Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

Live from LI Retro 2018, it's the CAGcast featuring a live CAGbag!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

GameFly Used Games & BR/DVD Sale - Sea of Thieves, Wolfenstein II $13, SW: Battlefront II $10 & More - Ends 8...

By CheapyD, Today, 07:20 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17646 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 07:20 PM

Games are complete, including codes.  Sale ends 8/20.

:xb1:
Sea of Thieves $12.99
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $12.99
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War $14.99
Need for Speed: Payback $14.99
EA Sports UFC 3 $19.99
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $19.99
Star Wars: Battlefront II $9.99
Star Wars: Battlefront $5.99
Inside/Limbo $9.99
Madden NFL 18 $9.99
Metal Gear Survive $9.99
Burnout Paradise Remastered $14.99
Dynasty Warriors 9 $14.99
Gravel $14.99
L.A. Noire $14.99
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite $14.99
Railway Empire $14.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole $14.99
Elex $17.99
Assassin's Creed: Origins $19.99
Call of Duty: WWII $19.99
Monster Hunter World $19.99

:ps4:
Star Wars: Battlefront II $9.99
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus  $12.99
Shadow of the Colossus $17.99
Assassin's Creed: Origins $19.99
Call of Duty: WWII $19.99
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom $19.99
Metal Gear Survive $7.99
Madden NFL 18 $9.99
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series $12.99
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm $12.99
Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package $14.99
Gundam Versus $14.99
L.A. Noire $14.99
Mudrunner: A Spintires Game $14.99
Need for Speed: Payback $14.99
Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi $14.99
Railway Empire $14.99
School Girl/Zombie Hunter $14.99
The Evil Within 2 $14.99
The LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame $14.99
The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia $14.99
Burnout Paradise Remastered $17.99
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War $17.99
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $17.99
Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire $19.99
Kingdom Come: Deliverance $19.99
Secret of Mana $19.99
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $19.99
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $19.99

:br:
I, Tonya $4.99
Darkest Hour $5.99
War for the Planet of the Apes $5.99
Dunkirk $6.99
American Assassin $7.99
American Made $7.99
Happy Death Day $7.99
Atomic Blonde $9.99
Blade Runner 2049 $9.99
It (2017) $9.99
Justice League $9.99
Kingsman: The Golden Circle $9.99
The Foreigner $9.99
The Shape of Water $9.99
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $9.99
Star Wars: The Last Jedi $12.99

:dvd:
Annabelle: Creation $4.99
Ferdinand $4.99
Murder on the Orient Express $4.99
Office Christmas Party $4.99
The Mountain Between Us $4.99
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $4.99
12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers $5.99
Downsizing $5.99
Justice League $5.99
Star Wars: The Last Jedi $5.99
Thor: Ragnarok $8.99







 


#2 ar4757   Makoto x Joker is canon CAGiversary!   866 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

ar4757

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

Yakuza 6 for $20?

4BBBB700-F755-449F-8501-D276E75685FC.gif

#3 ToddManG   The one with the cape CAGiversary!   210 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

ToddManG

Posted Today, 07:34 PM

Thanks Cheapy - looks like yakuza is only available "to keep" now but some other good stuff here

#4 JCDogg911   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   308 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

JCDogg911

Posted Today, 07:41 PM

Sea of thieves not in stock! was finally going to bite lol


#5 BigGameFan   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

BigGameFan

Posted Today, 07:49 PM

Thanks Cheapy - looks like yakuza is only available "to keep" now but some other good stuff here

I was also disappointed. Seems like the old "doorbuster" approach with limited inventory.

 

On a separate note, great deal on Ni No Kuni II!


#6 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1503 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 07:50 PM

For $8 i will try metal gear survive.

#7 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2121 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 08:12 PM

Do you have to be a member? I can't figure out how to buy Yakuza 6. It says reactivate then below that it says keep for $19.99 but when I click it on it just says this

 

 

If you've rented a great game and want to own it, click Keep and the game is all yours up to 50% off retail prices!

Once you confirm that you want to Keep:

  • You keep the game disc you already have.
  • The original case and manual should arrive within 5 business days.
  • The credit card in My Account is charged our low pre-played game price and any applicable sales tax, as well as a small shipping and handling charge if you are not a paying rental member.
  • Your purchase will process within 24 hours, and then we'll send the next available title in your GameQ.
  • All pre-played game purchases are final.
  • Your credit card will not be charged until you confirm your purchase.
  •  

#8 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2121 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 08:17 PM

I guess that means Yakuza 6 is sold out to non-members? 


#9 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1944 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 08:20 PM

I guess that means Yakuza 6 is sold out to non-members? 

It was sold out before this thread was posted.


#10 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2121 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

It was sold out before this thread was posted.

I could just join with a free 30 day trial and keep it though, I guess.  If not I'm going to keep it for the 30 days and try to beat it and return it. It's in Q now though I don't know when it will ship. 


#11 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3943 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 08:24 PM

Glad I got Yakuza 6 after I saw on the twitter! Now to finish 0, Kiwami, 2,3,4 and 5 lol

#12 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 08:45 PM

Damn. Hope sea of thieves comes back in stock I would definitely bite at that price

#13 mars009   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   1582 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

mars009

Posted Today, 08:48 PM

Glad I got Yakuza 6 after I saw on the twitter! Now to finish 0, Kiwami, 2,3,4 and 5 lol

0 was soooo good. Too bad Ni No Kuni is OOS


#14 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2121 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 08:57 PM

Broke down and bought Yakuza 6 used on Ebay for $32.99. You guys are lucky that got it for $20. 


#15 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8730 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 09:02 PM

Glad I got Yakuza 6 after I saw on the twitter! Now to finish 0, Kiwami, 2,3,4 and 5 lol

That is my list pretty much....though it's going to be Kiwami 1 and Kiwami 2 soon enough haha.

 

I can't stand the chips and the prices are a tad too high for my tastes, but still OK enough.


#16 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 09:09 PM

How’s NFS payback?
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy