CAGcast #556: It's a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

1st party Nintendo Switch games $44.99/$35.99 GCU at Best Buy

By LakersHater, Today, 04:28 PM

LakersHater  

LakersHater

Posted Today, 04:28 PM

A few first party Switch games are on sale at Best Buy for $44.99. Goes down to $35.99 with gamers club plus additional $1 off is available for store pick up. Games available are Mario Odyssey, Mario Aces, Mario Kart 8, and Breath of the Wild.

 

 

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5723304

 

Super Mario Odyssey: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721722

 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721500

 

Mario Tennis Aces: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6193925


wratih9  

wratih9

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

Damn that might get me to buy Mario Kart 8 again.


“He who throws dirt loses ground.”

Timezones  

Timezones

Posted Today, 04:36 PM

I was just patting myself on the back for scoring a pre-owned copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe last week for $35.99.... lol. Oh well.

Was hesitant to rebuy it after also owning the Wii U version, but being able to play in handheld has been awesome. Runs beautifully.

ColombiaNecktie  

ColombiaNecktie

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

That $1 off for in store pickup is funny. Picked up Mario Kart 8. Solid price. 


GtoTheNextLevel  

GtoTheNextLevel

Posted Today, 04:51 PM

Aw, was really hoping Hyrule Warriors Definitive would have been among them but oh well. Still a great deal though.


Dreamweapon  

Dreamweapon

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

Wasn't really planning on buying Aces, but it's hard to pass on a two-month-old Nintendo game for $35...


lilman  

lilman

Posted Today, 05:00 PM

In for Zelda. Thanks op!


bxkid  

bxkid

Posted Today, 05:08 PM

This is so tempting. Worth picking Zelda at this price. Have not played many zelda games in my life. Recommend for a newish player to the series?


ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 05:10 PM

Fire Emblem Warriors is too under the My BB Offers

skiizim  

skiizim

Posted Today, 05:12 PM

This is so tempting. Worth picking Zelda at this price. Have not played many zelda games in my life. Recommend for a newish player to the series?

This game is more open world than any other, mixes in some RPG elements, not so tradionally linear as others before it either. Could have had more actual bosses/dungeons and less of the trials. Pretty solid game, even with the flaws I think it has.


bxkid  

bxkid

Posted Today, 05:13 PM

This game is more open world than any other, mixes in some RPG elements, not so tradionally linear as others before it either. Could have had more actual bosses/dungeons and less of the trials. Pretty solid game, even with the flaws I think it has.

thank you brother for the response. def considering just pulling the trigger and getting this :)


MaximusDM  

MaximusDM

Posted Today, 05:14 PM

This is so tempting. Worth picking Zelda at this price. Have not played many zelda games in my life. Recommend for a newish player to the series?

This Zelda was so good I didn't want it to end. The first temple will be your toughest. But other than that, as long as you don't attack enemies that are way out of your league, the game is moderate in difficulty.


coolduck  

coolduck

Posted Today, 05:20 PM

whats the status of GCU? i still have it, but its not taking anything off, even at checkout


Dreamweapon  

Dreamweapon

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

whats the status of GCU? i still have it, but its not taking anything off, even at checkout


bxkid  

bxkid

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

This Zelda was so good I didn't want it to end. The first temple will be your toughest. But other than that, as long as you don't attack enemies that are way out of your league, the game is moderate in difficulty.

 

thank you my dude for the response thank to my fellows cags! im scooping this badboy up!


squishface  

squishface

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

For those who have a switch and don't own these games yet. Now is the time !
Go get them, you will not be disappointed! !!

skiizim  

skiizim

Posted Today, 05:31 PM

Donkey Kong seems to be discounted as well, not as low as the others but still nice.


MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 05:48 PM

This is for all those bitches saying Best Buy is dead. Even without gcu no one is discounting first party Nintendo titles like this. Bitch!

GavinShai  

GavinShai

Posted Today, 05:54 PM

This is for all those bitches saying Best Buy is dead. Even without gcu no one is discounting first party Nintendo titles like this. Bitch!

They literally are price matching sales by Walmart and Amazon that started today. Otherwise sure, nobody discounts first party Nintendo.


coolduck  

coolduck

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

this isnt even the first time zelda and mario kart were this low from best buy, before gcu


WonkyToad  

WonkyToad

Posted Today, 06:00 PM

THANKS OP!!!!!

Aw, was really hoping Hyrule Warriors Definitive would have been among them but oh well. Still a great deal though.

I was SOOOO hoping the same thing. But already had Mario Kart, Odyssey, and Zelda so grabbed Aces.

 

Donkey Kong seems to be discounted as well, not as low as the others but still nice.

I saw that too. It has been on sale on their website off and on for 53.99, so while I was there I had to grab it as cheaper too!

 

 

I think I need professional help...


Lord Chabelo  

Lord Chabelo

Posted Today, 06:13 PM

Time to put Breath of the Wild into the backlog

CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted Today, 06:17 PM

This is so tempting. Worth picking Zelda at this price. Have not played many zelda games in my life. Recommend for a newish player to the series?


As someone who has been a lifelong Nintendo fan without ever actually owning a Nintendo console growing up, BotW may be one of my all time favorite games. Brings all of the great characters and lore (yes, Zelda does have a story!) into the modern open-world era. Combat is great, side quests are fun, and the shrine puzzles are fantastic. Let me put it to you this way, I paid $90 for the Special Edition and wish I could go back and get the Limited Edition for $120...

blackwaltz34  

blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 06:21 PM

Great prices for those games but I already have all of them.

Would've double dipped on Hyrule Warriors if it was also on sale. Xenoblade 2 would've been nice too.

CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted Today, 06:24 PM

Is Aces worth this price for a mostly single player experience? If I have people over for multiplayer (like 4 times a year, tops) it will most likely take a backseat to Beerio Kart, Rocket League, or Dropmix followed later in the year by Smash Ultimate and Mario Party Switch...

ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 06:46 PM

Is Aces worth this price for a mostly single player experience? If I have people over for multiplayer (like 4 times a year, tops) it will most likely take a backseat to Beerio Kart, Rocket League, or Dropmix followed later in the year by Smash Ultimate and Mario Party Switch...


Definitely not

husher  

husher

Posted Today, 06:49 PM

Thanks op.  Being lazy paid off today, as I almost went to Target to price match Amazon's $45 Aces.  But $36 is even better.

 

GCU makes it too easy to pull the trigger on games I'm on the fence about.


JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 07:16 PM

Definitely not

Is Aces even worth it for the multiplayer? I've heard the online is already dying.


ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 07:21 PM

Is Aces even worth it for the multiplayer? I've heard the online is already dying.

Don't know if it's dying. I found it to be annoying to be honest. I haven't really put the work in to get as good as good as I usually get in these games. The reason being is that I felt like the mechanics themselves were really unbalanced. I know a recent patch came out, so it may be better.

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 07:34 PM

Great deal! Well done OP!
