesterday, 01:13 AM

As much as I love Steelbooks, I'm getting tired of the $35 bullshit. Even for 4K.

RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted Yesterday, 01:54 AM

Is it me or are movies coming to bluray/etc quicker than ever. Swear avengers was still in theaters like 2-3 weeks ago

DuoMaxwell003  

DuoMaxwell003

Posted Yesterday, 02:02 AM

Does the Infinity War 4k steelbook include the Blu-ray too? I couldn't quite tell from the website.

According to http://www.blu-ray.c...Blu-ray/204043/ it does. 

Just beware of the "snap".


Count Van Ghoul  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Yesterday, 02:47 AM

It does. That's the only way to watch the extras on the majority of 4K releases.

There are preorder cards in stores but they only have PS4 skus. Gotta love Sony's marketing strong-arming Activision into pretending the Xbox version doesn't even exist. ;)


According to http://www.blu-ray.c...Blu-ray/204043/ it does.
Just beware of the "snap".


Thanks for the answers! What's the snap though?

phoenixlau  

phoenixlau

Posted Yesterday, 02:58 AM

Is Xcom 2 Collection's DLC on disc, or is it just a season pass code?


LF2  

LF2

Posted Yesterday, 02:58 AM

The snap is in reference to Thanos. It’s nothing to do with the Steelbook.

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 05:01 AM

Tyrok, is that a typo or is BfA not releasing on Monday? Blizz is doing their whole "lets wreck everyone's schedule" and releasing it at 3PM PDT on Monday. Really fucking stupid if people who want physical have to wait an entire day to play but Blizz is pretty bad at this after 14 years I suppose. . .


DaShaka  

DaShaka

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 AM

Is it me or are movies coming to bluray/etc quicker than ever. Swear avengers was still in theaters like 2-3 weeks ago


They’re definitely released a lot quicker now. They used to release almost a year after the initial theater release. I think there are so many more films released these days, that they need to release them physically before the hype dies down too much. Also, they want to cash in on releasing them on streaming platforms like Netflix, so they double and triple dip as quickly as possible.

mFrisky  

mFrisky

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 AM

Finally - $16 GTA5!

It was this price 2 weeks ago at Best Buy. I know, time machine and all that, but it's not like it hasn't his this price before.


Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Yesterday, 06:52 AM

That 3 copy gcu limit tho

Nepenthe7  

Nepenthe7

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 AM

Do you get your GCU suspended at 3 copies or after 3 copies?

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Yesterday, 12:18 PM

Do you get your GCU suspended at 3 copies or after 3 copies?


After. But dont get any grand ideas of buying 10 copies and going out in a blaze of glory, ha ha. It seems Best Buy nukes your whole rewards account if they revoke your GCU.

Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Yesterday, 01:40 PM

GTAV is such an anomaly to me and how it has held its price for so long. I would buy it at $16 except for the fact that so many new games are about to hit. And while my purchase matters not at all, it’s too little too late for me on this one. Maybe if it was $10 before GCU.

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 05:25 PM

Tyrok, is that a typo or is BfA not releasing on Monday? Blizz is doing their whole "lets wreck everyone's schedule" and releasing it at 3PM PDT on Monday. Really fucking stupid if people who want physical have to wait an entire day to play but Blizz is pretty bad at this after 14 years I suppose. . .

Not sure what is going to happen. The box they came in say 8/13 but the website says 8/14.


