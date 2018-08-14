YMMV - Twin Cities/Mpls area $10 savings code for MOA store closing

Posted Today, 06:33 PM

As most people in MN would know, the Mall of America BestBuy location closed couple weeks ago, I received an email from them with a link for a $10 savings code good until 8/23 and usable either in store (any location) or online. I dont know if I got it because I did most of my BestBuy shopping there or just sending to registered members in the area. Anyway check your email for subject "Our Mall of America store is closing, save now on us" and there is a link for the savings code. Good luck fellow Minnesotans.