CAGcast #556: It's a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It's a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

PSN Flash Sale ends 8/13 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

By FriskyTanuki, Yesterday, 01:03 AM

FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Yesterday, 01:03 AM

Sale Page

 

02e1676d-38f5-4b2f-86b6-e3da93227720.png

 

May have a list later on. Have a good weekend.


envelopes  

envelopes

Posted Yesterday, 01:55 AM

Wow. Good prices on some stuff - lowest prices ever on Danganronpa 2 and Criminal Girls 2... 


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 07:00 AM

Flash sale? 2 weeks in a row?...

I know Sony has done this before.. but wow.


kelo360  

kelo360

Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM

Mass Effect worth it for $8?

triplemint  

triplemint

Posted Yesterday, 08:13 PM

Convenient list format from the PS blog


JCAll  

JCAll

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

Whoever's idea it was to put Ghosts 'n Goblins on a system you can throw was a bastard.


MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 08:27 PM

Anything worth it’s cost on the ps4? I’m buying stuff!!!

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 08:37 PM

I love these sales because they remind me that I already own so many games. I was about to buy Tetris Ultimate because the price was so low, and it was already in my library.

Edit: And Boggle, UNO, Unravel, Hitman: Go, and Lara Croft: Go.

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM

Anybody have any impressions of the Overlord game?

TheSupremeForce  

TheSupremeForce

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

Mass Effect worth it for $8?

I enjoyed Andromeda. They fixed most of the truly weird graphical issues. The gameplay is solid. The story's certainly not ME:2 or 3 (debates over the ending of 3 aside). I bought Andromeda at release and never regretted the purchase, so I'd say it's easily worth $8.


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

Anybody have an opinion on Pixel Piracy?

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

I enjoyed Andromeda. They fixed most of the truly weird graphical issues. The gameplay is solid. The story's certainly not ME:2 or 3 (debates over the ending of 3 aside). I bought Andromeda at release and never regretted the purchase, so I'd say it's easily worth $8.

agree except for regretting paying full price. $8 is regret proof though.

kelo360  

kelo360

Posted Today, 02:56 AM

Thank you all for the feedback on Mass Effect.

simmias  

simmias

Posted Today, 03:57 AM

Anything worth it’s cost on the ps4? I’m buying stuff!!!

Pyre.  Or any of the other Supergiant games if you haven't played them.


Moofboy  

Moofboy

Posted Today, 04:01 AM

Has Been Heroes any good?

PsychoNinja1994  

PsychoNinja1994

Posted Today, 04:14 AM

ME:Andromeda is nowhere near as bad as people try to say. The only bad thing about it and Dragon Age Inquisition is that Bioware has leaned towards using fetch quest filler content but the gameplay mechanics have been improved over previous entries in the series.

tylerh1701  

tylerh1701

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

Thanks for the deals list Frisky!


Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:25 AM

Has Been Heroes any good?

It feels like it should have been a smart phone game with touch controls, because the console controls are kind of convoluted for a Plants Vs. Zombies clone.
