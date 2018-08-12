Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fry's Ads 8/12-18

By fidodido, Today, 02:04 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4686 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 02:04 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

$3.99
3DS AC Adapter

$7.99
RDS Screen Protectors and Stylus Pack for 3DS

$29.99
Pokemon Ultra Moon
Pokemon Ultra Sun

PS4 :ps4:

$14.99
Tritton Kama Stereo Headset

$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$34.96
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame

$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset

$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Madden NFL '19

$59.99? (Maybe typo?  Should be $49.99?)
Vampyr

$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

Switch :switch:

$9.99
Snakebyte Tennis Pro Racket 2-Pack

$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
RDS Goplay Game Traveler Pack

$34.96
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame

$39.99
Emio Switch Pad

$49.99
Tennis World Tour (Avail. Tue.)

$59.99
Mario Tennis Aces

$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons

XBox One :xb1:

$14.99
Tritton Kama Stereo Headset

$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)

$29.99
RBI '18 Baseball

$34.96
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame

$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset

$49.99
State of Decay 2

$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Madden NFL '19

$59.99? (Maybe typo?  Should be $49.99?)
Vampyr

$59.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller

$149
Elite Wireless Controller

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, One Game from $49.99-$59.99 titles (w/ $20 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ One Game from $49.99-$59.99 titles

PC :pc:

$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$29.99
Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse

$32.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.99
Patriot Viper V370 Gaming Headset

$39.99
Asus ROG Strix Impact Optical MOBA Gaming Mouse
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse

$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Expansion Set (Avail. Tue.)

$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset

$49.99
Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Corsair Void RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset

$69.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse

$79
Patriot V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$129.99
Asus Claymore Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$174
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Miscellaneous

$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Atari Flashback Portable Game Player

Blu-Ray :br:

$1.99
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Blitz
Ganges
Milk
Ninja/Ninja II
Parkland
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Water

$2.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Bad Boys II
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Bulletproof Monk
Cloudy With a Chance orf Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Dodgeball
Get Shorty
Hoosiers
In Time
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Sex Tape
Teen Wolf
This Means War
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

$3.99
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Big Momma's 3-Film Collection
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Horton Hears a Who
Life of Pi
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
Thelma & Louise
Weekend at Bernie's

$4.99
Anastasia/FernGully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina
Broken City
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Fiddler on the Roof
The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball
Quigley Down Under

$6.99
Chasing the Dragon (Blu+DVD)
God of War (Blu+DVD)
Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)
The Thousand Faces of Dunjia
Train to Busan
The Villainess (Blu+DVD)
Wolf Warrior 2 (Blu+DVD)

$9.99
The Expendables (4K+Blu)
The Expendables 2 (4K+Blu)
The Incredible Hulk
Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)

$12.99
Ichi the Killer
Kickboxer: Retaliation (Blu+DVD)
Legend of the Naga Pearls
The Mimic
The Monkey King 3 (Blu+DVD)
Paradox (Blu+DVD)
Phantasm: Remastered

$14.99?
Documentary Now: Season 1 & Season 2 (Avail. Tue.)

$14.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

$18.99?
Van Wilder (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)

$19.99
Jigsaw (4K+Blu)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (4K+Blu)

$20.99?
Walking Tall (Avail. Tue.)

$25.66?
The Cat o' Nine Tails (Avail. Tue.)

$26.99?
Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 1 (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Higher Power (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)

$29.99
The Amazing Spider-Man: Limited Edition Collection [(4K+Blu)

$30.99?
Avengers: Infinity War (Avail. Tue.)

$36.99?
The Avengers (4K+Blu)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (4K+Blu)
Avengers: Infinity War (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)

$37.99?
Planetarian: OVAs and Movie (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)

$41.99?
Arrow: The Complete 6th Season (Avail. Tue.)

DVD :dvd:

$24.99?
Avengers: Infinity War (Avail. Tue.)
 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy