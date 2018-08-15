GameFly Used Games & BR/DVD Sale - Sea of Thieves, Wolfenstein II $13, SW: Battlefront II $10 & More - Ends 8...

Games are complete, including codes. Sale ends 8/20.
Sea of Thieves $12.99
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $12.99
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War $14.99
Need for Speed: Payback $14.99
EA Sports UFC 3 $19.99
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $19.99
Star Wars: Battlefront $5.99
Inside/Limbo $9.99
Madden NFL 18 $9.99
Metal Gear Survive $9.99
Burnout Paradise Remastered $14.99
Dynasty Warriors 9 $14.99
Gravel $14.99
L.A. Noire $14.99
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite $14.99
Railway Empire $14.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole $14.99
Elex $17.99
Assassin's Creed: Origins $19.99
Call of Duty: WWII $19.99
Monster Hunter World $19.99
Shadow of the Colossus $17.99
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom $19.99
Metal Gear Survive $7.99
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series $12.99
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm $12.99
Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package $14.99
Gundam Versus $14.99
Mudrunner: A Spintires Game $14.99
Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi $14.99
School Girl/Zombie Hunter $14.99
The Evil Within 2 $14.99
The LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame $14.99
The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia $14.99
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War $17.99
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $17.99
Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire $19.99
Kingdom Come: Deliverance $19.99
Secret of Mana $19.99
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $19.99
I, Tonya $4.99
Darkest Hour $5.99
War for the Planet of the Apes $5.99
Dunkirk $6.99
American Assassin $7.99
American Made $7.99
Happy Death Day $7.99
Atomic Blonde $9.99
Blade Runner 2049 $9.99
It (2017) $9.99
Justice League $9.99
Kingsman: The Golden Circle $9.99
The Foreigner $9.99
The Shape of Water $9.99
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $9.99
Star Wars: The Last Jedi $12.99
Annabelle: Creation $4.99
Ferdinand $4.99
Murder on the Orient Express $4.99
Office Christmas Party $4.99
The Mountain Between Us $4.99
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $4.99
12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers $5.99
Downsizing $5.99
Thor: Ragnarok $8.99
Posted Today, 07:20 PM
Posted Today, 07:30 PM
Posted Today, 07:34 PM
Posted Today, 07:41 PM
Sea of thieves not in stock! was finally going to bite lol
Posted Today, 07:49 PM
Thanks Cheapy - looks like yakuza is only available "to keep" now but some other good stuff here
I was also disappointed. Seems like the old "doorbuster" approach with limited inventory.
On a separate note, great deal on Ni No Kuni II!
Posted Today, 07:50 PM
Posted Today, 08:12 PM
Do you have to be a member? I can't figure out how to buy Yakuza 6. It says reactivate then below that it says keep for $19.99 but when I click it on it just says this
Once you confirm that you want to Keep:
- You keep the game disc you already have.
- The original case and manual should arrive within 5 business days.
- The credit card in My Account is charged our low pre-played game price and any applicable sales tax, as well as a small shipping and handling charge if you are not a paying rental member.
- Your purchase will process within 24 hours, and then we'll send the next available title in your GameQ.
- All pre-played game purchases are final.
- Your credit card will not be charged until you confirm your purchase.
Posted Today, 08:17 PM
I guess that means Yakuza 6 is sold out to non-members?
Posted Today, 08:20 PM
I guess that means Yakuza 6 is sold out to non-members?
It was sold out before this thread was posted.
Posted Today, 08:23 PM
It was sold out before this thread was posted.
I could just join with a free 30 day trial and keep it though, I guess. If not I'm going to keep it for the 30 days and try to beat it and return it. It's in Q now though I don't know when it will ship.
Posted Today, 08:24 PM
Posted Today, 08:45 PM
Posted Today, 08:48 PM
Glad I got Yakuza 6 after I saw on the twitter! Now to finish 0, Kiwami, 2,3,4 and 5 lol
0 was soooo good. Too bad Ni No Kuni is OOS
Posted Today, 08:57 PM
Broke down and bought Yakuza 6 used on Ebay for $32.99. You guys are lucky that got it for $20.
Posted Today, 09:02 PM
Glad I got Yakuza 6 after I saw on the twitter! Now to finish 0, Kiwami, 2,3,4 and 5 lol
That is my list pretty much....though it's going to be Kiwami 1 and Kiwami 2 soon enough haha.
I can't stand the chips and the prices are a tad too high for my tastes, but still OK enough.
Posted Today, 09:09 PM