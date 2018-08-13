Jump to content

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Xbox Game pass 6 month $30

By TheNewGuy, Today, 03:44 AM
xbox gamepass

#1 TheNewGuy  

TheNewGuy

Posted Today, 03:44 AM

https://www.target.c...de/-/A-53500140

 

Target xbox  gamepass 50% off retail. Should stack if you already have it. Courtesy SD


#2 David Hibiki   You must be tired... CAGiversary!   11456 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

David Hibiki

Posted Today, 03:50 AM

Great deal. Gamepass is the best value in console gaming imho.


#3 Renzler  

Renzler

Posted Today, 04:07 AM

People saying orders got canceled. I'll try and post my results here.

#4 An Orange Cat   Pet My Fur CAGiversary!   997 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

An Orange Cat

Posted Today, 04:15 AM

I just ordered one. Hopefully people ordering 27 don't ruin for all of us.

#5 Gsmack1   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   114 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

Gsmack1

Posted Today, 04:16 AM

My order was canceled says price error but still listed at 30
