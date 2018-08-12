Fry's Ads 8/12-18

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$3.99
3DS AC Adapter
$7.99
RDS Screen Protectors and Stylus Pack for 3DS
$29.99
Pokemon Ultra Moon
Pokemon Ultra Sun
PS4
$14.99
Tritton Kama Stereo Headset
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$34.96
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Madden NFL '19
$59.99? (Maybe typo? Should be $49.99?)
Vampyr
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
Switch
$9.99
Snakebyte Tennis Pro Racket 2-Pack
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
RDS Goplay Game Traveler Pack
$34.96
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame
$39.99
Emio Switch Pad
$49.99
Tennis World Tour (Avail. Tue.)
$59.99
Mario Tennis Aces
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons
XBox One
$14.99
Tritton Kama Stereo Headset
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)
$29.99
RBI '18 Baseball
$34.96
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
$49.99
State of Decay 2
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Madden NFL '19
$59.99? (Maybe typo? Should be $49.99?)
Vampyr
$59.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$149
Elite Wireless Controller
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, One Game from $49.99-$59.99 titles (w/ $20 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ One Game from $49.99-$59.99 titles
PC
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$29.99
Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse
$32.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.99
Patriot Viper V370 Gaming Headset
$39.99
Asus ROG Strix Impact Optical MOBA Gaming Mouse
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse
$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Expansion Set (Avail. Tue.)
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
$49.99
Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Corsair Void RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset
$69.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse
$79
Patriot V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$129.99
Asus Claymore Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$174
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Atari Flashback Portable Game Player
Blu-Ray
$1.99
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Blitz
Ganges
Milk
Ninja/Ninja II
Parkland
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Water
$2.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Bad Boys II
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Bulletproof Monk
Cloudy With a Chance orf Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Dodgeball
Get Shorty
Hoosiers
In Time
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Sex Tape
Teen Wolf
This Means War
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
$3.99
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Big Momma's 3-Film Collection
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Horton Hears a Who
Life of Pi
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
Thelma & Louise
Weekend at Bernie's
$4.99
Anastasia/FernGully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina
Broken City
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Fiddler on the Roof
The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball
Quigley Down Under
$6.99
Chasing the Dragon (Blu+DVD)
God of War (Blu+DVD)
Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)
The Thousand Faces of Dunjia
Train to Busan
The Villainess (Blu+DVD)
Wolf Warrior 2 (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
The Expendables (4K+Blu)
The Expendables 2 (4K+Blu)
The Incredible Hulk
Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)
$12.99
Ichi the Killer
Kickboxer: Retaliation (Blu+DVD)
Legend of the Naga Pearls
The Mimic
The Monkey King 3 (Blu+DVD)
Paradox (Blu+DVD)
Phantasm: Remastered
$14.99?
Documentary Now: Season 1 & Season 2 (Avail. Tue.)
$14.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
$18.99?
Van Wilder (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
$19.99
Jigsaw (4K+Blu)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (4K+Blu)
$20.99?
Walking Tall (Avail. Tue.)
$25.66?
The Cat o' Nine Tails (Avail. Tue.)
$26.99?
Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 1 (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Higher Power (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
$29.99
The Amazing Spider-Man: Limited Edition Collection [(4K+Blu)
$30.99?
Avengers: Infinity War (Avail. Tue.)
$36.99?
The Avengers (4K+Blu)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (4K+Blu)
Avengers: Infinity War (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
$37.99?
Planetarian: OVAs and Movie (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
$41.99?
Arrow: The Complete 6th Season (Avail. Tue.)
DVD
$24.99?
Avengers: Infinity War (Avail. Tue.)
Fry's Ads 8/12-18
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4686 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:04 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.