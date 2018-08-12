Fry's Ads 8/12-18

Posted Today, 02:04 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$3.99

3DS AC Adapter



$7.99

RDS Screen Protectors and Stylus Pack for 3DS



$29.99

Pokemon Ultra Moon

Pokemon Ultra Sun



PS4



$14.99

Tritton Kama Stereo Headset



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$29.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$34.96

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame



$49.95

Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset



$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Madden NFL '19



$59.99? (Maybe typo? Should be $49.99?)

Vampyr



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



Switch



$9.99

Snakebyte Tennis Pro Racket 2-Pack



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

RDS Goplay Game Traveler Pack



$34.96

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame



$39.99

Emio Switch Pad



$49.99

Tennis World Tour (Avail. Tue.)



$59.99

Mario Tennis Aces



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons



XBox One



$14.99

Tritton Kama Stereo Headset



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$24.99

XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)



$29.99

RBI '18 Baseball



$34.96

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame



$49.95

Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset



$49.99

State of Decay 2



$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Madden NFL '19



$59.99? (Maybe typo? Should be $49.99?)

Vampyr



$59.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$149

Elite Wireless Controller



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, One Game from $49.99-$59.99 titles (w/ $20 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ One Game from $49.99-$59.99 titles



PC



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$29.99

Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse



$32.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.99

Patriot Viper V370 Gaming Headset



$39.99

Asus ROG Strix Impact Optical MOBA Gaming Mouse

Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse



$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Expansion Set (Avail. Tue.)



$49.95

Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset



$49.99

Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Corsair Void RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset



$69.99

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse



$79

Patriot V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$129.99

Asus Claymore Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$174

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Miscellaneous



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Atari Flashback Portable Game Player



Blu-Ray



$1.99

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)

Blitz

Ganges

Milk

Ninja/Ninja II

Parkland

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: Planet Water



$2.99

22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

Bad Boys II

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bulletproof Monk

Cloudy With a Chance orf Meatballs (Blu+DVD)

Dodgeball

Get Shorty

Hoosiers

In Time

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Pink Panther (2006)

Sex Tape

Teen Wolf

This Means War

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans



$3.99

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Big Momma's 3-Film Collection

The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)

Casino Royale (2006)

Chappie

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Edward Scissorhands

Fargo

Horton Hears a Who

Life of Pi

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who

Thelma & Louise

Weekend at Bernie's



$4.99

Anastasia/FernGully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina

Broken City

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Fiddler on the Roof

The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball

Quigley Down Under



$6.99

Chasing the Dragon (Blu+DVD)

God of War (Blu+DVD)

Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)

The Thousand Faces of Dunjia

Train to Busan

The Villainess (Blu+DVD)

Wolf Warrior 2 (Blu+DVD)



$9.99

The Expendables (4K+Blu)

The Expendables 2 (4K+Blu)

The Incredible Hulk

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)



$12.99

Ichi the Killer

Kickboxer: Retaliation (Blu+DVD)

Legend of the Naga Pearls

The Mimic

The Monkey King 3 (Blu+DVD)

Paradox (Blu+DVD)

Phantasm: Remastered



$14.99?

Documentary Now: Season 1 & Season 2 (Avail. Tue.)



$14.99

American Made (4K+Blu)

The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)



$18.99?

Van Wilder (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)



$19.99

Jigsaw (4K+Blu)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (4K+Blu)



$20.99?

Walking Tall (Avail. Tue.)



$25.66?

The Cat o' Nine Tails (Avail. Tue.)



$26.99?

Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 1 (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)

Higher Power (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)



$29.99

The Amazing Spider-Man: Limited Edition Collection [(4K+Blu)



$30.99?

Avengers: Infinity War (Avail. Tue.)



$36.99?

The Avengers (4K+Blu)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (4K+Blu)

Avengers: Infinity War (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)



$37.99?

Planetarian: OVAs and Movie (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)



$41.99?

Arrow: The Complete 6th Season (Avail. Tue.)



DVD



$24.99?

Avengers: Infinity War (Avail. Tue.)

