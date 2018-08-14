Max Payne and LA Noire Series Sale on Direct2Drive (65% or more off + up to an extra 20% off from D2D Rewards)

Posted Today, 08:51 PM

Direct2Drive is currently running a Rockstar sale featuring massive discounts on LA Noire and Max Payne games. Even steeper discounts (an extra 5% to 20% off) with D2D Rewards! Sale ends Thursday.

LA Noire - 19.99 -> $6.99 or as low as $5.59 with D2D Rewards

LA Noire DLC Bundle - 11.99 -> $4.20 or as low as $3.36 with D2D Rewards

LA Noire Complete Edition - 29.99 -> $8.99 or as low as $7.19 with D2D Rewards

Max Payne - 9.99 -> $3.50 or as low as $2.80 with D2D Rewards

Max Payne Bundle - 14.99 -> $4.50 or as low as $3.60 with D2D Rewards

Max Payne 2 - 9.99 -> $3.50 or as low as $2.80 with D2D Rewards

Max Payne 3 - 19.99 -> $6.99 or as low as $5.59 with D2D Rewards

Max Payne 3 Complete Edition - 34.99 -> $10.50 or as low as $8.40 with D2D Rewards

With D2D Rewards, you can purchase up to your desired tier ($59.99 earns an extra 20% off) and use the discount all in the same transaction! The discount then also applies to all future purchases.

