Max Payne and LA Noire Series Sale on Direct2Drive (65% or more off + up to an extra 20% off from D2D Rewards)

By Direct2Drive Official, Today, 08:51 PM

Direct2Drive Official

Posted Today, 08:51 PM

Direct2Drive is currently running a Rockstar sale featuring massive discounts on LA Noire and Max Payne games. Even steeper discounts (an extra 5% to 20% off) with D2D Rewards! Sale ends Thursday.

 

 

LA Noire 19.99 ->  $6.99 or as low as $5.59 with D2D Rewards

 

LA Noire DLC Bundle 11.99 ->  $4.20 or as low as $3.36 with D2D Rewards

 

LA Noire Complete Edition - 29.99 ->  $8.99 or as low as $7.19 with D2D Rewards

 

Max Payne 9.99 ->  $3.50 or as low as $2.80 with D2D Rewards

 

Max Payne Bundle 14.99 ->  $4.50 or as low as $3.60 with D2D Rewards

 

Max Payne 2 9.99 ->  $3.50 or as low as $2.80 with D2D Rewards

 

Max Payne 3 19.99 ->  $6.99 or as low as $5.59 with D2D Rewards

 

Max Payne 3 Complete Edition - 34.99 ->  $10.50 or as low as $8.40 with D2D Rewards

 

 

With D2D Rewards, you can purchase up to your desired tier ($59.99 earns an extra 20% off) and use the discount all in the same transaction! The discount then also applies to all future purchases.

 

 

Posted with permission from CheapyD


BigGameFan

Posted Today, 08:54 PM

Nice deal on Max Payne 3 Complete...


