Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition PS4 (English Version) $23.99 @ Play-Asia.com
Posted Today, 11:34 AM
I’ve been waiting for a price drop on this game. I know digital versions have been cheaper, but I do love a physical copy. The copies on eBay have been rising, so it’s a good time to get this game before it’s too late!
EDIT - Promo codes won’t work with weekly specials. I am an idiot for mentioning it in the first place. Sorry.
Posted Today, 12:01 PM
Be sure to use “MYPSVITA” as a Promo code to save another $3!
I have no idea how to enter the promo code. Not seeing it. How about you?
Posted Today, 12:27 PM
I don't see it anymore, either.
Posted Today, 01:19 PM
It's hard to see. There's a small button at the bottom of the payment method page in checkout.
Edit: That's weird... that's where it normally is, but I don't see it today.
Posted Today, 03:06 PM
My bad all. I forgot PA changed it - you can’t use Promos on the sale items.
A thousand pardons...