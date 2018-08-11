PSN Flash Sale ends 8/13 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

May have a list later on. Have a good weekend.
Posted Yesterday, 01:03 AM
May have a list later on. Have a good weekend.
Posted Yesterday, 01:55 AM
Wow. Good prices on some stuff - lowest prices ever on Danganronpa 2 and Criminal Girls 2...
Posted Yesterday, 07:00 AM
Flash sale? 2 weeks in a row?...
I know Sony has done this before.. but wow.
Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:13 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM
Whoever's idea it was to put Ghosts 'n Goblins on a system you can throw was a bastard.
Posted Yesterday, 08:27 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:37 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM
Mass Effect worth it for $8?
I enjoyed Andromeda. They fixed most of the truly weird graphical issues. The gameplay is solid. The story's certainly not ME:2 or 3 (debates over the ending of 3 aside). I bought Andromeda at release and never regretted the purchase, so I'd say it's easily worth $8.
Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM
agree except for regretting paying full price. $8 is regret proof though.
Posted Today, 02:56 AM
Posted Today, 03:57 AM
Anything worth it’s cost on the ps4? I’m buying stuff!!!
Pyre. Or any of the other Supergiant games if you haven't played them.
Posted Today, 04:01 AM
Posted Today, 04:14 AM
Posted Today, 05:13 AM
Thanks for the deals list Frisky!
Posted Today, 07:25 AM
It feels like it should have been a smart phone game with touch controls, because the console controls are kind of convoluted for a Plants Vs. Zombies clone.
Has Been Heroes any good?