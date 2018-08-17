Jump to content

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition PS4 (English Version) $23.99 @ Play-Asia.com

By ddp72984, Today, 11:34 AM

#1 ddp72984   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   713 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

ddp72984

Posted Today, 11:34 AM

https://www.play-asi...anese/13/708qt1

I’ve been waiting for a price drop on this game. I know digital versions have been cheaper, but I do love a physical copy. The copies on eBay have been rising, so it’s a good time to get this game before it’s too late!

EDIT - Promo codes won’t work with weekly specials. I am an idiot for mentioning it in the first place. Sorry.

#2 scarfromaguitar   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   28 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

scarfromaguitar

Posted Today, 12:01 PM

I have no idea how to enter the promo code. Not seeing it. How about you?


#3 BrandonJF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   414 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

BrandonJF

Posted Today, 12:27 PM

I don't see it anymore, either.


#4 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   381 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 01:19 PM

It's hard to see. There's a small button at the bottom of the payment method page in checkout.

Edit: That's weird... that's where it normally is, but I don't see it today.

#5 ddp72984   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   713 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

ddp72984

Posted Today, 03:06 PM

Edit: That's weird... that's where it normally is, but I don't see it today.


My bad all. I forgot PA changed it - you can’t use Promos on the sale items.

A thousand pardons...
